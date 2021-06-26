Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1921)
Goerge M. Oyster, a millionaire of Syracuse, N. Y. died at the Ambassador Hotel at Atlantic City after several weeks with a heart affliction. He was 72 years old. He was a brother of the late D. W. Oyster Sr. of Paola, and cousin of the Miami county Oyster families. He was extensively engaged in the milk and butter business in Washington City from which he accumulated a large fortune. In January he created a sensation by marrying a 26 year old society belle of Syracuse. After their marriage they were spending their honeymoon in Florida, where they apparently had a disagreement. During his illness of three weeks duration his bride had not been to see him and on his death bed he added a codicil to his will cutting off his bride from receiving any property from his estate.
~~~
Thursday Walter Hutchens, Ed Pryor and Fred Cooper were given a preliminary hearing before Justice Allard at Osawatomie. They had been charged with the murder of Ralph Wilson. Evidence all seemed to show that none of the three had any connection with the murder, but it was committed by robbers who were holding up the men in the privilege car of the Patterson-Kline show. The three were discharged from custody.
~~~
Rodney Arnholt, trouble shooter at the Forsyth garage, received a phone message Friday morning to go to East Osage street, near the city limits, where an Elcar was stuck in the mud. Rodney “hitched” up his Maibohm and hurried to the scene of distress. In trying to extricate the other fellow from the damp real estate, he himself became firmly attached to his surroundings. He likewise sent the S. O. S. signal and Frank Yeater responded with a big Dodge and pulled both cars from sticky neighborhood to the garage. Saturday Rodney was trying to swap his Maibohm for a jack knife. Mr. Yeater smiles and exclaims, “Class will tell.”
~~~
Sunday morning the Great Patterson Shows commenced to load. At 3:30 in the afternoon the special train of 30 cars left over the Frisco for Macon, Mo.
75 years ago (1946)
Douglas Brothers of Ottawa, have announced they will open a new store in Paola early in May. They will have in part of the building they bought on West Peoria and Silver streets. They will carry a full line of furniture and appliances.
~~~
Sale of the Whitaker and Nordeen Drug Store to Paul Peterson was announced Wednesday. It is the former Humphrey store on the south side of the square. Mr. Peterson is the son of Mr. and Mrs. O. C. Peterson.
~~~
Herbert L. Sandberg has opened a radio service shop in the basement of the armory hall on West Wea Street. Mr. Sandberg is a World War II veteran having served with the army signal corps and engineering corps. He was discharged six weeks ago.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Major Chester C. Pennock, Osawatomie, has been elected president of the Kansas National Guard Association. An 18-year veteran of the Kansas National Guard, the officer is operations and training officer for the 1st Bn., 127th Arty., Ottawa. Major Pennock is president of the First Federal Savings and Loan Association.
~~~
Friday, April 30, will be the last day a passenger train goes through Garnett. Santa Fe Railroad signed an agreement with Railpax, eliminating passenger train service through many parts of the United States. Garnett joins other towns in the area which have been without passenger service for some time.
~~~
One-plus Dialing for Paola telephone users will go into service May 13, Rich Forster, manager for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company announced today. One-plus service will enable customers to dial their own station-to-station long distance calls to more than 60,000 communities throughout the United States and Canada. By dialing one, plus the area code, and then the seven digits of the party to be called, a customer can save substantially on his long distance calls. This electronic marvel is only part of the complex equipment that will make it possible for customers to dial their own long distance calls. When a call is made the equipment records the Paola number and the number called. It also records with split-second accuracy how long the call lasts. The equipment records this information by punching indentations in a paper tape and later the tape is sent through machines to translate information for preparing statements.
~~~
Sheriff Les Barrett and his staff of four, namely, Undersheriff Warren L. Yackle, John R. Elliott, John D. Cragg and Claude D. Badders investigated 17 traffic accidents during the month of April.
~~~
Twelve pin oak trees have been planted in front of the new Osawatomie High School. They were donated through efforts of the Student Council and student body.
25 Years Ago (1996)
This month, Miami County government brought recycling closer to the people with a new curbside pickup program. To date, Miami County is the only county with such an active recycling program. Groups in Wichita and other communities recycle, but Miami County is unique with its cooperative government-volunteer effort.
~~~
A bid from the company that provides natural gas service to most of Miami County to purchase the firm that provides electricity to most of the county was rejected Monday by officials. The board of directors of Kansas City Power and Light Co. unanimously turned down an offer to be bought by Western Resources Inc.
~~~
Ernest Jones ended a 13-year career on the Osawatomie City Council. He represented Ward 3. Jones also served for nearly a decade on the Osawatomie Recreation Commission.
~~~
- Jim Clemens, well-known Paola resident and businessman has received the 1996 Notre Dame Club of Kansas City Hesburgh Award for community service. Mr. Clemens and his wife, the former Beverly Balocca of Paola were active in helping form the Miami County Association of Retarded Children in the 1960s of which he was president. They were also instrumental in starting Lakemary Center for developmentally disabled children. Mr. Clemens has been a member of the board of directors of the Lakemary Center Endowment Association. He served as president of the association from 1980 to 1982. He was founder and president of Christmas in October Paola Inc. in 1992. The program was expanded in 1993 to include all of Miami County. He was one of the organizers of the United Fund of Paola. He has been as trustee of the Louis W. and Delpha Baehr Foundation for about 15 years and has been a member of the board of directors of the Miami County National Bank for 30 years.
~~~
The Kansas Horse Foundation recently received a major land donation that opens a 130-mile rail corridor for trail development. The Rails-to-Trails conservancy, based in Washington, D.C., donated the abandoned railroad right of way from Osawatomie to Herington, Kan., to the group. The foundation wants to develop the right of way into the longest rail-trail in Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.