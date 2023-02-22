Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1923)
The historical cabin at Louisburg continues to have visitors each Sunday. Each week additional curios are added to the collection in the cabin.
~~~
The sheriff at Harrisonville searched the trunks of a suspicious looking couple. His hunch proved right as he found a 30-gallon still in one of the trunks. The still hadn’t even been used.
~~~
The motor car containing a party of Osawatomie young folks bound for Cadmus to attend an evening dance, came out second best when it combated a rough place in the road two miles north of Cadmus. Occupants of the car were thrown forcefully against the top of the car and one of the occupants received a scalp wound.
~~~
Wednesday evening Pearl Courter and his mail truck were struck by the Missouri Pacific south bound passenger train at the foot of Peoria street. Mr. Courter was severely, but not critically injured. The mail truck was demolished. Mr. Courter was taken to the Van Pelt hospital where examination showed that he no bones broken, although he was badly cut and bruised. Mr. Courter had been to the Missouri Pacific station to deliver the mail. Then he started toward the Frisco Station. Clear view of the track cannot be had at the Missouri Pacific crossing at the foot of Peoria street. Mr. Courter had the mail truck in the center of the track when the train struck it. The truck was carried 100 feet before the train was stopped. Mr. Courter was in the car. How he escaped death cannot be explained. Fortunately, the train hadn’t picked up full speed after leaving the depot.
75 years ago (1948)
Members of the board of the Rock Hill school district, which recently lost the school house by fire, have arranged to use District 71 school house, two miles northwest of Paola, for the rest of the school year. There have been no pupils in the school building as the pupils have been coming to Paola. There are eight pupils in the Rock Hill school district and patrons will transport them. Miss Gwendola Knoop is the teacher.
~~~
All Army Reserve officers of Miami county are invited to the meeting of the Osawatomie detachment of the organized Reserve Corps to be held a Memorial building in Osawatomie Wednesday. Capt. Clarence Gray of Osawatomie is the commanding officer.
~~~
The Rhea Motor Company delivered 56 Kaisers and Frazers during the last year.
~~~
The Ingersoll Machine Co. Is making a 15-ton rock crusher for an Ottawa firm, which when delivered will crush 150 tons of rock per hour. Speaking of the Ingersolls, Elmer has made a small tractor with a 6-horsepower engine that is a knockout for small work.
~~~
Friday two immense trucks loaded with steel pipe went through Paola. The pipe was a shipment from the Western Steel Products Co. and was headed for Bellville, Kan. The new building of Western Steel is complete and there are 30 people employed at the factory. Two new punches are being installed. Western Steel Products Co. has in Paola the largest plant of its type between Chicago and the Pacific coast.
~~~
Hillsdale Lake of 1,000 acres in the conservation pool is part of the proposed plan for flood control of the Marais des Cygnes in Kansas, which becomes the Osage river in Missouri. This was announced in Jefferson City, Mo., by Brig. Gen. Lewis A. Pick, of the U. S. Army engineers. There are to be nine dams in the program, four in Missouri and five in Kansas. In the meeting to discuss flood control, one near Garnett on the Pottawatomie, two on the Marais des Cygnes at Melvern and Pomona, and one north of Ft. Scott to control the Marmaton river have been discussed. Proposal of the dam on Bull Creek about five miles north of Paola crept into the news for the first time Saturday. General Pick gave out the information that there will be a 50-ft dam with 1,000-acre lake as a conservation pool, and maximum flood pool of 4,000 acres on Bull Creek. It was stated that the lake would be V-shaped, extending northwest and northeast from the dam in two 5-mile arms.
50 Years Ago (1973)
Announcement has been made of the sale of Fort Brothers Service, located on the corner of Agate and Wea streets, by Mrs. Eva W. Fort to Mr. And Mrs. Robert T. Harris. Harris says the new name will be Bob’s Conoco Automotive Service and repair. Full time employees are Benedict Stallbaumer and Milburn Prothe.
~~~
Michael L. Gibson was elected cashier of the Miami County National Bank at the annual meeting of the directors Tuesday afternoon. Gibson had previously been an assistant cashier and replaces Wm. O. Brownlee in that post. Other officers of the bank are W. C. Hartley, president; Brownlee, Albert T. Johnson, Carl Gump and John Ennis, vice presidents; Leonard Dunaway and Ruth Strain, assistant vice-presidents; Ethel Campbell, Esther Masters, Clarence Prothe and Mary Ellen Gilchrist, assistant cashiers. Bank directors are L. W. Baehr, M. E. Foote, Hartley, Brownlee, James H. Clemens, A. T. Johnson, Oliver D. Rinehart and Loren C. Ellis.
~~~
Wade Dunaway has moved his barber shop from the old Lesh Service station across north from the Paola post office to 801 South Silver. It is in the small building formerly occupied by the Miami County Ambulance Service. Ray Minden is scheduled to put in a new Texaco Service station in the service station building vacated by Dunaway.
~~~
Joe E. Moreland, who had been employed at the Wilson and Son Funeral Home at Paola, has purchased an interest in the Eddy Funeral Home at Osawatomie. Moreland and his family will live in the funeral home and Mr. And Mrs. W. W. Eddy will move to a house under construction in the Rohrer Heights subdivision.
25 Years Ago (1998)
It is going to take nearly $3 million more to improve Osawatomie’s storm-water and waste-water sewer systems because of added requirements from the state. The Osawatomie City Council authorized City Manager Ted Hayden to work with the city’s engineering firm on the project. The design and construction of a new waste-water treatment plant and lift stations originally was a long term project, but it has been moved up on the timetable by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
~~~
Two longtime Miami County veterinarians have hung up their stethoscopes and picked up their golf clubs. John Gangel and Art Godfrey retired after being partners in the Miami Veterinary clinic since 1966. The two have been co-workers for 30 years, but they were friends long before that. Godfrey and Gangel grew up in Louisburg, were buddies in 4-H, played high school football together and went off to college together. They were roommates at Kansas State University and went to vet school together. They graduated and went their separate ways for a few years but eventually formed a partnership and founded the vet clinic in Paola.
~~~
A campaign to widen U.S. 169 highway to four lanes in Miami County will head to Topeka next week. An area delegation will present its case to the house Transportation committee.
~~~
Bill Harris now is the owner of a small downtown. Harris, who owns the Louisburg Plaza office complex, closed a deal last week to purchase eight of the nine buildings in Rutlader, Kan. a small unincorporated Miami County outpost seven miles south of Louisburg. He intends to turn the small downtown into a thriving retail center near Middle Creek State Lake, a popular site for fishing. Rutlader Furniture Co. will be Harris’ largest tenant.
