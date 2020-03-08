Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1920)
The last special session of the Kansas Legislature passed a law requiring all voters in towns like Paola and Osawatomie to register if they desired to vote. This was done to remove from the voting lists the names of all aliens who are not entitled to vote under the law. All voters, women and men, must therefore go to the office of the city clerk and register. Go at once before you forget it.
~ ~ ~
Monday morning Mrs. Sanford Sinkey, driving a Chevrolet car, was on her way to Kansas City, and above Merriam about two miles she was driving at a rapid rate when her veil blew into her face, causing her to make a slight turn in the wheel which ran the car into a ditch, turning the car over and pinning her to the ground under the windshield. Parties in a car passing helped her from under the car and took her to the Wesley hospital at Kansas City. Her left arm was broken and she received a severe injury on her left side.
~ ~ ~
The music lovers of Paola who availed themselves of the invitation to attend the concert by Vernon Dalhart, noted tenor, and his assistant, Miss Adelyne Hood, violinist will never forget the experience. The purpose of the concert was to illustrate the re-creation of music by the Edison phonograph, and this was done so perfectly that the audience was not only astonished but awed by the miracle. The singer would suddenly cease, but the song would continue, and so accurately did the machine re-produce the words and harmony that only the fact that Mr. Dalhart’s lips were not moving could convince the hearers that he was not singing. Comparisons were also made by Miss Hood and her violin, and the tones were so perfectly imitated that it seemed an unseen violin was playing an echo of the selection. The appearance of these splendid artists was instigated by J. B. Lindenmood, of the Lindenmood Music store.
~ ~ ~
The Hodges Brothers sold the Paola Telephone Exchange. The parties represented in the purchase were W. W. Fenney of the Emporia Telephone Exchange and A. J. Roberts of the Stromberg-Carlson Co., manufactures of telephone supplies. The price paid was $42,500. The Hodges brothers established their business here twenty-one years ago with less than one hundred subscribers. The exchange has grown to more than 1,200, with many miles of cables and lines in town and the county adjacent.
~ ~ ~
James Strausbaugh, carrier on rural route 9, started out Saturday morning over his route driving his Ford car, and between Lemkuhl hill and the Kaiser farm his car turned over in a ditch. He escaped with a few scratches, but his car was considerable damaged.
~ ~ ~
Several young men pushing a small “one lunged” automobile into Forsyth’s car hospital on south Silver street last week afforded no little amusement to a number of spectators. It was a Flake Flyer, which had according to one of the attendants “just naturally died.”
75 Years Ago (1945)
Lee R. Shannon, who operates the Jackson Hotel has leased the Commercial Hotel from John Baehr, the owner. Mr. Shannon has purchased the furniture and other hotel equipment from Mrs. Howard Gilchrist, who has operated the Commercial so well for many years, and yesterday assumed charge. A. H. Kraft will manage the Commercial for Mr. Shannon, but will not move to the hotel.
~ ~ ~
Carol W. Davis, known a Cal Davis on the railroad, will complete 30 years service for the Missouri Pacific railroad at Paola today, 25 years of that time as section foreman. Many Paolans and former residents have worked with him.
~ ~ ~
Mrs. Floyd Fickel, who has been employed in the county treasurer’s office since September 1, resigned effective March 1. Mrs. Lester Marsh, who has been employed in the office as extra help, will take her place. Mrs. Fickel will continue to work whenever extra help is needed.
~ ~ ~
Mrs. Charles Reeves of Pleasanton, was notified last week of the recent promotion of her husband, from captain to major. Charles is in the Southwest Pacific and his headquarters are with the 21st bomber command.
~ ~ ~
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence wood of Louisburg have received word from their son, Earl W. Wood, stating he had been commissioned First Lieutenant. He also now wears the distinguished Flying Cross. He is a pilot on B-24 bombers with the 15th Air Corps division in Italy.
