Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1923)
It looks like the folks along the Short Line have landed the Jefferson highway. They have the directors and seem to have the stamp in with the national officers. I don’t favor digging up a lot of money for memberships just to keep a highway fight going. We can hook up with another highway at Garnett, to run thru Osawatomie and Paola over the original Jefferson Highway route.
~~~
Herbert Stockwell says the county is going to build a new bridge east of Osawatomie. This bridge will be of great convenience to many families from the east who have to drive miles out of their way in order to get to Osawatomie. When the county starts to build hard roads a great deal of money can be saved by building a road straight south of Paola four miles, and then branch out in three directions to Osawatomie, Fontana and Block and Drexel. This will save eight miles of road.
~~~
The weather at the present time is ideal for burning for cinch bugs, and it should not be put off for any longer or it may be too late. The slumps of grasses along roads, fences, and in ravines must be burned off, so that the alternately freezing and thawing weather in the next few months will kill them. Spring burning is not effective and for those who have not burned yet this is the best time. There are live bugs yet in corn fields but they will not be alive in the spring as it is only around the roots and clumps of grasses that they find protection enabling them to live through the winter. Everyone who has burned on his own farm should encourage his neighbor to do the same, for his own work will only keep the bugs away until the second brood matures in the neighbor’s wheat, from where they will migrate into the surrounding corn fields.
75 years ago (1948)
Saturday morning 105 electric light poles, owned by the Kansas City Power and Light Co., burned at Henson. The poles were cedar, some entirely and others partially creosoted, and the heat was intense. Fire that started from an unknown cause lasted from about 10:30 in the morning until mid afternoon. Wind was from the southeast and this helped save the Alva Windler home and Henson Firestone store, located just southeast of the fire. Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Co. men did great service. They used machinery to drag away the burning logs. Alva Windler used his bulldozer to good effect and equipment from the Paola Truck and Tractor Co., and the Sugar Valley REA helped get the blaze under control. A pile of poles owned by Sugar Creek REA was saved and the fire fighters got blazing poles away from the stockyards and saved it from burning badly.
~~~
A searching party had to be sent to find Raymond Miller when he became lost in the brush at the wolf drive last Sunday afternoon.
~~~
Talk is beginning to increase on the wet question and there has been quite a bit of speculation as to just who locally will be pensioned for life with the Paola “booze” store if the state does go wet.
~~~
Marvin Clark, county agricultural agent, and members of the board of the farm bureau are trying to work out a plan to bring a home demonstration agent to Miami County. The obstacle so far has been inability to find a young woman qualified for the position.
~~~
Those of you who are used to hearing the weather forecast over the radio two or three times a day might be interested in how Paola folks used to get news of the weather. Each day the weather report came by Western Union to the office over the old Miami County National Bank building. Luther Merker was the messenger and he used to take the “weather wire” to Jake Koehler who had a bakery at the southeast corner of Park Square. Koehler would hunt out the proper weather flag and the two would go across the street to the flag pole and would run it up for the day. The telegram was pasted in the window of the bakery and each day Luther would collect a penny and a piece of candy from Mr. Koehler for bringing the latest weather news.
50 Years Ago (1973)
Officers of First Federal Savings and Loan Association were all reelected for 1973. They are William W. Eddy, chairman of the board; Chester C. Pennock, president; Frank Platt, senior vice-president and secretary; Galen E. Graham, vice-president and treasurer; Mary C. Ricketts, assistant secretary.
~~~
The Cherokee TV Service, locally owned and operated by Lewis and Bonnie Wilson, will have a grand opening to show the Magnavox products. Store hours for the grand opening will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the newly decorated show room at 135 S. Pearl in Paola.
~~~
Howard Matney, director of utilities in Osawatomie, will retire Feb. 1. He began work for the city as an oiler at the Osawatomie power and water plants in May of 1928.
~~~
New officers of Holiday Manor, Osawatomie, are W. A. Sinclair, president, and H. Johnson, vice-president. Nelson S. Reppert was reelected secretary. Willis H. McQueary and Doug Hagadorn were elected to the board of directors.
~~~
Representatives of the Paola, Osawatomie, and Louisburg Chambers of commerce met last Friday to discuss a unified county-wide marking or designation of county roads. Road designation is vitally needed within our county due to increased residence, creating a need of a proper system of addressing and marking roads, according to Lyman Rhea, action coordinator of the Roads and Transportation Action force of the Paola Chamber. This is a county-wide project sponsored by the Chambers. Attending the initial meeting in Paola were Web Hawkins, Bruce Hecke, Gordon Schroder and Bill Butler, Osawatomie; Glen Wise, Louisburg; Rhea, Maurice Chapman, John Woodman, Carl Gump, Marvin Clark, John Harrison, Herschel George, Elmer Thoden, Harold Scherman and Gordon Thompson, Paola.
~~~
Frank Allbritten, who owns the Santa Fe Motors at the top of the hill south of Paola on Old US169, has purchased the South Fina service station from George Chandler and it is now under his operation.
~~~
Patron’s Cooperative Merchantile Association, a general store at Cadmus, claims to be the oldest store in continuous operation in the United States. It was opened in 1876 by Judge Payne and eight other grange members.
25 Years Ago (1998)
Larry Meiers is the new postmaster at the Waterville Post Office. Meiers grew up in Osawatomie and graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1963. In 1989 he became postmaster at Marysville, holding that position until July 1995, when he became postmaster at Robison. He was named officer in charge at Waterville and then postmaster.
~~~
William G. Smith, who has operated Smith Liquor Store in Osawatomie since 1966, has sold the business to James Chambers of Lane. Smith, has no idle plans. He still has 30-plus rental properties and a Linn County Farm to maintain. He bought the liquor store at 710 Sixth St. Nov. 17, 1966. Smith’s next door business neighbor was Ron Pool, who had bought Phillip’s 66 gasoline station about 30 days earlier.
~~~
Three members of the First National Bank and Trust staff in Osawatomie have new posts. Gregg Lewis is Chairman and chief executive officer. Judy Miller is personal banking officer and Blake Heid is president and chief administrative officer. Ted Lewis, who had been chairman of the bank board, was named chairman emeritus.
~~~
Jerry Simmons has grand plans for Louisburg. Houses are being built in three of his new subdivisions, with plans calling for about 1,100 houses to be constructed in the next six to 10 years. When Simmons was a child, his parents ran a seven-stool diner in Louisburg called the Trailways Café. He and his two brothers would work at the diner before and after school. After a stint in the service, Simmons moved to Phoenix, where he opened a retail gasoline station in 1972. This rapidly grew into three and eventually into a network of stations. He then had great success in real estate planning in Phoenix. He built restaurants, hotels, shopping centers, business parks and large retail outlets. After 21 years in the oil business and living in Phoenix, Simmons decided it was time to head home and try something new. He sold most of his oil interests and returned to Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.