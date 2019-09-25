Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1919)
A civil service examination for post-office clerks and carriers will be held at the post office in Paola Saturday, September 27 for parties between the ages of 18 and 45 years. Married women will not be permitted to take the examination. For blanks and information address C. W. Rickets, member board civil service examiners, Paola, Kansas.
~ ~ ~
Automobile drivers should not forget themselves and get on too much speed or Marshal Sam Brown is liable to call them down. Sunday night two young chaps were going some, when Marshal Brown checked them up, and now they are sorry. Two others were arrested Sunday night for having bright lights. There is no excuse for glaring lights and this infraction of the law should be heavily punished.
~ ~ ~
Four auto loads of people from southeast of Paola enjoyed an outing Sunday in the heavy timber about twenty miles southeast of Freeman, Mo. where Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Begshaw formerly lived. They took their dinners with them and enjoyed a fine meal spread in the timber, where they gathered a nice lot of pawpaws.
~ ~ ~
Jonathan apples are ready now. These Jonathans are being sorted into three grades and will sell at $2.50, $2.00, and $1.00 per bushel box. Follow the apple and arrow guide boards from Lane, Rantoul or Osawatomie. They mark Frank Pyle’s apple juice route to Orchard home Fruit farm. Your country friend, Frank Pyle.
~ ~ ~
Wednesday about dusk there was some anxiety and excitement at the southeast corner of the square. Weaver & Wright, who sells the Buick car, had traded for a Ford car and Dr. Helman drove it home to supper and returning left it standing in the street in front of the garage. Half an hour later it was missing and the supposition was that it was stolen. The officers were called and Mr. Wright left on the Kansas City road at the speed of a flying machine, expecting to overtake the car, but it was a false alarm. The man who works at the garage had taken a spin about town in the machine, and when he came back he was astonished at the anxiety his little spin had caused.
~ ~ ~
Don’t forget the Miami community fair, eight miles south of Louisburg, Saturday, September 20.
~ ~ ~
Charles S. Bixby, successor to old John Brown of log cabin fame as the pioneer citizen of Osawatomie, was in Paola Saturday on school district business. Mr. Bixby is a member of the Osawatomie school board, and is in fact an authority on most public school matters.
~ ~ ~
If you want the best and most popular automobile, buy a 1920 Maxwell. We can make deliveries now. Recent buyers are Wilber C. Rader, Paul Alpert, Geo. W. Hoover, Ralph Peatman (two), H. C. Long, W. A. Nutt and R. S. McMillan. Buy them at Lucas & Boone, the Maxwell House, southwest corner of the square.
75 Years Ago (1944)
The burning of the mortgage, originally amounting to $2.500, liquidated the debt of the John P. Hand Post No. 250, American Legion building at the annual picnic in Louisburg Sunday.
~ ~ ~
On busy days the Paola city parking lot frequently accommodates 200 or more motor cars, There is no charge for the service. A guard is in attendance and the cars are evenly parked so they can be driven out without confusion.
~ ~ ~
Masons of the 6th Masonic district, composed of the Lodges in Paola, Osawatomie, Louisburg, and Fontana held their district school of instruction at the Fontana Masonic hall yesterday. J. Henry Reb of Osawatomie, district deputy grand master, was in charge of the meeting.
~ ~ ~
The Firepower Caravan from Sunflower Ordinance Works, which will be in Paola Saturday, Sept. 30 is really something worth while. Miami County gets two showings as the caravan will be in Osawatomie Friday, Sept. 29. Representatives will stress the need for more men and women at Sunflower Ordinance Works as there is urgent need for increased output of ordinance material. The Hercules plant at DeSoto is one of the largest in the world. Some of the explosives made at DeSoto are not made elsewhere. Right now 4,000 men and women are needed at SOW to put forth extra effort at a time when our armed forces are driving toward victory. The purpose of the tour of the caravan is secure workers, but along with the campaign for manpower a mighty interesting showing of war equipment is being made.
~ ~ ~
The new “A” basic gasoline ration books to be issued soon are going to be hard on the black market in two ways, the Office of Public Affairs says. They are printed on a new type of government safety paper almost impossible for counterfeiters to duplicate, and each book and all the coupons will carry a serial number. With the serial number and the motorist’s endorsement it will much easier for OPA to trace stolen coupons.
~ ~ ~
A woman drove to a filling station to use a gas coupon. While running the gas the operator started telling a tale of woe to the woman. Before he stopped talking there were two gallons more gas in the car tank than the coupon called for.
50 Years Ago (1969)
Thursday, September 18, Judge Charles Warren appointed Joe Butel, Ted E. Lewis and Marvin Barkis appraisers in the condemnation proceeding of land for new US169 north from K-68 to Spring Hill.
~ ~ ~
Army Captain Eugene H. Caylor, son of Mrs. Everett H. Caylor of Osawatomie, received the Bronze Star medal during ceremonies near Saigon, Vietnam, August 28. Caylor received the award for outstanding meritorious service while serving as an administrative officer from September 1968 to August 1969.
~ ~ ~
Top honors in the population class of towns under 5,000 has been won by Osawatomie in the Eighth Annual Public Improvement Awards competition. The award was presented to mayor Howard Barnes at the Kansas League of Municipalities banquet Monday evening in Kansas City, Kan. Winning entry was the new downtown project in Osawatomie which includes parking facilities, crosswalk islands, landscaping and underground watering system.
~ ~ ~
Lynn Dickey, who set several passing records last year at K-State as a sophomore, got things rolling again against Baylor. The 6-4, 204 pound junior, completed 17 of 26 passes for 148 yards and didn’t play the fourth quarter. He also passed for three touchdowns.
25 Years Ago (1994)
John Wilson, Paola’s municipal judge since 1978, has resigned. Paola attorney Robert I. Nicholson was appointed by City Manager Kise Randall to replace Wilson as city judge. Wilson’s resignation was a joint agreement, Randall said. The two come to a decision Thursday that a municipal judge needs to be a practicing lawyer. Wilson is retired from his Osawatomie law practice. Randall said that “Wilson has given exemplary service to the city.”
~ ~ ~
Paola USD 368 students have banded together this fall to set a record in the district as all 1,955 of them comprise the highest enrollment in district history. Total enrollments in other area districts include 1,206 students in Osawatomie USD 367, 1,208 in Louisburg USD 416, 1.324 in Spring Hill USD 230 and 918 in Prairie View USD 362.
~ ~ ~
Waldo Cox, who has owned and operated Cox Motor Co. in Pleasanton since 1946 posed with the first car he sold, a 1946 Ford. Cox donated two other vintage cars, a 1950 Ford Custom and a 1964 Lincoln Continental, to the Linn County Museum recently. He’ll keep this one in the showroom at the dealership for a while longer. Cox remains active in his business, although he celebrated his 80th birthday. He was honored Monday at an open house in the firm, marking that milestone.
~ ~ ~
Ron and Pauline Pool bought Cooper Realty in Osawatomie and took over the agency on Sept. 12. Ron Pool has worked in the real estate business for about six years and with Cooper Realty for a year and a half. Pauline Pool recently passed the real estate broker’s test and is completing other requirements to receive a broker’s license. The will manage the daily operation of the agency.
