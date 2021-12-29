Miami County Time Capsule

125 Years Ago (1896)
L. A. VanPelt, H. H. Grant and Wm. Moore are candidates for the Beagle postmastership.
~~~
S. J. Hurst shipped 2,160 rabbits from Paola to New York last week and nearly 2,000 this week.
100 Years Ago (1921)
The Osawatomie State Hospital has Douglas Hagedorn’s machine drilling gas wells on the hospital grounds. Their first well was brought in Saturday, just inside the stone wall along he wagon road in the southeast part of the grounds. It is reported to be a good well. They have moved the machine 1000 feet west at the edge of the hill above the hospital garden to drill No. 2.
~~~
Harry Hazlett brought in a dry hole near Welda. A doodle bug operator came along as the rig was being moved. The “witcher” told Mr. Hazlett he should have drilled at another spot. Hazlett said he would bet $1000 that he couldn’t find oil or gas. The drill is now working 500 feet from the dry hole.
~~~
Members of the Paola Abdallah Shrine club will officially open their new hall in the New Baehr building Friday evening, Dec. 6. The affair will be a reception for all the Shriners of Miami County, and their ladies. Harry Coplin’s orchestra will come from Garnett to play for the dance which the Shiners will have in the American Legion hall.
~~~
Frank Hodges has bought the DeSoto Eagle Eye newspaper and has moved the plant to Olathe where he has started the Johnson County Democrat. Sam Seaton is the editor of the new paper.
~~~
Saturday afternoon Harry Russell, of Ft. Scott, director of the Jefferson Highway, was in Paola to hold a meeting. Paul Russell, V. G. Wright, D. H. Ahrens, T. L. Youmans and L. J. Eddy were appointed to go to Topeka and ask the state highway commission to designate the highway for federal aid.
~~~
Farmers around Bonita held a wild hog hunt. J. J. Kuhlman shipped in a car of Arkansaw razorbacks and shipped them out in the spring. While he was loading two sows got away. They could not be caught and ran at large. A hunting party, a week ago, located the two sows and three pigs. There was a lively chase. At times the hogs showed fight. All but one sow was killed. There will be another hunt for the remaining wild hog.
~~~
Saturday evening at 6:15 eight prisoners escaped from the county jail. At 2 o’clock Sunday morning, three of the escaping prisoners sought refuge in the Washington school house, 17 miles southeast of Paola, built too hot a fire in the stove and caused the school house to burn to the ground. When Sheriff Lamm gave the prisoners their supper at 6 o’clock everything seemed as usual. In a few minutes he went back for the empty pans, which were handed to him by a different prisoner from the one who usually did that duty. Sheriff Lamm went into the cell room just in time to see a prisoner going through the top of one of the south windows. He hurried outside, but none were in sight. Of the 13 prisoners, only 5 remained. Files had been made from shoe springs and Saturday afternoon two bars had been filed loose. Investigation at Drexel, a little over three miles from the Washington School house brought the information that three had arrived there shortly after three o’clock, had warmed themselves in the depot and caught the blind baggage to Kansas City at 5:53 in the morning.
~~~
O. C. Brewer has bought his partner’s interest in the Jones-Brewer auto repair shop in the Sinkey building, and will continue the shop alone. Mr. Brewer has been an instructor in the Sweeney auto school in Kansas City and has established a splendid reputation in the short time which he has been in Paola.
75 years ago (1946)
Saturday the Turner-Welch Equipment Co. will hold open house in the new building at 504 N. Silver St. on highway US169. Turner-Welch handles J. I. Case farm machinery and Packard automobiles. The new building is 100 feet by 40 feet and was erected by E. V. Ruskin. Adjoining the highway is a filling station and the firm will handle Socony-Vacuum products and will be equipped to give motorists washing and greasing service.
~~~
The Bill Peuser Chevrolet Co. has installed a new Bear Front end machine. The machine will correct all front end trouble. It will straighten axles, correct steering geometry, tow-in and camber and caster. In addition a Bear Wheel balancing Machine has been installed.
~~~
The long-awaited Kaiser Special automobile, the sensation of the post-war motor car production, arrived in Paola Monday at the Rhea Motor Co. display room, 121 South Silver street. Those who have looked over the new Kaiser have been impressed by its roominess and its attractive lines.
50 Years Ago (1971)
The old Osawatomie Theatre building and the buildings on either side are being razed in Osawatomie to make room for new First National Bank.
~~~
Members of the Paola Chamber of Commerce met at Jim’s Electric Tuesday morning to recognize the remodeling of that business which was recently completed. Mrs. Gertrude McKain, business owner, was presented a framed certificate by Carl Gump, vice-president of the chamber.
~~~
Open house will be held at the newly expanded and remodeled First Federal Savings and Loan building in Paola Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Galen Graham, vice-president of First Federal is manager of the Paola branch office. First Federal opened operation in Paola in the summer of 1964 in the old Frank Caton building on the south side of the square. When Sterling Carpenter closed out his jewelry business next door, on the corner, that building was also acquired. Officers in addition to Graham are Chester Pennock, president, and Frank Platt, vice-president and secretary. Rex Kiser of Paola is on the board of directors. The Paola office is a branch of the Osawatomie First Federal Savings and Loan.
25 Years Ago (1996)
Gardner city officials were given permission to build a water treatment plant in Miami County. Miami County commissioners voted to approve a conditional use permit for the plant that will supply the city with most of its water from Hillsdale Lake. The plant will be located on Moonlight Road south of 223rd Street. It will have a capacity to treat about 2 million gallons of water from the lake each day.
~~~
Osawatomie will become the fourth Miami County community to have curbside recycling when the program begins in January. The program allows residents to place recyclables on curbs to be picked up free of charge by crews from the county solid waste facility.
~~~
Bill Baxter of Osawatomie received the Honorary FFA Degree at a reception held in his honor. The event was held during the FFA National Convention in Kansas City. Baxter has been president of the Miami County Fair Association for many years and a 16-year veteran and superintendent of the beef division of the American Royal. He owns Baxter Angus Farm of Osawatomie, a family operation. He was accompanied at the presentation by his wife, Rita.