~ ~ ~
Howard Breckenridge and his brother, Kenyon Breckenridge of Holton left Kansas City Sunday for St. Louis to spend the week buying spring stock for Breckenridge’s stores at Louisburg and Holton.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Officers for the Miami County Sheriff’s Posse were elected at a meeting in the Civil Defense room of the jail building February 24. Wayne Herren was elected commander; Raymond Cornelius, lieutenant; Jerry Jobe, secretary-treasurer, and Cecil Robbins, drill sergeant. By-laws of the organization were adopted by the members. There are a number of vacancies remaining in the posse.
~ ~ ~
Edgar L. Wiltse, Paola postmaster for the past 14 years, submitted his resignation to the regional postal headquarters at Wichita, Friday, Feb. 27, 1970. Wiltse was appointed to the postmastership on March 30, 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. With the event of Wiltse’s resignation, Woodrow Winkler, assistant postmaster, has become acting postmaster of the Paola post office. Under new federal law the appointment of postmasters is no longer political.
~ ~ ~
Lucille Baecker has resigned as deputy county clerk to accept a job with the Miami County welfare department. Mrs. Clarice Yackle has been promoted as deputy county clerk by Janice Huggins, county clerk.
~ ~ ~
The Paola Theatre will close at the end of this week preparatory to the opening of the Mid-Way Drive-In theatre April 3.
~ ~ ~
Elliott Real Estate reports the sale of the Hattie Finnell King grocery building in Osawatomie to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Harden of R1, Osawatomie, for an investment.
~ ~ ~
Several people remarked that the officiating at the district tournament at Louisburg was some of the finest they had seen this year. Arkie Thomas, Dick Gillman, and Jerald Strausbaugh worked all four of the games. With three officials on the floor the play was well covered at all times.
~ ~ ~
Over 1500 feet of chain link fencing has been installed around the Osawatomie city stadium and football field as the first step in a major improvement project slated for the facility over the next few months. The city commissions and the board of education are working on the project.
~ ~ ~
A fire was discovered at Curt’s Market on Broadway in Louisburg shortly after noon Wednesday, but quick action by the local fire department prevented serious damage. Curt Vause, owner of the market, expressed his appreciation to the fire department and man who helped extinguish the blaze.
25 Years Ago (1995)
A rural Osawatomie dairy farm couple have been named master Farmers for the year 1994. George W. and Pauline Pretz will be honored at the annual dinner/awards program of the master Farmer and Master Farm Homemaker guild organization March 24, in the student union ballroom at Kansas State University. The Pretz family is famous for its outstanding line of Holstein dairy cows. The pride of the herd, Olivia, was judged world supreme champion cow in 1990 and champion Holstein 5-year-old cow in 1991. The Pretzes have had numerous outstanding show and herd cattle. They have sold registered Holstein cows and bulls worldwide and are pioneers in embryo transplanting with the first embryo transplant in Kansas.
~ ~ ~
Signs went up last Wednesday on a new building to house a Dollar General Store at 641 Main St., in Osawatomie.
~ ~ ~
There is no disputing that Tommy Jackson has those around him at the beck of his call. So it is when you’re Miami County’s only professional huntsman. Members of the Mission Valley Hunt club say he is the best anywhere at organizing and running a traditional fox hunt. After honing his trade during an eight-year stint in Ottawa, Canada, Mr. Jackson took employment with a man in rural Georgia keen on setting up a hunt. “he had a pack of hounds and big idea,” said Mr. Jackson, “but he had no land,” So it was that Mr. Jackson responded to word of an opportunity for a man of his talents at Mission Valley Hunt, a fox hunting club between Louisburg and Paola. It was incorporated as the Missouri Fox Hunt and Polo club in 1902 and now occupies the former home of the Fin and Feather Club. Fox hunting is a bit of a misnomer, more often than not the chase is at the expense of a coyote, and it is exceedingly rare that the coyote is caught.
~ ~ ~
Capt. Daniel Godfrey, son of Dr. and Mrs. Art Godfrey of Paola and grandson of Golda Blair of Louisburg, recently received The Soldier’s Medal. It is the highest decoration for heroism not involving combat with an enemy. Capt. Godfrey distinguished himself in a heroic act in the face of fire and exploding ammunition following the crash of a F-16 aircraft at Pope Air force Base, N.C. he acted swiftly to render aid to the wounded soldiers and received severe burns to both hands while extinguishing flames on other soldiers.
