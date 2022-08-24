Miami County Time Capsule

Miami County Time Capsule is compiled by Paul Branson, Sr., utilizing newspaper archives that date back more than 150 years.

 Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1922)

Wednesday evening at 6:45 o’clock the Missouri Pacific “Scenic Limited” No. 11, which is scheduled to leave Kansas City at 5:45 o’clock, met northbound freight no. 92 in a headon collision in Swope Park, Kansas City. The passenger train was 20 minutes late and the orders were for it to take a siding for the freight. The passenger engineer overlooked the orders. Missouri Pacific officials gave an estimate of ten killed and 25 injured. The baggage car of the passenger train telescoped with the smoking car and the greatest number of killed and injured were in the smoker. W. H. Rice and Earl Farrell, of near Osawatomie, were together in the smoker. They saw conductor J. E. Bonette frantically pull the bell rope after he found the engineer had run past the siding. They rushed from the smoker. After the collision they looked back and saw their suitcase mashed to smithereens on the seat where they had been sitting.

