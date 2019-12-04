Miami County Time Capsule

148 Years Ago (1871)
From the number of parties engaged in putting up ice it is to be hoped that enough will be secured to supply the demand next season. It has generally been the case heretofore that the supply of ice was exhausted when needed most. Crider and Ecker have been engaged during the week in putting up ice and were succeeding finely. They had built a house for this purpose on the bank of the Creek, but some wretch set the building on fire Thursday morning burning a large portion of the structure and all of the straw which had been hauled in for packing.
~ ~ ~
The rabbit crop this present winter is immensely large. Two brothers from Missouri made a raid into Wea Twp. and succeeded in shooting 343 prairie chickens in one day. Several deer have been shot within a few miles of town the past week.
~ ~ ~
Skating on Bull Creek was greatly enjoyed by the young folks the latter part of the week.
100 Years Ago (1919)
A car load of Holstein cows were shipped to Paola by express from Liverpool, New York, for the big Holstein cattle sale to be held at the sale pavilion in Paola December 16. The cows are now at H. L. McDill’s farm, north of town, waiting for the sale. Here were 43 head in the shipment and the express bill was $591.
~ ~ ~
The next attraction at the opera house will be the big musical comedy, “Oh Daddy,” Friday, December 12. Forty people, including big chorus of pretty girls, beautiful costumes, orchestra and a car load of special scenery. Prices are $1.00 lower floor, $1.50 balcony, plus war tax. L. R. Mallory, manager of Opera House, Paola.
~ ~ ~
On Thursday last week George D. Warr, the court stenographer, was unusually hungry, and at the noon hour he hitched up his new Dodge roadster and drove east of town to the country for a live Thanksgiving turkey. He made good time and making points meet, until a short distance from town, when his Thanksgiving bird was about to fly out of the car, and making a grab for it, Mr. Warr turned the steering wheel a little, which landed him in a ditch and turned the car over. The top, windshield and a fender were broken and the car was otherwise so badly injured as to necessitate a trouble car binging it in. Mr. Warr escaped injury and the turkey was saved.
75 Years Ago (1944)
Use of electricity for Christmas lighting, particularly the decoration of the business sections, will not be permitted this year. The War Production Board has made such an order. Citizens generally are asked to dispense with outdoor decorative lighting. The order is in cooperation of the war effort and the Eastern Kansas Utilities has a policy of adhering strictly to the orders and recommendations of the WPA.
~ ~ ~
Here is a perfect formula for obtaining cigarettes. A Miami County man serving in Italy writes home that the soldiers over there are getting cigarettes. He suggests that if any men or women at home of army age simply have to satisfy a cigarette craving they might volunteer for service in the armed forces.
~ ~ ~
Miami county children collected 3,000 pounds of milkweed pods. There were 600 bags, each weighing approximately 5 pounds. The milkweed pulp is vital for the war effort as it is used as a filler for lighter than water life bags, which keep shipwrecked men afloat.
~ ~ ~
Some of the hunters scorn duck as they have been getting sufficient quail to supply their families. Much of the quail shooting in Miami County is spoiled by Kansas City men who come in numbers to the county two or three times before the quail season opens, and keep on coming. Some bring their dogs and do not seem to be afraid of game wardens. Guess they are safe as game wardens give this county absent treatment for the most part.
~ ~ ~
Mrs. V. L. Norris has purchased the residence of Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Young at 8 E. Kaskaskia, in which she has operated a nursing home the past two years. Ten more rooms will be built on the north and other remodeling will be done. At the present Mrs. Norris has 18 patients and has turned away many more because of the lack of space. Her mother, Mrs. Hattie Pearce, assists with the operation of the home.
50 Years Ago (1969)
Construction of the new St. Philip Neri Catholic Church building in Osawatomie was announced by Rev. Joseph Staudinger, pastor of St. Philips. Sprigg Construction of Paola has the contract for construction that is scheduled to begin early in 1970 on the church which will be designed to seat 300 people. It will be erected on the site of the present church at Fifth and Parker. The old structure is being razed. In the meantime services are being held in the former American legion building, across the street from the church site. Cost of the new church is estimated at $140,000 and over half of the money has been raised through fund-raising projects.
