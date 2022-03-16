Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1922)
Every so often one hears the wish expressed that Paola could have a factory with a big pay roll. Well, we overlook a big institution we already have, The James Patterson circus and carnival. During the winter months Mr. Patterson is keeping in the neighborhood of 25 men employed. Most of his supplies are bought right here in Paola. He spends a matter of $100,000 a year. That’s some.
~~~
Paola Cheese Factory is turning out some mighty good cheese. One man took some cheese home and members of his family were enthusiastic about the good quality and wanted to know where it came from. They hadn’t been told it was a local product. If Mr. Gallagher keeps on making the same quality of cheese the factory will probably be taxed to capacity all the time.
~~~
Saturday the Kansas directors of the Jefferson Highway association held a meeting in Paola. The meeting was called because the new road map of the Kansas highway commission makes the Jefferson Highway from Ft. Scott to Kansas City a secondary road. Those along the line contend that the importance of the road should make it a primary road in the state system. If the highway isn’t designated as a primary highway it will lose its prestige and Miami County will suffer as a result. Committeemen from each county were selected to go to Topeka and make a fight for the Jefferson Highway.
~~~
Berryman and Sons are drilling a well for A. E. Knokes one-half mile northwest of Goodrich. They are now down 250 feet. The well was located by J. H. Walker, a geologist of Colorado Springs. It is some distance from production and he guarantees the cost of a 1000 foot well if dry and if a marketable well is struck he is to receive one-eighth of the oil. Should a good well be struck it would be a big feather in Mr. Walker’s cap.
~~~
Three stations on the Paola and Sedalia division of the M. K. & T., West Line, Freeman, and East Lynne, are now non-telegraph stations. The agents at these stations are retained but telegraph service was discontinued. On both the Parsons and Kansas City divisions and the Paola and Sedalia division they are burning oil in the engines and the coal chutes in Paola that employed a number of men has been abandoned.
~~~
The City Ice Co. at Osawatomie has a contract to furnish the Missouri Pacific with 1,000 tons of ice.
~~~
George Holy, of near Drexel, discovered that the pipe line from Oklahoma to Kansas City had sprung a leak. A crew of men found the leak on the George mead farm. About 500 barrels of oil leaked out. Farmers gathered much of it to use as hog dip.
75 years ago (1947)
Flour Corporation continues to expand its plant in Paola. More employees have been added and there are 19 welders employed at the plant. A new contract of considerable size has been obtained.
~~~
Western Steel Products Co. is working to capacity with the receipt of more steel. An enlargement of the factory building is being considered.
~~~
Spenland Mfg. Co., which makes everything in wood, has orders ahead and is progressing nicely.
~~~
Braemoor, Teen Modes and Smart Matron, the three coat factories in one large building surpassed all previous records in output during 1946 and have advance orders for all garments materials being obtained.
~~~
Last Thursday night 33 people from Fontana community went to Bucyrus for the basketball game, which Bucyrus won by one point. Weather became so bad that it was inadvisable to attempt the trip back to Fontana. So the Fontana people remained in the school house all night and kept fairly comfortable. Friday morning the roads were open and the Fontana folks reached home by noon.
~~~
A coal bin full of fuel and the furnace piled high with coal didn’t provide enough heat for the Paola High School Wednesday. It wasn’t the amount of blaze, but the lack of heat from it. When gas was curtailed the board of education, during the coal strike, was force to stock up with coal from the mines near Pleasanton. This coal doesn’t have sufficient b.t.u, which means that although it burns it doesn’t develop sufficient heat. The class rooms could not be kept warm enough for comfort.
50 Years Ago (1972)
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will make a decision before January 30 on a bid to build a new armory for the U.S. Army Reserve unit in Osawatomie. Cloman Weaver, Osawatomie, submitted the bid which was opened November 30. The bid proposes to build a 5000 square foot building at 610 Kelley street in Osawatomie for lease to the U.S. government at $875 per month. In addition, 10,000 square feet of parking space would be provided.
~~~
The old Lowe building on Wea street, one block west of the southwest corner of the square has been offered to the city of Paola as a gift. The building, which for many years housed the International Harvester company operated by Lowe and his successors, has been vacant for some time. Recently Lowe was advised by the city that the building was a hazard and issued an order that it be repaired and made safe or razed.
~~~
Under a bill being prepared by Rep. Jerry Harper, which would reduce the number of counties in Kansas from 105 to 30, Miami county would be aligned with Anderson, Linn and Franklin counties with the county seat being at Ottawa. Government at every level must be continually re-examined if it is to remain effective and efficient, Representative Harper said.
~~~
Bent on running to his lady love to offer his hand to her in marriage, Phil Saad, 47, of Kansas City made the announcement via the TV tube that he would leave about noon Sunday to jog to Osawatomie where he said the lady lives. The woman asked that her name be withheld.
~~~
Two city of Osawatomie employees retired Friday. H. B. Grimes, a general maintenance employee, had been employed by the city since February 18, 1960. Dan Williams, a fireman-dispatcher, ended eight years of service. Also, John T. Billam resigned as utility maintenance employee at the city power plant., He will return to a former job with the Missouri Pacific.
~~~
The huge electric generator for the power plant being built near La Cygne arrived at the plant Sunday from the manufacturer. Shipped by the Westinghouse electric Corp., at East Pittsburgh, Pa., the generator weighing 440 tons, was carried on a 40-wheel rail car specially built for large generators.
25 Years Ago (1997)
The assets of Bob’s Family Groceries have been sold to another Osawatomie grocery store. Willard’s IGA bought the assets of its competitor. Bob Pennock was to close Bob’s Family Groceries this week. Pennock has operated the store since 1987. Prior to that the grocery store had been a Safeway grocery store and had been managed by Pennock. Mike Moon is vice president and managing partner of Willard’s IGA.
~~~
A barber shop reminiscent of yesteryear recently opened in Louisburg. Ginny Sterling is the owner and operator of the Louisburg Barber Shop, located at 106 W. Amity.
~~~
Three engineering firms are vying to design the final plans for the $2 million municipal swimming pool to be constructed in Louisburg.
~~~
The Osawatomie Department of Public Safety is being expanded to make room for new offices and new officers. New officer for the police department are being built in the old fire station adjacent to the current police building. This is something that that has been needed for a while, said Mike Stiles, director of public safety.
~~~
R.J. “Bert” Peuser, who represents Miami County’s 1st Commission District, will lead the county commission in 1997. He was elected chairman on Monday by the other two commissioners, Bill Butler of the 3rd District and W.A. “Doc” Godfrey of the 2nd District. The commission also selected Butler to be chairman pro-tem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.