Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1921)
Living is getting cheaper right here in Paola. Saturday the writer bought a five pound beef roast and paid 50 cents for it – ten cents a pound. It has been many a day since good meat has been that cheap.
~~~
The phenomenal sale of DeCoursey’s ice cream in Paola is due to an extra good product. DeCoursey’s is about the best ice cream ever. Good ice cream is backed up by such an enterprising agent as Joe Buckley make a combination that merits and gets the business.
~~~
Pitts and Son, who recently purchased the business of the Paola Transfer and Storage Co., will inaugurate a truck line between Paola and Kansas City. The trucks will be equipped with pneumatic tires and fragile goods will be transported with a minimum amount of jolting. This should be a great benefit to the businessmen of Paola as it will allow them the get merchandise from the city the same day as ordered.
~~~
Last Saturday at the county superintendent’s office in Paola the board of directors of Osage Valley school District No. 35, five miles south of Paola, opened bids for a new standard school house to be built in that district. The building will be 38 by 44. There were three bidders and Mr. Petty of Paola received the contract with a low bid of $3,597.
~~~
Ralph Schmitt said he was in Nicholson’s and Lane’s and “Fat” Attebery, the ice boy came in. Vern Lane asked him whether he would rather work or carry ice. “Fat” answered: “Well, I guess I would rather deliver ice. But, the last few days I been thinking that if I could get to looking ignorant enough I might get a job in here.”
~~~
Victor Kohler said oiled roads are a great convenience. One morning after a heavy rain I met one of my old neighbors down town. I asked him how he managed the trip thru the mud. He replied: “I came in without chains over the oiled road. I wouldn’t take $1,000 for the oiled road past my farm.”
~~~
When cowboy films are shown at Olathe the people of that town feel a personal interest in the films. Many of the boots worn by movie cowboys, as well as regular cowboys, are made in the Hyer factory at Olathe.
75 years ago (1946)
B. H. Butterfield of near Osawatomie won first with his 3-gaited spotted horse, Spot, at the annual horse how of the Kansas City Saddle and Sirloin club last Thursday. The winning was over stiff competition. More than 2,500 people attended the show when Mr. Butterfield’s horse won.
~~~
Sunday a golf tournament will be held at the Osawatomie golf association links, at Osawatomie lake. The goal was set at five flights of 16 players each, with two prizes for each flight. There will be about 25 Osawatomie golfers in the tournament and the rest are expected from Paola, Ottawa, Garnett and Pleasanton. The Osawatomie course is an excellent one.
~~~
Road work in Miami county will not get into full swing this year because of the labor shortage and the inability to get repairs for equipment. In the first District Commissioner Chas. G. Kelly has added some rock to roads in every township. Second District’s commissioner Stephen P. Russell’s crew is now grading and surfacing the road running north, half a mile east of Pike hill, to the club house on the Sheridan Farm. Commissioner Harry O. Cavinee of the Third district has a crusher working southwest of Osawatomie and old highway No. 6 is being resurfaced. Natural gravel was spread on the road from the Marais des Cygnes south to old highway 35, west of Fontana.
~~~
The open house at the Olathe Naval Air Base is an excellent opportunity for Miami county folks to see the Navy’s greatest inland air base.
~~~
The bread situation has eased in Paola, although there still isn’t enough bread. Groceries are getting some shipments from Kansas City and are trucking bread from Emporia and other places where there are bakeries. Families are forced to eat less bread. Flour remains scarce, most grocers doling out the flour in 5 and 10 pound sacks.
~~~
Sunday here will be a roundup of the Osawatomie Saddle club at the Coughlin farm, nine miles northwest of Paola in Richland township. It is expected to be the biggest roundup yet held. The club members were at the Butterfield farm last Sunday. There is increasing interest but the saddle club idea hasn’t taken root in Paola. There are clubs in Osawatomie, Olathe, Mound City, Garnett and Fort Scott.
~~~
Railroad circles have a rumor that the Missouri Pacific is endeavoring to purchase the High Line from Paola to Holden, from the Missouri, Kansas and Texas. Years ago such efforts weren’t successful. However, Missouri Pacific officials have repeatedly said the High Line would be valuable to their road as it would reduce mileage for through freight from St. Louis to the western states. Should the purchase be made the High Line would be rebuilt.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Open house will be held at the Miami County National bank Sunday for the public to view the recent expansion of that financial institution. Completion of the Motor bank is the second major expansion of the Miami County National in last five years under the direction of W. C. (Dub) Hartley, president. The new Motor bank addition provides two drive-up lanes, designed for fast banking service.
~~~
Woodrow Winkler has been appointed postmaster of the Paola postoffice. His appointment became effective June 26. Winkler began his postal service as a substitute carrier in the local postoffice on February 12, 1947. Postmaster Winkler announced that Ronald Hollinger would continue as acting assistant postmaster.
~~~
G. K. Smith, owner of the Smith Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, was installed as president of the Paola Rotary club in ceremonies conducted by Ed Cahill, outgoing president, last Thursday. Other officers for the year are Robert W. Harrington, vice-president; Ross Karr, secretary; Maynard Elliott, treasurer; and John Rhea, sergeant-at-arms.
25 Years Ago (1996)
Kraut’s Eatery changed more than its name Monday. The restaurant changed managers, décor and cuisine. The new Beethoven’s Restaurant serves more authentic German dishes. “All the things that people like will still be there,” said Hannes Poetter, owner of Beethoven’s. Poetter’s wife, Ulrike, will manage the restaurant.
~~~
Mark Fuchs was installed as president of the Paola Rotary Club in ceremonies last week. He replaces Jim Shields, who served as president the past year. Also installed was Ernie Pratt, president-elect.
~~~
Eleven-year-old Brody Buster of Paola and his Black, White and Blues Band will perform on the grandstand stage at the Kansas State Fair Sept. 9. The legendary B.B. King called Buster “one of the greatest harmonica players of our times – despite his age.” Buster has opened for Jerry Seinfeld at Caesar’s Palace in La Vegas, recorded with The Four Tops and headlined at King’s blues club in Los Angeles.