~ ~ ~
Bids on the new US-169 link of 7.3 miles in Miami County were approved by the State Highway Commission at a meeting in the Topeka office Tuesday. The bids are: grading, Russell & Sons Construction, Excelsior Springs, Mo., $1,701,366; seven bridges, Fred Beachner, $944,977; and seeding, Beachner Bros., St. Paul, $98,890. This is on the new location of US-169 from K-68 north to Spring Hill.
~ ~ ~
Minden’s Body Shop at 102 W. Miami was completely gutted by fire a noon Wednesday. The business building had been locked for lunch hour. No one was inside. The fire was discovered by Sheriff Jerry Miller and Police Chief Russ Cain who happened to be cruising by. Mike Jenkins, body man at the shop, had left the building before the fire started. E. J. Minden is the owner of the business. Quick work by the Paola volunteer fire department kept the blaze from leaping to the Cliff’s Skelly service station to the east.
~ ~ ~
The 21 men and two officers of the former Paola National Guard unit stationed at Ft. Carson, Colo., were released to return to their Armory Wednesday. They are to report to the armory in Paola at noon on Friday and will continue under Federal control until December 12 and the next day will revert to state control.
~ ~ ~
Vera Cortner, manager of the Viva Shop, received a new business owner recognition certificate from Jim Kelley, president of the Paola Chamber of Commerce. New owners of the business are Herb Achey and W. C. Lentz.
~ ~ ~
As was to be expected, Lynn Dickey of Kansas State was named quarterback of the mythical All Big Eight football team. Dickey has set numerous pass records for the Wildcats and still has another year to go.
25 Years Ago (1994)
Some Garnett USD 365 patrons want a new track because the current track is outdated and dangerous. Patrons asked the school board to consider a new all weather track. The current track is covered with cinders and surrounded by a low curb that collects water and trips runners.
~ ~ ~
Newly elected officers of Osage Valley Masonic Lodge No. 24 in Osawatomie were installed Thursday. They are: Terry Harrison, senior deacon and trustee; Don Stuber, senior warden; Curtis Roesch, master; Steve Coffelt, junior warden; Glenn Kester, junior stewart; Dean Diediker, senior stewart; Mike Kraus, junior deacon; Ike McMahon, chaplain; Jay Sheldon, tyler and trustee; Kenneth Crouch, secretary and Gregg Plank, treasurer.
~ ~ ~
The final plat for land which includes the future site of a Burger King Restaurant was approved Wednesday at a special meeting of the Louisburg City Council. Burger King will be built across K-68 from the Louisburg Amoco Food Shop.
~ ~ ~
Charles and Ellen Barnett, Olathe, have leased JC’s Restaurant and Lounge in the Landmark Inn, Osawatomie. They will replace Judy and Charles York, Paola, who have operated the popular business for the past three and one-half years. A lease was signed with Nancy and Fred Scheidegger, owners of the restaurant and the adjoining Landmark Inn.
~ ~ ~
Linn County Sheriff Richard O’Bryant has resigned. O’Bryant listed poor health as the reason for his resignation. He had been undergoing treatment for heart problems for several months. O’Bryant has been in law enforcement 34 years — 30 years of that service in Linn County. He was a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper for 22 years. After retiring from that post he worked as a ranger at Linn County Park. He was elected sheriff of Linn County in 1988.
~ ~ ~
It was a good year for Miami County Cooperative even though last fall’s harvest was disappointing because of wet weather, according to General Manager Larry Scheibmeier. President Jim Meinig, Scheibmeier, and the auditors reported the co-op was in the black for the year. A total of $102,479 was earned after taxes and before patronage dividends.
~ ~ ~
Walter “Fred” Barnes has been named Loiuisburg Citizen of the year by the Chamber of Commerce. Barnes operated a heating, air conditioning and plumbing business for many years. He also repaired television sets in the early 1950s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.