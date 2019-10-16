Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1919)
Sunday evening Ed Dunham’s Ford car was stolen from in front of his real estate office in the Eisele building on the east side of the square. The sheriff and the Anti-Horse Thief Association were notified and after some investigation found the car in Ottawa. Mr. Dunham and the officers went to Ottawa, identified the car and drove it home. This is good work for which the A. H. T. A. and our officers are to be commended.
~ ~ ~
John J. Werner, who was among the first to drill gas wells in the Miami County Field is here for a few days. He drilled the first wells seven miles east of Paola, on what was then known as the Westfall farm, now the Staffin farm, and afterwards drilled a well at Louisburg, burning the gas there in a cook stove, which was the first gas burned in the county for fuel. He was a member of the Paola Gas Co. when the gas was first piped into town from the Westfall field. In 1906 he went to Texas and purchased a large tract of land. After grubbing out the skeet brush he planted some of the land to vegetables, but little grew except onions and there was no market for them. He concluded the land was adapted to alfalfa. The alfalfa grew fine until the first crop was about ready to harvest, when a swarm of butterflies settled on it and in a few days the ground was bare.
~ ~ ~
Most of the operators in the Miami County oil fields have shifted to south of Osawatomie, where there are a number of machines drilling and some good oilers are being brought in. Roy Grant and Mr. Chapman started operations on Mrs. C. J. Barnard’s farm, four miles south of Osawatomie, and last week drilled their first well. It is a splendid oiler at a depth of 396 feet. They have 40 feet of good sand. Saturday the well was shot. After the shot subsided, the men were at work on the casing, when the well began to spray, and before they were aware of it the oil sprayed over on the engine and ignited. In an instant the oil around the well and the drilling machine was in flames and the machine was destroyed.
75 Years Ago (1944)
Coins dropped in jars Miami Post No. 156 American Legion has placed in stores will go toward buying new phonograph records for those of our armed forces. As submarines and other water craft cannot have radios the men on them depend on phonographs for music. Many outfits carry phonographs to the front lines. A kit of records consisting of 48 double-faced disc records cost about $15. Miami Post expects to send several kits. So drop your spare coin in the Legion jars.
~ ~ ~
One man certainly got in bad. He was a guest at a luncheon and absently mindedly helped himself to a pre-war portion of butter. He got stares of wonderment from the family when he left some of the precious butter on his plate.
~ ~ ~
There was much indignation at the Paola Lions club meeting Tuesday night when report was made that walnut trees in Wallace Park were being sold for commercial purposes. It takes many years to grow a sightly tree and but a few blows from an ax are required to destroy it.
50 Years Ago (1969)
The State Highway Commission of Kansas has placed responsibility for traffic control devices at the junction of K-68 and US-69 at the city’s doorstep. Apparently if anything is to be done about the dangerous intersections, it will be up to Louisburg city government to decide what controls are necessary and how they are installed.
~ ~ ~
A design public hearing will be held Nov. 18, 1969 for the proposed design for US-169 highway in Miami County. The proposed US-169 project begins on the present US-169 two miles south of Paola and extends northeasterly and north to a junction of K-68 highway where it joins the relocation of US-169 to the north. The ultimate improvement would be a four lane divided facility with full access control. Right of way would be purchased to accommodate four lanes, but only two lanes would be constructed initially.
~ ~ ~
A busload of members of the Lyons Chamber of Commerce will be in Paola Saturday to view the downtown renewal project and to visit with merchants around the Square. The group will have lunch in Osawatomie and expects to be here about 2 p.m. The Paola Chamber of Commerce is in charge of arrangements for the group tour.
~ ~ ~
Frank Platt, vice-president and secretary for First Federal Savings and Loan Ass’n is the new president of the Savings and Loan Institute of Kansas. He was elected at the 21st annual meeting of the institute Friday at the University of Kansas. Platt succeeds Darrell Saville, Junction City. The new president will direct the institute programs during the coming year. He has been active in the institutes programs since joining the First Federal staff 10 years ago. His wife Jacqualyn is a teacher in the Paola schools. They live in Osawatomie.
25 Years Ago (1994)
With an eye to building a new high school north of the river, the board of education in Osawatomie Unified School District 367 approved spending up to $10,000 for a feasibility study when it met Tuesday night. The study will investigate the availability of utilities to the site, building constraints, costs related to moving classes around and other issues.
~ ~ ~
I. H. McMahon, Osawa- tomie, is a 50-year member of Osage Valley Lodge No. 24 AF and AM. His 50-year membership pin was presented by Richard D. Overton, past grand master of Kansas Masons, in a ceremony conducted in the local lodge.
~ ~ ~
Miami County Attorney Dave Heger said the state’s official population for Miami County is 24,000. Miami County Clerk Kathy Peckman said that Miami County was one of three counties in Kansas with a 20 percent or higher growth rate.
