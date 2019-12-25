Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1919)
Charles S. Bixby made one of his infrequent visits to Paola Saturday. He said he was celebrating the 30th anniversary of his services in the employ of the Missouri Pacific Railway Company. Before entering the railway service he was a leading school teacher of the county and resigned as teacher of Plum Creek school Dec. 18, 1889 to take a job as a laborer for the railway company from which position he worked up to become storekeeper for the division from Kansas City to Pueblo and Coffeyville. He gave up this position to take a clerical position which he now holds. The company has few if any men as long in its employ at Osawatomie and certainly none more efficient and faithful. He said Osawatomie has plenty of water and invites Paola to come over and take a drink on the town.
~ ~ ~
Friday a lot of public spirited men at Somerset turned out and cut the dead wood on the Methodist church property and chopped it up into stove wood, ready for fuel. The church was unable to get fuel, but this gives them abundant supply, so that church and Sunday school services can be held.
~ ~ ~
Frank Pyle, who has made eastern Kansas famous with his apples and apple juice, presented the Republican office with a box of Payne’s Lake Keeper apples and several bottles of Apple juice, which were received by prepaid express. The box was addressed: “The Proprietor, the Devil and all Between, at the office of the Miami Republican.
~ ~ ~
F. A. McAnarney has gone back to work at the Missouri Pacific depot during the holidays, help being scarce. He is yet selling western Kansas lands and has a few bargains to offer.
~ ~ ~
Buck-Schmitt, who lost their delivery truck in the garage fire six weeks ago, have replaced it with a new light Maxwell truck, which they purchased from the Paola Auto Co.
~ ~ ~
Red Crown gasoline is 23c per gallon, cash, at J. P. Klamm’s J-H garage on west Peoria St.
~ ~ ~
The public sale of the real estate of the late Mrs. Fannie Russell estate, comprising 880 acres, located in the Middle Creek twp., was held at the court house Tuesday afternoon. Owing to the disagreeable weather and at a time when people were thinking of everything else but real estate, there were few buyers present. The average of the land sold was $57 per acre.
~ ~ ~
Friends in Paola of Fred Pollman, the La Cygne banker, could not believe he had committed the forgery of more than a hundred thousand dollars of notes in his bank until he made confession himself. His brother, William Pollman of Baker, Oregon, came to the rescue with a draft for $100,000 to cover most of the forgeries and Mr. Pollman turned over to the bank his large acreage of land in Kansas and elsewhere. The bank did not lose a dollar and the deposits have actually increased since the disclosures were made. Mr. Pollman has been one of the best known bankers in eastern Kansas and it is almost beyond belief that he would commit such a foolish crime.
75 Years Ago (1944)
Final tabulation by John W. Sponable, county chairman for the sixth war loan bond drive, shows that every area in Miami County exceeded its quotas. Osawatomie was the first town in the county to go over its quota.
~ ~ ~
The banks, the post office and general stores in Louisburg will be closed all day, New Year’s, Jan. 1. Storekeepers will take advantage of the closed period to complete inventory.
~ ~ ~
During January and February draft calls will be increased more than 33 per cent. It is possible that the changed situation in Europe will mean even more calls to service.
~ ~ ~
Paola schools will start a series of drives for collection of waste paper. Funds obtained from the sale of paper will go into a fund for a purchase of a bus after the war. The bus will be used for the purpose of transporting athletic teams, musical and other school organizations.
~ ~ ~
Farmers especially should check on the ceiling price of any used car before buying it. Because a farmer who buys a used car primarily to carry on his business is not a “consumer”, says OPA. He falls into the same class as salesmen or doctors who use their cars in the course of trade of business and is not entitled to recover in case he is overcharged. So, before you close the deal for a car, be sure the price is right. If you can and want to pay cash, do not let anybody persuade you to buy on time and pay interest. Do not pay more than the amount recorded on your transfer certificate. Cash payments on the side are violations of the ceiling.
