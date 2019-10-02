Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1919)
While the county is long on dogs, there seems to be a shortage of skunk, coon and o’possum dogs, and there is such a demand for them that almost any old hound is appraised at over $20, a sufficient amount to send a man to the penitentiary if found guilty of stealing one of them. Recently a man and boy living north of town let Hal Beulas’ hound ride home with them in an automobile, and the hound liked country life so well that he stayed. Hal hunted the country over for his hound and finally landed him and had County Attorney Shawver issue a warrant for the parties. The hound was appraised at $35.
~ ~ ~
The official war history of the Miami County Chapter of the American Red Cross was written by Mrs. Ed F. Parker of Paola. Relating to the trip to the Richland Branch made by Mrs. D. F. Dunn, Mrs. Parker, Mrs. Jas Masters and others one laughable feature of this trip was when Mrs. Dunn rubbed her eyes and said to Mrs. Parker: “Is that an elephant I see over there in this wilderness? He looks like he was hitched to a plow.” Sure enough, it was a large elephant driven by its keeper from the Great Patterson shows in Paola to Quenemo, Kansas. We are sure no similar item will appear in the history of any other Red Cross Chapter.
~ ~ ~
T. M. Hobson will move another old landmark, the J. A. B. Bear house on the hill west of the north school building, which Mr. Bear built about 1868. It is now owned by Mr. Sponable and will be moved to the lot on North Pearl street south of the old Mitchler place.
~ ~ ~
Tuesday afternoon both the mail and express for No. 2 northbound Frisco passenger train were missed, owing to a Missouri Pacific freight train blocking West Peoria street. While the mail carrier, S. W. Boice and the express man were waiting for the Pacific freight to move, the Frisco train pulled out.
~ ~ ~
Metzler Brothers have remodeled the interior of the furniture store and have added two booths for the display and demonstration of the Columbia Grafonola and records.
~ ~ ~
J. L. Lowe has just completed building a barn at his residence property in the southeast part of town. Most people are building garages and this is the first barn we have heard of being built in Paola in many months. But J. L. has two nice cows and he wanted to give them quarters in keeping with their value and dignity.
~ ~ ~
The man seen carrying away six or seven dozen tin cups from the parish house at the Methodist church, Sunday morning will return them at once or prosecution will follow.
~ ~ ~
So you want a rural high school in Louisburg community? You do? Well do your part and don’t leave all the work to the other fellow.
75 Years Ago (1944)
After many months of waiting and following numerous reports to the government, necessary in war-time, all materials and equipment for Roy’s locker cooling system is now in place and will be ready for a week’s test out by Saturday. However, don’t push, shove or become too anxious to kill that beef or porker to place in your locker until the plant has gone through a rigid test. Those who have leased boxes in the system will be notified by postal card at the earliest date of opening. Then, too, patrons must realize all cannot be serviced immediately, due to the fact all meats are to be cooled out and processed before being placed in the lockers. The cooling system contains 300 private lockers. It is modern and one of the best equipped plants in the Kansas City area according to specialists who are making the installation.
~ ~ ~
Recently the Miami Republican printed a cartoon by Garret Price, not knowing that he is a Miami county boy, born at Bucyrus. He is a son of the late Dr. S. F. Price, and is a nephew of Alex Price. Garrett Price has become a famous cartoonist, his drawings appearing in Esquire, Saturday Evening Post and other big publications.
~ ~ ~
There is much indignation because the wife of a war plant worker flaunted a large pay check and said she hoped the war would never end so the big pay checks would continue. The talk was before parents of boys in the armed forces and you can be sure it wasn’t enthusiastically received.
~ ~ ~
Contract has been made for the Case-Pomeroy Co. of New York to purchase holding of the stockholders of the Big Lake Oil Co. Case-Pomeroy won the former Gooch and other leases in Middle Creek and Ten Mile townships. They are a big concern. Following their practices in other oil properties it is probable they will water flood the Big Lake wells, thus increasing the oil production.
50 Years Ago (1969)
Two armed bandits robbed the Griffin IGA Super market in Paola about 8:15 Saturday evening and escaped with an undetermined amount of cash and checks. William E. Griffin, Sr., co-owner of the store, was getting into his car to leave, after closing the building for the night. A man approached the side of the car and stuck a pistol in Griffin’s face, commanding him to get out of the car and unlock the building. The bandit signaled a confederate who assisted in the armed robbery. Griffin’s hands were tied and the robbers fled.
~ ~ ~
Neighbors gathered to harvest about 80 acres of milo for Mrs. Thurston Yates southwest of Paola. Death claimed her husband late in the summer after he had planted many acres of row crops early in the spring. Eight combines and seven trucks were used to combine the milo and haul the grain to market.
~ ~ ~
The Rhea Mobil Service on the north edge of Paola is observing its 31st anniversary this week. In connection with the event Lyman and John Rhea offer a free wax with a car wash and free gifts for the ladies with a tank full plus lots of other specials.
~ ~ ~
Mrs. Kenneth Northern won first place in the Paola Country club women’s double elimination golf tournament. Mrs. Robert Muchow finished second and Mrs. Ted Lewis, third. Trophies were presented by Mrs. Don Pepoon.
25 Years Ago (1994)
Andrea Rennick-Bell has been appointed tourist counselor at Adair Cabin/John Brown Museum by the Kansas State historical Society. Rennick-Bell, a resident of Osawatomie for the past 6 years, succeeded Terry Farr. He had been a curator for more than a decade. Farr was promoted to research assistant at the society’s headquarters in Topeka.
~ ~ ~
The Dairy Quiz Bowl at the Kansas State Fair was won by the Miami County team. Members of the winning team are: Katie Pretz, Jamie Kaiser, Amy George and Ben Pretz. Kelly Kaiser was the alternate. The 4-H Beef Quiz Bowl at the Kansas State Fair was also won by the Miami County team of Brett Wobker, Karla Hightower, Jon Lee and Amy George.
~ ~ ~
Osawatomie’s homecoming queen Katie Dempsey held onto an umbrella and roses after being crowned in the midst of a downpour Friday night. King Luke Cole’s crown could not be contained by the umbrella as the royal pair posed briefly for photographers before making a dash to a dryer place.
~ ~ ~
The U.S. Post Office in La Cygne marked a milestone Tuesday. It celebrated its 125th anniversary. The first post office was established in La Cygne Sept. 27, 1869. It was 3 ½ months before the community was incorporated into a village. That didn’t come until Jan. 14, 1870. The first post office was located at the corner of Market and Broadway streets. B. S. Heath was the first postmaster.
