Miami County Time Capsule

100 years ago (1923)
Paola’s own circus will open the season on the McGrath grounds Saturday. The gentry Bros. Famous shows combined with the Patterson trained wild animal circus will be the attraction. A year ago, James Patterson started his circus with a showing in Paola, and he had a splendid show. All winter the circus has been rounded to at the Patterson farm adjoining Paola. Performers have been arriving daily. There will be a big parade Saturday morning.
~~~
Tuesday morning, about 2 o’clock an attempt was made to rob the first National Bank of Louisburg. That bank has an effective burglar alarm which went off and aroused the town. Men of Louisburg commenced to assemble and the robbers fled in haste, leaving their tools. They had entered the bank and as soon as they started to work on the safe the alarm went off and spoiled their plans.
~~~
Attorney General Charles B. Griffith has sent a demand to Mayor J. L. Lowe that Paola council pass a bone dry law to conform to the state prohibitory laws. Paola hasn’t had such a law. Under existing ordinance the city police cannot arrest a man for having liquor in his possession. When such arrests are necessary state officers have to be called. The attorney general insists that Paola have an ordinance that tallies with the state laws.
~~~
President Harding has been invited to make a visit to Paola when he comes west this summer. And, it may be that the President will accept. The invitation is from his first cousin, Judge C. T. Numbers. Dr. Dwight M. Numbers and Miss Leila Numbers visited at the White House when they made their eastern trip.
~~~
Metzler’s are telling us this week about refrigerators. With the coming of warm weather it pays one to think of it. In view of the fact that the Metzler stores purchase a carload of refrigerators, they can sell them reasonably. It will be well worth your while to go look at them.
~~~
George Miller, prescription clerk at Ringer’s drug store, has purchased the Weir Bros. Drug Store in Louisburg.
~~~
Thursday morning the Osawatomie State Bank failed to open. It was in charge of the state banking department. W. G. Tuloss, Rantoul banker, is temporarily in charge, pending the appointment of a receiver by Carl Peterson, state bank commissioner.
75 years ago (1948)
The Miami County Shrine club will have a party for members and their wives at the Masonic temple in Osawatomie Saturday evening. Ewing Herbert, Jr., the potentate of Allah temple will attend. The uniformed Shrine band will journey to Osawatomie in Buses and will parade at 7 o’clock.
~~~
Miss Lois Jackson of near Drexel is the highest paid rural school teacher the county has had. She has been re-employed at Circle Grove, District 15, at a salary of $250 a month for a 9 month term. That is an increase of $10 monthly over her present salary. Circle Grove has by far the highest valuation of any school district in the county. The Panhandle Eastern booster station, south of Louisburg, is in the district and the big valuation of the pipe line company gives the district plenty of money under a small levy. Less than a third of the reports from the annual school meetings are in and the lowest salary reported is $170 monthly.
~~~
Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Lewis and Mr. and Mrs. L. W. Baehr will represent the Rotary club of Paola at the convention of Rotary International at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 16 to 20. They have made reservations aboard the “Nieuw Amsterdam,” sailing from New York City, May 3.
~~~
Rural electrification will soon be a reality all over Miami county. Many farm homes are already wired and hooked for current. Hopes of the farmers for electric service is partially realized and extensions are coming rapidly. The Federal Engineering Co. Of Kansas City will have the big substation near the Katy viaduct completed in about 30 days. Palmer-Jones company of Ottawa is running the rural lines for Eastern Kansas Utilities. There are about 65 rural lines in the system.
~~~
Grand opening of the new Pla-Mart has been set for Saturday, May 1. A big free dance will mark the opening of one of the finest dance halls and skating rinks in Kansas. Elmer Hagemeyer is hard at work adding the finishing touches to the building which has a dance floor 50 by 100 feet. At the north end of the dance floor are rest rooms, a check room and a grill for sandwiches and soft drinks. On the floor to the east are 15 double booths and on the south end of the building is the band platform. On the basement floor bowling alleys will be added at a later date. The building has an air conditioning system that changes the air every 5 minutes.
~~~
Leslie Slyter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Slyter, and a member of the Paola Chapter of Furure Farmers of America, was elected to the “State Farmer Degree” by the Kansas FFA executive committee at a meeting at Kansas State College. It is a distinct honor to be elected to the State Farmer degree, the highest award conferred by a state association.
50 years ago (1973)
A well known Miami county farm couple was among Kansas farm couples given a distinct honor is a special ceremony at Kansas State University, Manhattan. Mr. And Mrs. Edward W. Kaiser, Sr., were in the group at the evening banquet given in recognition of Kansas Master Farmers and Master Homemakers who have held the title 25 years or more. Mr. and Mrs. Kaiser earned the citations in 1941. Mr. Kaiser has lived on their present home place since 1907. Long active in farm interest programs, Mr. Kaiser is a past president of the Miami County Farm Bureau and past chairman of the soil conservation district. He was one of the first in the county to build terraces on his land.
~~~
We are celebrating Kansas Bank Week. We invite you to come in to register for a chance to win handfuls of money during our celebration. First prize, 2 handfuls of half dollars and second prize, one handful of half dollars at Miami County National Bank.
~~~
Darrell Peckman, a native of the Block area, joined the staff of the First National Bank, Osawatomie, on April 3. Peckman, who is 32 and single, is the son of Mr. And Mrs. Frank Peckman. He is a 1958 graduate of Paola High school and a 1963 graduate of Kansas State Teachers College of Emporia.
25 years ago (1998)
Kindergarten students this fall will be the first to experience sweeping changes at West Elementary School set in motion Monday by the Osawatomie USD 367 board of education. Daylong classes will be offered to kindergartners in a school housing a new mix of students and boasting a new name: Swenson Early Childhood Education Center. The move will take place this fall with the opening of the Trojan Elementary School. As the new school enrolls students in first through fifth grades, the former West Elementary school will house younger students, including five sections of daylong kindergarten, and space for Head Start.
~~~
Production of “Ride With the Devil,” a Civil War drama now filming in the Kansas City area, will move in late May to a ranch in the southeastern part of Miami County. “Ride With the Devil” is directed by Ang Lee, the award winning director of several movies. Plans for the film’s production in Miami County had been discussed for weeks with Gary Hosack, owner of the ranch land selected as a location by Lee and the film’s producers. The landscape of Hosack’s ranch and its seclusion from modern influences made it ideal for the production. Moving the film crew to the ranch will be no small task. More than two dozen trailers will be needed for cast and catering alone.
