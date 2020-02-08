Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1920)
J. P. Everett, having nothing else to do but to manage his Empress theater and attend to a lot of other businesses, has take a lease on the large room in the Sinkey building, on the west side, recently vacated by the Paola Furniture Co., and is having it elaborately fitted up for a motion picture theater. A new front is being put in with double entrance doors, as in his Empress theater, the floor will be raised, opera chairs installed, the interior beautifully decorated, and it is his purpose to make of it another first class amusement place for the Paola public.
~ ~ ~
Wednesday afternoon there was a serious automobile accident at the turn of the road at the Hampson farm, formerly the Boone farm, a mile east of town. Fred Fox, of Fox Bros. garage of Parson, Kas had been in Kansas City and purchased two Case 6 expensive cars, which he was taking home to Parsons. Mr. Fox and his driver, a young man named A. L. Bunney, were in the lead car, followed by Mr. and Mrs. C.H. Hart in the rear car. They were driving south at a ferocious speed said to be 60 miles per hour, and the driver not being familiar with the road, instead of turning the corner went on by into a ditch, where the car turned turtle, breaking off the front wheels and making a complete wreck of the splendid car. Mr. Fox was thrown doubled up into the ditch. Dr. Lowe was called and made an examination. It found that his left hip was broken and his right arm injured. His driver received slight injuries.
~ ~ ~
Farm and Home week, the annual farm festival of the State Agricultural College, which was to be held this week, has been postponed indefinitely on account of the prevalence of influenza in the state.
~ ~ ~
George L. Thomson of Seattle, Washington, has purchased the tire vulcanizing plant and auto supply store of C. S. Baylor, on west Peoria Street, and is now in charge, with Mrs. Thomson as bookkeeper and the accommodating saleslady.
~ ~ ~
H. O. Johnson and his step-brother, east of town, brought in a nice bunch of furs Saturday, which they trapped in the vicinity of Wea Creek. Several of the skunk hides, though a little green, were ripe with the luscious odor that the flu germs are too tender to penetrate. The boys’ Saturday check called for $39. At odd times this winter they trapped 24 skunk and 29 opossum and captured four raccoons.
~ ~ ~
Lost one day last week, near the Frisco depot, a 21-jewel Waltham watch, silverine case, fine works. $15 reward will be paid for its return. A. F. Webb, Missouri Pacific section foreman, Paola.
~ ~ ~
1,000 pounds of ocean fish, 13c a pound, good eating, try ‘em. We also have 200 2-layer cakes at 35c each. You couldn’t bake them yourself at twice the money. Come and get yours quick before somebody else gets it at Koehler’s Bakery and Restaurant in Paola.
~ ~ ~
Mrs. Young consolidated the stock of the Cash and Carry grocery with her south side store and Mr. Young moved his electrical business into the room vacated by the grocery. C. B. Strong removed his restaurant to the room vacated by Mr. Young. W. C. Downs and Oliver Peterson, who bought the building at the southwest corner of the square vacated by Mr. Strong, are having a new front put in and will greatly improve the building, when it will be occupied by their loan and insurance business.
~ ~ ~
The Farm Power and Light Company with C. J. Windisch and G. W. Boyer as managers, has leased space in the rear of McDowell Bros. office and is preparing to open an office in Louisburg. The company handles the Genco system, a farm lightning plant. The day is not far off when farmers will realize the advantages of electric lights on the farm, and in the next three years there is going to be a number of plants installed.
75 Years Ago (1945)
At the state convention of the Kansas Veterinary Medical association held recently at Emporia, Dr. E. L. Dicke of Louisburg was among those whom have attended 25 or more state conventions and has practiced 35 years in the community.
~ ~ ~
Michael J. Conner, rural route carrier out of Louisburg on No. 2 route, Saturday completed 29 years continuous service. Mr. Connor received his commission as carrier at Louisburg on Feb. 3, 1916, at which time there were four horse and buggy rural routes serving the patrons from the Louisburg Post Office. He drove his route of 24 ½ miles daily with a horse hitched to a cart. However, eight years later, farmers started dragging roads and in 1924 Mr. Connor purchased his first automobile, a Model T Ford, which he drove on days road conditions were favorable. Routes have been combined and he now drives 57 miles each day. He owns two cars, one a 1942 Ford, and the other a Model A Ford which he drives when the highways get muddy or snow blocked.
~ ~ ~
Brownout, or dimout, is now in effect as far as use of electric current is concerned. Lighting of store windows and all outside advertising is forbidden. This is because the supply of coal is low and brownout is being observed all over the Nation. Street lighting has not been curtailed, so far.
