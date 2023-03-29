Miami County Time Capsule

Miami County Time Capsule is compiled by Paul Branson, Sr., utilizing newspaper archives that date back more than 150 years.

100 Years Ago (1923)

It looks like the folks along the Short Line have landed the Jefferson highway. They have the directors and seem to have the stamp in with the national officers. I don’t favor digging up a lot of money for memberships just to keep a highway fight going. We can hook up with another highway at Garnett, to run thru Osawatomie and Paola over the original Jefferson Highway route.

