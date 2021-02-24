Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1921)
Saturday Miss Marguerite Williams and Emily Jane McLaughlin made the record time for a round trip between Paola and Kansas City. They were only two hours and 40 minutes doing it. Tex La Grone came thru in his airplane and stopped off to take them to Kansas City. The airplane left Paola at 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon and 25 minutes later landed in Kansas City. An auto at the landing field took them to the union station and they returned home on the 6:40 Frisco. Emily Jane, 13 years old said, ”I always wanted to ride in an airplane and Saturday I did.”
~~~
At the December meeting of the Paola Board of Education the resignation of Miss Ester Hodges was accepted and Miss Lucile Harris was employed as teacher to fill the vacancy at a salary of $111 per month.
~~~
Pleasanton’s electric light plant burned to the ground November 30. Fire started in the room where oil was stored. The oil exploded and wrecked the building. Later in the night fire broke out again and burned what was left after the firemen had extinguished the first blaze.
~~~
Greeley has voted bonds for $10,000 or 24-hour electric service. There were 197 votes for the bonds and 16 against.
~~~
Ed Calvin of Trading Post in Linn county, raised $30,000 worth of tobacco this year on a 40-acre tract. He will put from 15 to 20 acres more in tobacco next year.
~~~
Ground has already been broken for the new hospital at Osawatomie. It will be 32x84 feet and will contain 25 beds. It will be conducted by Dr. N. C. Speer, who has been division surgeon for the Missouri Pacific 17 years and his brother Dr. W. L. Speer who recently moved from Clay Center.
~~~
Work is starting on the oiled road from Louisburg to the Johnson county line. When this stretch is finished the Short Line from Louisburg to Kansas City will be over surfaced roads. Talk of oiling the roads from Paola to Spring Hill and from Paola to Osawatomie has started. Some argue that oiling roads is as cheap as dragging and that the gain of having all year around good roads is great.
~~~
In mentioning the names of those who attended a lodge meeting in another town, the Parker Message overlooked the name of one man. His wife, who had been informed that hubby was going to the lodge meeting, began inquiring to ascertain where he really went. The Message came to the rescue and announced that the omission of the man’s name was an oversight. Domestic quiet again prevails.
~~~
The Katy railroad refuses to take northbound passengers from Paola, taking the notion that the Kansas Industrial Court has no authority because the Katy runs over the Frisco from Paola to Kansas City. If they can’t order service between Paola and Kansas City, they can order it between Paola and Rosedale. Perhaps the Katy would rather take passengers to Kansas City rather than have to stop every train at Rosedale.
~~~
The Pleasanton Observer notes that freight trains have from eight to ten passengers on the rods. It has been years since so many tramps were in evidence. A passenger train going through Paola on a recent night had five men riding blind baggage.
75 years ago (1946)
“Nylons are here!” That was the word that went rapidly to acquaintances by phone and in conversation Wednesday morning. At once women flocked to the Russell store to buy hose that had not been available for many months. Ray Russell had received a shipment of 180 pairs and didn’t announce the arrival because he couldn’t handle the mob of buyers. He simply put the nylons out for sale. The news spread rapidly and in an hour the stock was gone. One pair went to a customer. The nylons were sold at the rate of three pairs a minute. They brought $1.35 a pair, which isn’t out of line with pre-war prices.
~~~
Bailey Motor Co. in Paola has been designated as distributor for Diamond T trucks and Brice Bailey is elated at this recognition of his agency. He also has been appointed dealer for Goodrich Silvertown tires and tubes. Of course he will continue to sell De Soto and Plymouth cars as soon as noew models arrive.
~~~
Washburn Hatchery is now operating in Mr. Washburn’s remodeled building at the northwest corner of Pearl and Piankishaw. He bought the former garage building from Willard Buchanan and has changed it o that it houses his modern hatchery.
~~~
Burglars had the rear door of the Kroger store half off early Monday morning when Paola night watchman Elmer Richter appeared in the alley. He was making his rounds. The robbers ran.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Two men broke into the Sutherland Food Mart shortly after closing Saturday night and escaped with an undetermined amount of cash, checks and money orders. Rex Sutherland, Owner of the store, and Miss Minnie Bucklew, assistant manager, were counting money at 9:28 p.m. The store had closed at 9 p.m. The robbers made Sutherland and Miss Bucklew lie face down on the floor while they gathered up the money and checks from and open safe.
~~~
The board of directors of Rural Water District No. 2 voted at their December meeting to not accept any more applications for new water meters. They decided this action was necessary to protect the interests of the present users and insure them of an adequate water supply. The district now serves 800 users.
~~~
The fact the Wendell Winkler was chosen to be one of the Big Eight officials to work the Orange Bowl means he is highly regarded by the conference leaders.
~~~
Hershel Rayle of Osawatomie, chairman of the board of trustees of the Miami County Hospital for the coming 2-year term presided over his first session in December following his election.
~~~
Lane has a new industry, Berico Industries, manufacturers of grain drying and grain handling equipment, has opening a metal fabricating shop in the old Lane School. Jay Waltermire, Osawatomie, is plant superintendent.
~~~
Sutherland’s Food Mart hit a second time. Burglars apparently backed a flatbed truck through a 6X12-foot plate glass window and loaded a safe and houled it away.
25 Years Ago (1996)
Triangle Builders of Paola was awarded the contract for renovation of the former Santa Fe Railroad depot in Garnett. The depot will be developed into a rest area and information point on the Prairie Spirit trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.