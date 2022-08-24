Miami County Time Capsule

Wednesday evening at 6:45 o’clock the Missouri Pacific “Scenic Limited” No. 11, which is scheduled to leave Kansas City at 5:45 o’clock, met northbound freight no. 92 in a headon collision in Swope Park, Kansas City. The passenger train was 20 minutes late and the orders were for it to take a siding for the freight. The passenger engineer overlooked the orders. Missouri Pacific officials gave an estimate of ten killed and 25 injured. The baggage car of the passenger train telescoped with the smoking car and the greatest number of killed and injured were in the smoker. W. H. Rice and Earl Farrell, of near Osawatomie, were together in the smoker. They saw conductor J. E. Bonette frantically pull the bell rope after he found the engineer had run past the siding. They rushed from the smoker. After the collision they looked back and saw their suitcase mashed to smithereens on the seat where they had been sitting.
This paper is strong for a trial of gravel roads in Miami county. A gravel road costs far less than a concrete road. Those who have traveled over gravel roads that were properly built say they can’t be beat. In driving you have gone over stretches of natural gravel road and have noticed the smoothness. It might be the solution of the permanent road question in Miami county to utilize the gravel we have for better roads than we have.
Altho Miami county people dislike to see Ed. W. Mitchler retire from the clothing business in Paola they are glad that so worthy a young man as Ray Thorpe becomes the owner of the store.
Saturday Secretary of State L. J. Pettijohn decided that the Jefferson Highway thru Kansas should continue to be routed thru the county seat towns, of Olathe, Paola and Mound city. The Short Line will continue to exist and will skirt the Missouri border. It draws much traffic between Oklahoma and Kansas City. The Jefferson Highway will continue to run thru Olathe, Spring Hill, Hillsdale, Paola, Osawatomie, Beagle and on to Mound City and Ft. Scott.
75 years ago (1947)
Parking meters are being considered by the governing bodies of Paola and Osawatomie. Tuesday evening members of the Paola city council went to Osawatomie to meet with the Osawatomie city commissioners. A representative of a parking meter company was there and explained his plan, which he says has been successful in other towns of this size.
Marie’s Café is the first retail establishment in Paola to be air-conditioned.
Announcement has been made of the sale of the Marsh Studio on the South side of the square to Kenneth Barnes of the Barnes Studio.
The Anna Wiest 193-acre farm, 2 ½ miles southeast of Paola has been sold to Oscar Gast. This farm has not been transferred since Mrs. Wiest’s father purchased it from the Indians. The last transfer was from Baptiste Peoria and Baptiste Charley to Theodore Meinold in 1866. Mr. Meinold was the father of Anna Wiest.
A new program for super-duper federal roads, a network of 4-lane highways, has been announced from Washington and includes US169. However, this means the section of US169 from Kansas City north. Kansas portion of the highway is not included. However, the Kansas portion of US169 is to be greatly improved, with the state highway commission promising paving between Osawatomie and Garnett at an early date.
50 Years Ago (1972)
Members of the Paola Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors’ club held a new business recognition ceremony at the Wallace House last Thursday morning. A certificate was presented to Mr. and Mrs. Albert Wallace, owners of the new drive-in restaurant at 707 North Pearl Street.
George L. Graham, city treasurer at Osawatomie the past 28 years retired Friday. Hereinafter offices of the city treasurer and city clerk will be combined. Graham will continue serving as treasurer of Osawatomie Unified School District No. 367.
Pointing to new and expanding industries as a sign of a healthy Kansas economy, Gov. Robert Docking was the principal speaker at a noon luncheon for the official opening of Tallow & Wick, Inc. Thursday. Paying special tribute to the new Paola industry, governor Docking said, “As a Kansas-based industry, Tallow and Wick has proved to be a quality industry which has been good for our state’s overall economic climate.”
James C. Powell, assistant postmaster at Osawatomie, has retired after 36 ½ years of postal service. He had been assistant postmaster since 1949.
Jack Rowlan has a new sign on the Rowlan’s True Value Hardware store on the south side of Paola Park Square. Rowlan recently switched from Coast to Coast to True Value.
At Osawatomie, it took a toss of the coin to decide who will serve as president of the Osawatomie board of education. Mrs. Anna Lee Billam and Merle Stone made the coin toss and Mrs. Billam won. This is the second year for Mrs. Billam to be president.
Reminiscent of the strong-armed bank robberies of the early thirties, four bandits entered the American State bank at Osawatomie about 11.50 a.m., Aug. 8, and escaped with some $5,000 in cash. Witnesses said that three of the men entered the bank from the west lobby door and the others from the east door, from the drive-up area. Alden Webber, bank president, was sitting at his desk when the robbers entered with drawn handguns. The robbers knocked him to the floor. Two of the bandits vaulted the tellers’ counters and stuffed money in their pockets and carried it out in their hands. All four left by the east door and escaped going east by way of Mill Street Road. Roadblocks were set up and they were captured in Johnson County.
25 Years Ago (1997)
Construction crews began work Tuesday to add 7,000 square feet to Willard’s IGA, Sixth and Pacific, Osawatomie. The grocery store currently has 16,000 square feet but lacks a full-service deli and bakery. The new section of the store will contain a full-service deli and bakery and will provide hot and prepared foods. Mike Moon, who owns the store along with Willard Maichel, said the expansion was a necessity for the store.
Ground was broken Monday for a new Price Chopper store in Louisburg. The store, to be located at the Amity Pointe development at U.S 69 and K-68 highways will replace McKeever’s Country Mart on Metcalf Road. The store’s owner, John McKeever, owns seven stores in the Kansas City area. Store manager Sue Knop said the new store likely will employ between 125 and 150 people.
The Paola Family Pool’s grand opening is scheduled for Saturday afternoon. The new pool in Wallace Park is unlike any swimming pool in Miami County. It features a zero-depth, beach entry that is handicapped accessible. The pool floor gradually slopes from the beach entry.
Saunders Industries Inc. is moving into its new building in the Paola Industrial Park. The business, which bought L.C.’s Sewing Shop two years ago has been operating in the shop’s building at 204 W. Peoria St. The company also sews the clothing line started by Elsie Penn, who owned L.C.’s Sewing Shop.
