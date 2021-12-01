Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1921)
Thursday night, last week at midnight the Mallory opera house burned to the ground.
The building valued at $20,000 with its contents was totally destroyed. Miss Lucy Mallory carried $10,000 insurance on the building but none on the contents.
In the office part of the building there were several tenants. T. J. Cummings & Son had their Studebaker agency on the ground floor, and the American Express company office was also on the first floor.
On the second floor was the offices of Dr. J. H. Halderman, Dr. W. S. Ealy, the Bell Telephone company and Western Union telegraph company.
Miss Mallory and Mrs. Abrial Gabler had apartments on the third floor. In the basement at the rear the Willard battery station was quartered.
The only tenant to save anything was the Cummings Auto Co., which got out all new autos.
~~~
The federal government has allotted 24,000 pounds of picric acid, from war stores, for the use of Kansas farmers.
Picric acid is a high explosive which was used in large quantities during the war.
Because of its high cost of manufacture it has not been available for use as an agricultural explosive.
It will now be available to land owners for the purpose of stimulating land clearing, improving and developing activities.
~~~
Postmaster C. W. Ricketts said the postoffice didn’t get official notice to observe Armistice Day as a holiday until after Wednesday noon.
~~~
Thursday night of last week Fred Colvin, 28 years old, a Katy brakeman on the Paola-Sedalia division, was instantly killed when he fell under his train at Louisburg. John H. Barnhart, conductor, wanted to communicate with the engineer.
Colvin went over the cars toward the engine. The last seen of him alive was when he jumped from the top of a box car toward the tender.
It is presumed he missed his footing while jumping toward the tender.
~~~
Officials of Miami County Farm Bureau say it will be impossible to continue under the $1,200 allowance from Miami County Commissioners.
The bureau asked for $2,400, the same amount it has been receiving since organized in 1913. Therefore it has been resolved that the Farm Bureau will close business up the first of January, 1922, and sell all its personal property, office fixtures, and discontinue further activities in this county.
~~~
Those two new three story buildings in Paola, the Jackson Hotel and the Baehr Building, surely are town improvements worth while.
It is doubtful whether another town the size of Paola in the whole country has gained such fine buildings this year.
The Jackson Hotel has been occupied for some weeks. The Baehr building is just finished. Tenants are moving in.
On the ground floor is the Liberty State bank and the American Express Co. Dr. Charles Ruff, Dr. Clifford Van Pelt, B. J. Carver and the Beggs Gas Co. have offices on the second floor. The third floor is occupied by the Paola Adballah Shrine club.
75 years ago (1946)
Breckenridge’s had great opening days Friday and Saturday in their new Paola store, the former Chalender business.
Both Mr. and Mrs. Howard Breckenridge were here and Mrs. Breckenridge will be in active charge of the Paola store. New goods are being added daily and extensive improvements in the stock and the fixtures are planned.
~~~
After dropping a nickel in a big jar which a waitress told him was for a poor man who couldn’t afford to buy coffee, a man discovered he was contributing to a fund for himself.
~~~
Harold M. Cole assumed the local management of Pence and Bales last Thursday. Mr. Cole came from Emporia and has been in the grocery business 12 years with Foodtown. Cole replaces Fred Nolting.
~~~
Paola has another new factory, the Paola Sheet Metal Works. It is owned by C. J. Hanna and J. L. Harding, who have been operating in Kansas City but who wanted to gain the factory advantages a smaller place offers.
Until other location can be obtained, the factory is located in the Shinkle building at the south edge of Silver street.
The new concern will specialize in sinks, metal roofs, furnaces, guttering, spouting, skylights, cabinets, stainless steel tanks, copper work, metal ceilings and store fixtures.
50 Years Ago (1971)
The new leg of US169 north from K-68 highway to just south of Spring Hill is now open to traffic. It is a fine road and has long been needed.
Soon it will extend to Dead Man’s Curve south of Paola and later on will connect with old US169 south of Osawatomie. The modern two-lane asphalt roadway is 24 feet wide and is built on right-of-way acquired for an eventual four-lane freeway.
~~~
Night landings are now being made at the Paola-Osawatomie airport as the 2,800-foot runway was recently outlined with 13 white lights on each side of the runway and three green lights at each end.
~~~
Open house will be held at the Paola Model Railroad Club Sunday Dec. 5.
The club room is located above the Swap and shop store on north Silver Street. We hope to have a lot of landscaping done by then aid Larry Fittro, principal promoter of the railroad club.
The club has a layout measuring 15 by 30 feet which is the largest model railroad in eastern Kansas.
~~~
Congressman Joe Skubitz spent a busy Friday evening and night contacting the high brass of Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Co. and the Gas Service Co. to keep the local Taylor-Forge plant from having its gas supply shut off on Tuesday.
He was able to get Panhandle and Gas Service to agree to furnish Taylor-Forge with gas through December.
The gas service to the Osawatomie electric plant was curtailed Tuesday but Osawatomie has a standby system to keep it operative.
25 Years Ago (1996)
The Miami County Commissioners drew a round of applause Monday when they turned down an industrial zoning request. The request would have allowed Reconstituted Technologies Inc. to build a railroad tie recycling plant at 319th and Lookout Road on land now zoned rural residential.
The applause came from people who have homes and property adjacent to or near the site.
~~~
Louisburg voters narrowly approved the construction of a municipal swimming pool.
A total of 455 voters favored establishment of a half-cent sales tax to pay for the pool.
The other question necessary for the pool to be built, whether the city should issue $1.95 million in general obligation bonds which would be repaid with proceeds from the sales tax, almost met with defeat, which would have doomed the pool project.
The pool’s completion date has been set for May 1998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.