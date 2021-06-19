Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1921)
Monday the Great Patterson Show will open the season of 1921 at the ball field adjoining Wallace Park. When James Patterson starts a season in Paola he is simply giving a sort of friendly showing to his Miami County friends and neighbors. The Great Patterson Show is a Paola institution. It is one of the biggest projects in town. Each year Mr. Patterson and his associates in the show business spend a great many thousand dollars in Paola. This year the fact that the Patterson-Kline show had winter quarter here, along with the Great Patterson Show made a still greater showing. On the Patterson farm north of Paola there is a great plant — an amusement factory. There is a machine shop, large carpenter ship and other buildings and shed. So many men are employed that it is necessary to have a large bunk house and also a big dining room. The Great Patterson Show is one of the best in the entire country. It carries 350 people. The Great Patterson Show carries a complete circus outfit. Mr. Patterson has several large elephants, lots of lions, bears, monkeys and such. You can’t class the Great Patterson Show with the common “carnival” companies. The Patterson show is in a distinctive class — at the head of them all.
~~~
That new linotype the Republican ordered last May arrived in Paola Tuesday. It will be erected Friday and Saturday and the type for next week’s paper will be set on the new machine.
~~~
A deal was closed Saturday by which L. F. Metzler becomes the owner of the business of the Metzler Furniture Company, having purchased the entire interests of his brother, L. M, Metzler in the concern. The retiring member of the firm will go to Lawrence where he will engage in the furniture business on an extensive scale.
~~~
Fordyce Bros. sold the South school building to Baehr Bros. and Paul Russell, who are now wrecking the building. The Baehrs will use some of the material on their new store building. R. Russell intends to build a brick front for the M. K. transportation Co. building and later will build an entire new brick building on the site.
~~~
At the special called meeting of the stock holders of the Co-Operative Grain and Supply Co., of Louisburg, held last Saturday afternoon, arrangements were completed for continuing the business as in the past, but with a manager of business experience. C. E. Cook, who has been with the Farmers State Bank of Parker was employed and will assume charge May 1.
75 years ago (1946)
Robert H. Miller will open his law office in Osawatomie Monday on the upper floor of the building at 536 Main Street. Miller hails from Columbus, Ohio and is married to the former Audene Fausett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C. O. Fausett of Osawatomie. He and his wife and son, Stephen, are making their home at the Fausett residence in Osawatomie until a suitable home can be found.
~~~
Suggestion has been made to the county commissioners that a special levy of one mill a year be made to create a fund for building a new court house and jail.
~~~
“It was only friendly play.” That is the way Josephine Harris tried to explain the shot she took at her husband, George J. Harris at the home in Osawatomie Wednesday noon. Josephine used a .38 revolver and took a pot shot as George was hurrying out the front door. George wasn’t hit, but the glass in the door was broken. Friend Husband didn’t like such playful tactics. He appealed to the officers. Undersheriff Lee Young arrested Josephine and she is in jail, awaiting a hearing before Clarence H. Chambers, justice of the peace. Mike Churchill, chief of police at Osawatomie, says George and Josephine Harris came to the county about three years ago, and that Josephine had served time in Nebraska for killing one husband.
~~~
Production started Thursday morning at the Western Steel Products Co., Paola’s newest factory. In the test operation several steel culverts were turned out. The company specializes in granit-iron metal drainage products. These are in demand everywhere for culverts, small bridges and drainage projects.
~~~
The Joe Heger Buick Co., has delivered the slick red car to Roy Wilson; the Bailey Motor Co. has released it first DeSoto to Joe Buchman and its first Plymouth to Lloyd Mills, and Thomas-guy has delivered a blue Plymouth to Herbert Achey, recently discharged from the Army Air Corps. The first Chevrolet to be delivered went to J. S. Whitney, Louisburg, who won it in the American Legion raffle last fall. The Tom Crawford Motor Co. continues to deliver Fords with regularity.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Participating in the 48th annual Kansas high school agricultural and agricultural mechanics contests at Kansas State University in April will be Johnnie Morrison, Bob McLean, Joe Pemberton, Rod Clinton, Joe Courtney, Lynn Wobker, Louis Chilson, Bill Mueller, John Butel, Roger Medlin and Joe Stevens of Paola High School FFA. Coaches of the Paola boys are Damon Slyter and David Yates.
~~~
Chester Pennock, Osawatomie passing ace, has signed a letter-of-intent to attend Fort Scott Junior college. He will join his cousin and teammate on the Trojans football team, Stan Ricketts, who indicated earlier he would go to Fort Scott. Both have received athletic scholarships.
~~~
Present statutes allow the Kansas Turnpike authority to construct the Kansas City-to-Galena Turnpike with revenue bonds supported by state gasoline taxes, says Vern Miller, Kansas attorney general. The route would extend through Miami county near Louisburg. He added that the Kansas City-to-Galena route was authorized for construction by the 1965 state legislature and in that statute the pledge of gas tax funds was included.
25 Years Ago (1996)
The first phase of Paola City’s Hickory Street project is complete. It involved replacing sewer lines and installing storm-water drainage structures beginning in Wallace Park and extending northward along Oak Street to Chippewa Street, then east on Chippewa to Maple Street; and northward on Maple from Wallace Park to Shawnee Street and east on Shawnee to near its intersection with Hickory Street. Phase one cost is $858,646, about half of which is to be paid by a federal grant.
~~~
The Burger King fast-food restaurant in the Amity Pointe development, northeast of the junction of K-68 and U.S. 69 highways is expected to open for business sometime the week of April 22. The Louisburg restaurant is the third Burger King owned by DML, Inc. which is owned by Dave Lindstrom, who played defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs.
~~~
The Stat Stop Truck Stop opened today at the intersection of U.S. 69 and K-152 highways. The truck stop offers a restaurant, a convenience store and tackle shop, gasoline sales, showers and parking for 18-wheelers. Owners Debbie and J.R. May plan to be open around the clock in the future, but the present hours are 5 a.m. to midnight.
