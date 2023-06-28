Miami County Time Capsule

Miami County Time Capsule is compiled by Paul Branson, Sr., utilizing newspaper archives that date back more than 150 years.

 File photo

100 years ago (1923)

Paola’s own circus will open the season on the McGrath grounds Saturday. The gentry Bros. Famous shows combined with the Patterson trained wild animal circus will be the attraction. A year ago, James Patterson started his circus with a showing in Paola, and he had a splendid show. All winter the circus has been rounded to at the Patterson farm adjoining Paola. Performers have been arriving daily. There will be a big parade Saturday morning.

