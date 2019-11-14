Miami County Time Capsule

125 Years Ago (1894)
Some of the farmers in the vicinity of Lane are engaged largely in the culture of tobacco.
~ ~ ~
General Seth Clover, who came to Paola in 1858 when he was appointed Indian agent, died Nov. 9.
~ ~ ~
The M. K. & T. passenger train came in Wednesday perforated with bullet holes. It was held up near Muskogee and passengers were robbed of $200 and eight gold watches.
~ ~ ~
Sunday morning as Carl Sherman, who works for George Hanna, on his farm in Paola twp., was unloading corn fodder from a wagon, he fell, landing on the wagon tongue and frightening the horses which ran away. Carl’s left arm was crushed and Thursday afternoon it was found necessary to amputate the arm.
100 Years Ago (1919)
One of Paola’s Wealthiest and Most influential citizens, a pioneer of indomitable energy and will, who did much for Paola and Miami County, H. M. McLachlin, died Sunday morning, Nov. 9, 1919. As a young man he caught the western fever, and taking advantage of the cheap rates furnished by the New England Emigration Co., to come to Kansas. He presented letters of introduction to Baptiste Peoria who provided him with a pony to survey the Indian reservation. He took a claim near New Lancaster. Farming was not an unmixed success. Returning to Kansas City he bought a team and wagon, loaded it with flour and other things to trade. He opened up a trading post and in his own language succeeded so well that in two years he lost everything, farm, goods, and all. He did not complain, but took whatever offered and started all over again. His business activities were many and varied. He operated a brick yard, livery stables, traded cattle for half interest in a drug store, later buying the other half, promoted the Paola Cheese factory, bought all the stock of the Miami County agricultural society and operated a fair for several years, was one of the promoters of the Miami County National Bank, in addition to many other businesses. One of his sons Arthur F. McLachlin has Paola Lumber and Coal Co., and the Paola Hardware. He leaves four grandchildren, Maurine McLachlin, Bernice Boyd, Dorothy and William Emery, all of Paola.
~ ~ ~
Why monkey with an old rattle trap of a stove that sifts ashes all over your pies and wouldn’t bake a sun-dried biscuit? Why worry and fret, why not try a Round Oak Range? Brullman’s Store.
~ ~ ~
A town that doesn’t want good roads, that does not desire to be on a through highway, has just been discovered in Kansas. It is the only one of the kind in the state and may be the only one in the entire country. It is Meriden, in Jefferson County. The members of the city council have voted against improving the Meriden streets and against participating in the government aid for highways. The chief objection offered by the council was that the proposed improvements would induce high speed for motor cars and that it would be dangerous to the children of the town. The state highway commission is now at work figuring on roads to go around Meriden.
75 Years Ago (1944)
Lots of dads depend on their soldier sons to send them cigars enough to tide them over the tobacco drouth. Some cigar sellers are figuring on giving a toothpick with each cigar, so the smoker can smoke the cigar down to the last ½ inch.
~ ~ ~
If you have lived over half a century you can remember elections when there were numerous fistfights.
~ ~ ~
One of the maddest men seen for many a day was the one whose auto tire was ruined by a broken bottle some thoughtless person had left on the pavement. Most tires are very thin and if they are going to last for the duration they must be protected from carelessness.
~ ~ ~
A large crowd was in attendance at the corn shucking contest on the F. M. Schroder farm Monday to see Bryan Vallier beat his last year’s standing. Mr. Vallier shucked 213 bushels and 60 pounds in ten hours and 20 minutes. Last year he shucked 205 bushels and ten pounds. His standing for this year is first in the state and second in the nation. The contest was sponsored by the Huey Seed company and Mr. Huey was here from Illinois to attend.
~ ~ ~
Lieut. Col. Carl F. Meng, accompanied by his wife and son left Wednesday for Washington, D. C., after spending his leave with his mother, Mrs. C. A. Meng. Colonel Meng, who graduated from Paola High school in 1915, went to Iran (Persia) in 1927 as a civilian engineer where he worked for more than a year surveying and staking out the route of the Trans-Iranian railway. Colonel Meng served as a private in the field artillery in World War I.
~ ~ ~
There was a special election in Mound township Tuesday. Voters were to decide whether the township board should issue bonds up to $2,500 for purpose of buying a hall and improving it. The bond issue carried by a vote of 116 to 107.
~ ~ ~
The public can expect no relief from existing paper shortages until about the middle of 1945 because of the heavy wartime requirements, magazine and book paper and the manpower shortages in this industry the War Production Board reports.
50 Years Ago (1969)
Beginning Nov. 20, 1969, The Louisburg Herald will present a new look to its subscribers. The most obvious change will be an increase in size from the current six 18-inch columns to eight 21-inch columns. Also involved in the change will be the transition from the letterpress method of printing using hot metal to the offset printing process, basically a photographic process.
~ ~ ~
Several new cars have been ordered for Christmas presents this year as under the new pro-rated assessment law on vehicles it doesn’t make any difference anymore what is owned on January 1. In the past many did not take delivery on new vehicles until after January 1 to avoid taxation on a late model car.
~ ~ ~
Report is that the 69th Infantry Brigade will be completely re-equipped after it returns from active duty in December. Sources close to the adjutant general’s office say the brigade will leave the equipment it took on active duty 20 months ago at Ft. Carson, Colo., when its members are mustered out of service.
~ ~ ~
Ken Sumrall of Osawatomie is listed as one of the seven outstanding freshman basketball candidates at Kansas University this fall. Sumrall led the Trojans to fourth place in the Class 3A state tourney last year.
25 Years Ago (1994)
Undersheriff Frank W. Kelly won the nomination for sheriff during a special meeting of the Miami County Republican Party precinct committee. The committee met Monday evening to select a nominee to fill the position that opened when Sheriff Ken Davis died Oct. 31. The undersheriff entered the nomination process with the backing of former Sheriff Dan Morgan and Miami County Attorney David l. Miller. Morgan nominated Kelly for the position of sheriff, and Miller seconded the nomination.
~ ~ ~
Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Miami County Medical Center is set for 10 a.m. Nov. 28. The new hospital will be located east of the interchange of U.S. 169 and K-263 Highways at Paola’s main entrance. The new hospital will be approximately 56,000 square feet in size. It will contain two birthing suites, two surgical suites and a 24-hour emergency room that is more than twice the size of the emergency room at the present hospital.
~ ~ ~
The Osawatomie Fire Department moved into its new fire station Sunday with firemen handling all the moving duties. The new building in the 700 block of Walnut Avenue houses all the city and rural fire equipment that has been in stations in City Hall and the city warehouse at Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue. The area at city hall is earmarked for remodeling into office and city council chambers space. The fire department occupies the east half of the building and the city electric utilities the west half.
~ ~ ~
The United Methodist Church, located at Fourth and Chestnut streets in La Cygne, will double in size when the construction project currently underway is completed. The Rev. Kenneth Butts, pastor of the church, said the 50 by 32 foot two story addition will add eight classrooms, restrooms and an inside elevator. The project is to be completed in a year and next year marks the 150th anniversary of the church.
~ ~ ~
Gordon Davey inspected the fruits of his milo harvest Thursday afternoon. Davey was cutting a field of grain just west of Beagle near his farm which is a mile west of Beagle. He said the milo harvest is going well for him with yields in the 80- to 90-bushel per acre range. “It’s fun to farm when the harvest is good,” Davey said.
