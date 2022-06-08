Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1922)
Beginning this week, the Paola Music Company is offering an attractive proposition on Grafonolas. In addition to a great reduction in price the company is offering terms which should appeal to everyone. The Grafonola needs no word of comment. It is one of the standard machines which has passed the experimental state and has stood the test of mechanical experts. A special Columbia reproducer is a feature which commends the Grafonola to all music lovers.
~~~
Five of the 225 graduates of the State Manual Training Normal at Pittsburg come from Miami county. Mary Ignatius Fitzpatrick and Mary Evangelista Licktag, of Paola, receive degrees. Ray Laurence Koenig and Reuben Harold Rickets, of Paola, and Laura Dale Wise, of Louisburg, get life certificates.
~~~
Mrs. Anna L. January has been nominated for appointment as postmaster at Osawatomie, to succeed M. V. Dunlap, whose term expired Feb. 4, 1922. President Harding sent the nomination to the senate last week. It is understood that the three highest on the eligible list at Osawatomie were Mrs. January, J. D. Post and Fred Beckley. Both Mrs. January and her husband, D. A. January, were applicants for the position and until the three highest were selected Mrs. January was working hard for the appointment of her husband, who is a Missouri Pacific conductor. Mrs. January is secretary of the board of trustees of the John Brown memorial park. She has been active in civic and club work in Osawatomie and has been an influential Republican worker. Wednesday evening Mrs. January and Miss Ada Remington left Osawatomie for Palisades Park, N. Y., where they will represent Kansas at the national park conference to be held at Bear Mountain Inn.
~~~
A. W. Joyce has bought a new Nash touring car. He recently purchased a new buggy and then decided that “Old Dobbin” is too slow for an up-to-snuff president of the Paola city council.
~~~
That it pays to advertise is evidenced by the fact that one of Paola’s popular bachelors left Tuesday morning for Arkansas to look up the girl with red lips, who wrote her name and address on a box of strawberries shipped to Wishropp’s grocery last week. He is a rapid worker and will doubtless capture the prize while the other fellows are getting ready to go.
~~~
The Liberty State Bank is having installed a public drinking fountain just north of the Baehr building at the southwest corner of the square. The fountain is connected with a large concrete refrigerator by coiled pipes. This refrigerator will be kept full of ice and pure ice cold water will be supplied daily to the public. This is the first public fountain to be installed in Paola and the only one furnishing ice water in this part of the state.
75 years ago (1947)
Western Steel Works in Paola has so much business that two shifts are being used. It is probable that three shifts will be necessary, with round the clock work. Orders are coming from several states. One big shipment of steel culverting goes to Grand Junction, Colo. Although sufficient material is arriving to keep the plant busy, there is a shortage of some sizes and weights of metal.
~~~
The crowd in Paola Saturday night was one of the largest. At 9:30 the Square was jammed.
~~~
Monday Miami County will again have a county agricultural agent when Marvin B. Clark of Manhattan takes over at the farm bureau office. The position has been vacant since December. Mr. Clark was employed by the farm bureau executive board at an annual salary of $3.200. The new agent graduates this month from Kansas State College.
~~~
The first business establishment in Paola to have an airplane is Mac’s Garage. The firm is located at 104 W. Piankishaw. Clyde McKaig and sons, Dean and Roy, have bought a Taylorcraft from Kenneth Larimore. Dean was a Staff Sergeant (mechanic and tail gunner) with the Air Force during the war and Roy was in the Navy.
~~~
Opening of the new Paola roller rink in the Armory hall will be Tuesday. Schrader Jones is manager. Mr. Jones has completely remodeled the former dance hall. The floor has been covered with liquid plastic and is in excellent shape.
~~~
The delegation from Osawatomie that went to Topeka to see about construction work on US169 obtained promises of work. Governor Frank Carlson told the delegation the he heartily approves of plans to rush work on US169. It will be necessary to renegotiate the contracts for the bridge at the north end of Sixth street in Osawatomie and also the concrete on the new route of the highway to the Plum Creek school house corner. They also gained the impression that US169 from Osawatomie to Garnett is to be concreted at the earliest possible date.
~~~
Population of Miami County according to compilations from deputy assessors’ returns by County Clerk Robert Mills, is 17,356. Total townships 8315, Fontana 172, Louisburg 606, Paola 3,801, and Osawatomie 4462. Population of the four towns is just a little over 52 per cent of the total, which means town and farm population is about evenly divided.
50 Years Ago (1972)
First Federal Savings and Loan Association has opened an agency in Louisburg. The office is located in the Bauer Real Estate building at the corner of Broadway and K-68 highway. The Association was established at Osawatomie in 1899 and a branch office was opened in Paola in 1964.
~~~
Harold Ensley, “The Sportsman’s Friend,” will be the featured speaker at the Pleasanton High school commencement.
~~~
Only one person was injured in the crash of two freight trains just south of the Frisco depot in Paola shortly after 10 o’clock Saturday morning, May 20, 1972. Guy W. Roberds, 59, Jefferson City, Mo., engineer of the lead diesel unit of the Missouri Pacific railroad involved in the accident, was taken to the Miami County Hospital for emergency treatment. His injuries were not believed to be critical. According to officials, the Missouri Pacific freight was southbound toward Osawatomie and hit a Frisco freight train which was topped blocking the X intersection of the two railroads. The lead diesel unit of the Mo-Pac freight split in two a Frisco car loaded with coke. The unit and three other diesels pulling the 88-car MOP train continued across the crossing and were derailed. Boxcars stacked up behind the engines completely blocking the two railroad tracks. On April 2, 1971, another Missouri Pacific freight train was involved in a similar accident a few hundred feet farther south of the one Saturday morning, only then a Katy freight was struck instead of a Frisco freight.
~~~
An airplane with nine skydivers and pilot crashed on takeoff at the Paola-Osawatomie airport at 6 p.m. Saturday. All escaped injury, but the airplane, a twin engine C45H Beechcraft was totally demolished.
~~~
Osawatomie with a population of 5,071 is now the largest city in Miami County. According to the census figures compiled by Janice Huggins, county clerk, Paola with a population of 5,021 trails the sister city to the south by 50. The population of Louisburg is now 1089 and Fontana is 146.
~~~
A new manufacturing concern, Tallow & Wick, Inc., is moving its main office and manufacturing facilities to Paola. The firm is locating in the former Fluor Corp. building. Tallow & Wick is a manufacturer, importer and distributor of candles and related decorative items.
25 Years Ago (1997)
A new name and a new state await Miami County National Bank of Paola. Bank officers have completed a contract to buy a branch of the Mercantile Bank of Western Missouri in Nevada, Mo., and the Lamar, Mo., branch of the Roosevelt Bank. Robert Weatherbie, chairman of TeamBanc, the holding company that owns Miami County National Bank said the branches were sold by bid and Miami County National was the successful bidder. Because Miami County National Bank is now moving into Missouri, as well as outside Miami County in Kansas, bank officers decided it needed a new name. TeamBank was chosen and will go into effect June 15, 1997.
~~~
Paola USD 368 will offer to buy 20 acres of land near Sunflower Elementary School with the intent to use the ground as a site for a future elementary school. The land is located just north-east of Sunflower elementary at the intersection of 303rd and Hedge Lane.
~~~
Plans for the new office of First Kansas Federal Savings Association were reviewed by the Paola Planning Commission. The concept plan was explained by Dan Droste, an officer of the savings and loan association based in Osawatomie. First Kansas is the developer of the Baptiste Commons complex northwest of Baptist Drive and Angela Street in Paola.