~ ~ ~
J. S. McQueary, Osawatomie livewire who is now assistant production promotional supervisor for the Sunflower Ordinance Works, was in Paola Thursday. He visits all counties within 100 miles of the DeSoto plant. According to Mr. McQueary, the need for more workers at Sunflower has become acute. That’s because our armed forces require much more ammunition as the war tempo increases. More men and more women are needed to manufacture ammunition so that the war effort will not be slowed.
~ ~ ~
Lieut. Russell Mills, who has returned from completing his missions as navigator of a B-17 with the Eighth air force in England, talked at the regular Rotary club meeting Thursday and told of some of his experiences in bombing raids over Germany.
~ ~ ~
Latest report is that there will be ration stamps for cigarette purchasers, the limit being three packs a week.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Jet-Flow Manufacturing, Inc., of La Cygne for the second consecutive year has been named one of the “Top Five” distributors in the United States by Circle Steel Corporation, an Illinois grain bin manufacturer. Bernard Sullivan, of Jet-Flow was invited to present a portion of the program at the national distributor meeting recently. Jet-Flow manufacturers grain handling equipment at La Cygne and supplies grain storage and drying systems to farmers, grain and feed dealers in eastern Kansas and western Missouri.
~ ~ ~
Mr. Bill Phillips has announced that he, DeVere Mossman and Ralph Keuser have reached an agreement to management the property recently purchased from Mr. and Mrs. Jim Phillips. A clean-up program is already underway and remodeling of the 69 Motel will begin soon. The 69 Grill and service station, 69 Motel and laundry complex are open for business and will remain open during the remodeling process. Plans are being made to have the 69 Grocery open this week.
~ ~ ~
Fluor equipment repair and maintenance yard of Paola has received official word that it will be moved. E. A. McCormack, superintendent of the yards, received the word from Fluor Corp, Los Angeles office Tuesday evening. It will be moved to Morgan’s Point near Houston, Tex. McCormick said the move would affect 25 area families. All those now employed at the Paola yards will be given the opportunity to move with Fluor to the new location.
~ ~ ~
Good news for Hillsdale dam boosters. The fiscal year 1971 budget includes $225,000 in pre-construction planning for the reservoir. Present plans are to construct the reservoir to hold 4,400 acres of multi-purpose water with a flood stage of 7,300 acres. Plans show that the reservoir will be 39.1 feet deep at conservation level and about 52 feet deep at full flood stage. The lake will be larger than Pomona Lake that has 4,000 acres of multi-purpose water.
~ ~ ~
Carl F. Gump, superintendent of Unified School District No. 368, George Diehm, business manager, Millard Wren, director of curriculum, Larry McGee, Arthur Austin, Lowell Sutton and Schrader Jones, principals, attended a meeting of the Council of Administrators at Wichita last week.
~ ~ ~
Completion date for the new Paola High School building has been set for June 30.
25 Years Ago (1995)
Carl Ingle, an Osawatomie High School American history teacher, has been named the top teacher in Kansas by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The longtime OHS teacher has long instilled a love of history in his students, developing many of them into winners of state history contests.
~ ~ ~
Last week, a survey crew from George Butler and Associates of Lenexa was conducting a study of Pottawatomie Creek and the two bridges which span it just south of Osawatomie at the end of Sixth St. The study is investigating the possibility of replacing the two bridges with one.
~ ~ ~
Sunday was a special day at Faith Baptist Church, Brown and Retan avenues in Osawatomie. The church mortgage was burned after having been paid in full — and paid in half the time it was expected to take. The funds were used to build a new auditorium that seats about 225 and a full basement adjoining the original church. Presiding at the ceremony were Pastor Wayne Ova; deacons Ira Allen, Clyde Bowman, Monte Draper, Wilbur Whitney and Hanford Workman. Faith Baptist Church was established in 1954, and moved to its present location in 1964. Ova became pastor in 1986.
~ ~ ~
Retired Paola businessman and civic leader Claude W. Messer died Friday. Messer came to Paola in 1934 as a pharmacist for Humphrey Drug Store. He worked there until 1940, when he bought a drug store in Pleasanton. Twelve years later Messer returned to Paola, bought and consolidated the W. H. Ringer and McCullough drug stores. Messer Rexall Drug Co. was located at the northeast corner of Paola’s Park Square. He operated the drug store for 20 years before retiring and selling the business to pharmacist Steve Miller.
