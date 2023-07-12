Miami County Time Capsule

Miami County Time Capsule is compiled by Paul Branson, Sr., utilizing newspaper archives that date back more than 150 years.

100 years ago (1923)

Monday the county commissioners let contract for the new bridge over the Marais des Cygnes, east of Osawatomie. This bridge will be on the road between the Osage Valley school house and Osawatomie. The Contract went to the Yaucey Bridge Co., of Abilene for $26,391. The bridge will be a steel one with concrete floor. It will be 298 feet long and 18 feet wide. There will be two piers. The bridge is to be completed by Nov. 15.

