Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1921)
The Paola South School has been condemned and is now closed. Pupils of the second and third grades of that building are quartered at the high school building and the other grades are crowded into the north school. A man from the state architecture office made an inspection of the building. He held his report pending action by the city and school officials. Sunday mayor V. G. Wright and Fire Marshal Jack Barnum made an inspections of the building. They condemned it and ordered it closed. They found cracks three or four inches wide in the walls and floor joists in many places were only hanging an inch on soft brick. Marching children in and out of the building might have caused it to collapse at any time.
~~~
It will take about two months to complete the work on the Paola Waterworks. There have been a few delays because of shortage of material. The new dam is not completed. However, it will be ready by the time the filtration plant is ready. Best guesses not are that the new system will be in operation about May 4.
~~~
Attend the Elk’s Osawatomie Lodge No. 921 Second Jubilee February 23, 24, 25, and 26. Big free attractions and Jitney Dance each night.
~~~
At the coyote roundup east of town last Tuesday everything passed off smoothly for all in the lines excepting George Senate, who has since been limping with a sore toe. As the lines closed in N. J. Kaiser who was next to Mr. Senate accidentally discharged his gun. The load of shot excepting one shingle shot went into the ground in front of Mr. Senate’s foot. That single shot however penetrated Mr. Senate’s big toe. He says it stung worse than stepping in a hornet’s nest.
~~~
Osawatomie pool halls have reopened. The city requires that there be no gambling and that consent of parents of minors to play must be filed with city clerk.
~~~
T. L. Youmans of Osawatomie has been elected president of the Kansas Independent Telephone Men’s association.
~~~
Ula Sharon Robinson, who has become famous as a toe dancer in New York, gets $250 week for dancing one hour a day.
75 years ago (1946)
Remodeled Kroger Store was opened Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock and it attracted the largest jam of shoppers Paola has seen. After the store was filled with buyers, people were massed in the entry and on the sidewalk in front of the store. Chief of Police Deck Senate came and made lines so there could be orderly process in and out of the store. The store had by far the largest sales it has had any one day during the more than a dozen years it has been in business. The new store is self-service in design. The meat department is equipped with a large storage room and there is a roomy refrigerator for dairy products and eggs. In the front are two checking counters.
~~~
Several weeks ago when it was announced that the navy would have an atomic bomb experiment on a small atoll in the Marshall Islands, David Grimes wrote President Harry Truman asking that he be taken on the experiment as an observer. This week David received a letter from a high ranking naval officer who told him that only those who had been involved in the atomic bomb development would take part in the experiment. Not discouraged in the least, David says that his letter was worth the chance.
~~~
For twenty-two years Joe Hager, Paola’s Buick Dealer, has been an automobile mechanic, but this week was the first time he ever worked on a printing press. The press that this paper is printed on needed two new gears and repairs made to the long track involved in their operation. Joe took the job and removed the parts so they could be taken to a gear works in Kansas City. After the gears were made Joe came to assemble the parts. In no time he had the press together and in perfect working order once again.
~~~
A real estate deal from which Paola will benefit was completed Wednesday. Clyde McCullough and his son-in-law, Claude Messer, of Pleasanton purchased the 200-acre farm just north of Paola from Charles E. Phillips, Kansas City hotel man. The purchase includes land on either side of the road. An eighty just south of the Country Club and the 120 acres are across the paved highway. It is the plan of the new owners to have the greater portion of the farm platted into lots for a new residential district.
~~~
A new factory will be operating in Paola just as soon as the machinery arrives. Robert Sharp, a veteran of World War II will erect a factory to make concrete building blocks on a plot of ground on north Gold Street.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Two men have filed for positions on the board of education of Paola Unified School District 368. Dale Everhart has filed for position No. 1 and Wendell Winkler for position No. 2. Dr. Robert Banks, Dr. Floyd J. Grimes, II and Robert Weaver will remain on the board for another two years.
~~~
Seven candidates have filed to fill four positions on Osawatomie Unified School District 367 board of education. They are: Position No. 1, C. Frederick Longshore; No. 2, Larry Coker; No. 3, George Pretz; No. 7 (at large), Don F. Kelley, William R. Butler, JR., William J. Plummer and Roy E. Vossler. Raymond Bowers, Robert Hays, and Bill Sinclair are currently serving positions 1, 3, and 7.
~~~
Paola bowler wins in state Legion bowling tournament. Bob Phillips won first in the singles and in all events handicap events in the Holiday Lanes in Pittsburg in the American Legion annual bowling tournament. In the singles event he rolled games of 184, 176, and 192.
~~~
Setting a new team record for scoring the Prairie View Buffaloes downed Blue Mound 112 to 57 at a basketball game at Blue Mound Tuesday night.
~~~
The two Paola banks and Kansas City Power and Light office will be open Friday, February 12, Lincoln’s birthday, but closed on Monday February 15 for Washington’s birthday.
~~~
Frank Bostick, Glenn Towne and Edwin Perdue, charter members of the Louisburg Lions Club when it was founded in 1946 were honored at a recent meeting of the club.
~~~
Construction of the first several buildings of the new campus of Johnson County Community College at 111th and Quivira Road is underway.
25 Years Ago (1996)
Next month, proposals for sites for a possible new elementary school will be made by a Paola USD 368 subcommittee. A team of six led by district board of education member Jack Rowlett Jr. will examine sites and suggest a list of possibilities to members of the district’s building committee.
~~~
Louisburg City council voted Wednesday to annex more than 140 acres east and south of Louisburg High School at the request of developer Jerry Simmons, owner. Simmons announced Friday that he also signed an agreement to purchase 80 acres on the north side of K-68 highway across from property around the high school. Since Simmons started bringing land into Louisburg about a l year ago, the city’s area has grown more than 24 per cent. The total acreage annexed by the city has jumped more than 34 per cent with the inclusion of the 215 acres in and around the Club of the Country golf Course that was annexed late last year. “I am going to do things for the city,” Simmons said. “The taxes they get from all this land will help them build and manage their growth.” Simmons plans to build 600 homes on the acreage he owns over the next decade — a $96 million project that would house about 2,600 people. This would more than double the population of Louisburg.
~~~
The membership of a task force established to look into the future growth of Osawatomie and to lay out a growth area outside of the city limits was approved Thursday by the city council. The task force is comprised of Stanton Adams, Walt Hays, Tom Pfaltzgraff, David Powls, City Manager Jim Rickerson, and council members Steve Benner, Steve Punshon and Ernest Jones. Osawatomie is considering an inter-local agreement with Miami County as the cities of Paola and Louisburg have. The agreement would give Osawatomie control over zoning, subdivision and building code regulations within a designated area outside the city limits.
~~~
This afternoon when Jim Breckenridge locks the door of Breck’s Menswear store, he will be closing he last men’s clothing store in Paola and leaving just one men’s store in Miami County — Coachlight for Men in Osawatomie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.