~ ~ ~
At the Paola Theatre this week: “San Fernando Valley with Roy Rogers, king of the cowboys and Trigger, the smartest horse in the movies, featuring Dale Evans and the Sons of the Pioneers.
~ ~ ~
The cigarette shortage has become more acute. Dealers ran out of cigarettes on Friday before Christmas and stocks weren’t available until Tuesday. There were no cigars for sale.
50 Years Ago (1969)
Laurence R. Smith, 54-year-old Kansas City Lawyer, has been appointed a judge of the Jackson County Circuit court by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes. Smith is a native Paolan, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. L. B. Smith.
~ ~ ~
Pairings have been made for the annual Christmas tournament to be held at Osawatomie December 29 and 30. Chic Heckart, coach of the Osawatomie Trojans is in charge of the two-night holiday classic. On the opening night, Paola will take on the Louisburg Wildcats at 7 o’clock and Osawatomie will play the Eudora Cardinals in the second game.
~ ~ ~
Mayor Rex Kaiser, Paola and Mayor Howard Barnes, Osawatomie explained the port authority for the Paola-Osawatomie airport at a meeting of the airport committee of the Miami County Development Corp. Dec. 16. Those attending in addition to the two mayors were Dr. Jack G. Rowlett, committee chairman; Dr. Vincent W. Harville, Raymond Bowers, Louis G. Hart, Ralph Platz, Don Miller, Leon Paine, V. E. Tippit and Des Desgalier. Plans for financing the port authority were discussed as well as appointments to the authority.
~ ~ ~
For the first time since anyone can remember both of the Paola drug stores will be closed all day Christmas day. Claude Messer says that it is the first time in 35 years in business that his store will be closed. No public eating place in Paola will be open Christmas Day.
~ ~ ~
Francis E. Wards received the gavel as worshipful master of a Paola Lodge no. 37, A. F. & A. M., from the retiring master, Paul Philips. Officers of the lodge were installed by Damon Grimes and Dale Mitchell.
25 Years Ago (1994)
Lane resident Jennie Pearce displayed a belt buckle she won last year as the point leader in the Midwest Barrel Racing Novice Poles Division. Pearce has been barrel racing since the age of 10.
~ ~ ~
The Osawatomie Recreation Commission saw the end of an era Wednesday night. Eugene Stewart attended his final meeting as a member of the commission. After 14 years on the commission, Stewart is retiring from his volunteer job. Commission Chairman William A. Calvin presented a plaque to Stewart.
~ ~ ~
City electric rates were increased Thursday night when the Osawatomie City Council met. The increase, effective Jan. 1, averages about 13.3 percent overall.
~ ~ ~
Two officers at First National Bank and Trust were named to new executive positions Wednesday. Darrel Franklin, who has been bank president since 1986, was named vice chairman of the board of directors. Gregg P. Lewis, formerly executive vice president, was named president and chief executive officer. Ted Lewis, chairman of the board of directors made the announcement of the appointments.
~ ~ ~
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for a housing project in the 1000 block of Third St., Osawatomie. Duplexes are to be built at 1003, 1009, and 1015 Third St. Building permits were issued to East Central Kansas Economic Opportunity Corp. for each of the structures expected to cost $115,000 each.
~ ~ ~
Marvin Stites, of Centerville, will be the new Linn County Sheriff when Sheriff Richard O’Bryant steps down Jan. 16. Stites was a member of the sheriff’s department for 10 years and has been trained at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center at Hutchinson. He was picked to succeed O’Bryant last week when Linn County Republicans held a convention in Mound City.
~ ~ ~
A new Farmers Insurance office will open in Osawatomie Tuesday. Dianne Crowl-Ventura will be the manager of the office located at 528 Main St. Her father, James Crowl, operates the Farmers Insurance office at 820 N. Pearl in Paola. Mrs. Crowl-Ventura is an insurance agent and will be managing the operation of both offices.
