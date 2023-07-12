Miami County Time Capsule

100 years ago (1923)
Monday the county commissioners let contract for the new bridge over the Marais des Cygnes, east of Osawatomie. This bridge will be on the road between the Osage Valley school house and Osawatomie. The Contract went to the Yaucey Bridge Co., of Abilene for $26,391. The bridge will be a steel one with concrete floor. It will be 298 feet long and 18 feet wide. There will be two piers. The bridge is to be completed by Nov. 15.
~~~
The Weir Bros. Drug store in Paola will soon be open for business. Don Weir, who recently sold his store at Louisburg to George Miller, will be associated with his brother, Clem Weir, in the new store. They are clever Miami county young men, with lots of friends.
~~~
There are millions of crows in Kansas. Every crow is a blood thirsty black pirate of the sky. Let’s get rid of our sky pirates urges J. B. Doze, state Fish and Game Warden. There is an added incentive to rid the state of these pesky black pirates. It is a dime a head in county bounty. The crow is one of man’s worst enemies. He is also a foe to all bird life and wages relentless war upon barnyard poultry and smaller animals of field and stream. The Kansas Legislature passed a bill and the governor signed it, providing that ”The county commissioners in every county in the State of Kansas SHALL, place and pay a bounty of five cents on each jackrabbit and ten cents on each pocket gopher or crow.
~~~
A group of picnickers spent a pleasant day Sunday at the Yoncapin club house south of Paola. They took their dinners and suppers and made the most of a real spring day. A couple of the boys went out early and caught enough fish for dinner.
~~~
Block had no trouble in defeating the Paola Grays at the ball park Sunday afternoon. In fact, it was a field day for Block, which won by a score of 22 to 7. That is the score if the spectators kept an accurate count. They had difficulty in doing this as Block ball players kept running across the plate so rapidly that there was confusion.
75 years ago (1948)
Perhaps you have noticed the mayor of Paola limping around this week. It seems His Honor borrowed “Buckshot” Kennedy’s motor bike last Sunday for a ride. Somehow or other the bike went into a tailspin and the “Butter King” got dragged along a bit. The accident ruined the mayor’s suit and provided a few pavement burns on his legs and the motor bike may never go again. Ross Karr thinks the council should provide a motor bike driving course for His Honor, similar to the new driving course in the school system.
~~~
Capt. Harold L. Dickey, Jr. says that there is a faint possibility that the 155-milimeter howitzers will be delivered in time to take part in the Memorial Day parade in Paola.
~~~
Commencement exercises of the Bucyrus Rural High School of which John H. Roman is principal, will be held Wednesday in the school auditorium. The address will be by George A. York, superintendent of the Osawatomie Schools. Graduates are Fred LaVern Whitaker and Madeline Elvira Samyn.
~~~
Tuesday evening the governing bodies of Paola and Osawatomie held a joint meeting to discuss a proposed joint airport. Mayor Loren C. Ellis, councilmen William D. Price, Noble Light, Val D. Hamm, J. S. Todd, Dr. Marvin Johnson, Thomas Buckman and Ray Smith, City Clerk C. E. Conley, and Herbert Stockwell chairman of airport committee represented the city of Paola. Mayor A. J. Lockhart, commissioners Herschel Rayle and Karl E. Cole, City Attorney Willis H. McQueary, City Clerk Hahnfield and L. J. Eddy chairman of the Osawatomie committee met with the Paola officials. It was agreed that a special election shall be held in each city to determine whether $20,000 bonds for a joint airport shall be issued by each city. So far no options has been obtained on the desired land required for the airport. It is the hope that the Flickinger and Diehm eighties on the north side of 169 highway and west of the Katy viaduct can be purchased.
~~~
Robert H. Miller, 29-year-old attorney, is announcing as a candidate for County Attorney. He is a partner in the law firm of Nicholson and Miller, with offices in Paola and Osawatomie. He is married to the former Audene Fausett, daughter of Mr. And Mrs. C. O. Fausett, of Osawatomie, and has two sons Steve and Tom.
~~~
Frank L. Tomlinson, owner of the Paola Western Auto Associate store attended the Western Auto Fall Merchandise show staged in Kansas City.
~~~
Three cars came together on the state hospital bridge over the Marais des Cygnes at mid-night Saturday. 1947 Hudson of E. N. Hohenberg of Osawatomie, going south, was on the bridge and the driver slowed down. Luther E. McDill of Paola, driving a 1940 Oldsmobile, came from behind and the two cars came together. Bernard D. McDowell of Osawatomie, in a 1940 Ford followed, and bumped into the other cars.
~~~
Don Thomas, co-partner of Thomas Bros. Sales, local Philco dealers, was named president for the Paola Chamber of Commerce. The directors went on record as advocating that employers extend every effort to make up the difference in pay which National guard member might lose during the two weeks encampment in August. The state Chamber of Commerce has already endorsed the resolution.
50 years ago (1973)
Two Osawatomie brothers were electrocuted on the State Hospital grounds Tuesday afternoon in a tree trimming accident. Charles M. (Mike) Stephens, 23 and his brother, Richard E. (Rick) Stephens, 17 were raising the boom on a bucket truck preparing to trim a tree when the boom came in contact with a 6,900-volt power line. According to Sheriff Charles M. Light, who assisted at the scene, one of the youths was on the truck operating the boom and the other one was on the ground. He stressed that is unknown exactly what occurred since there were no witnesses.
~~~
Nearly 26 miles of new blacktop road will be constructed in Miami County this summer with money received under the Federal Revenue Sharing plan. The following roads will be blacktopped. The Antioch road, five miles. Road west of Paola two miles north past Hayes Quarry to the old 68 Highway. Road from Deadman’s Corner south two miles to tie into the Osawatomie Mill Street Road. Road from Block to Drexel Corner, approximately eight miles, and the Fontana road from Henson south to the county line.
~~~
The Mode O’Day plant in Osawatomie will close July 30 because of lack of business. The plant has been in operation here since 1953 and has been employing about 70 persons.
~~~
Norman Bastion displays the silver platter he won as Class AA in-state trapshooting champion at the state trap shoot in Wichita. He was defending state champion having won the title last year.
~~~
Robert Teagarden of La Cygne received the Kansas State Honorary Farmer degree at the state FFA convention in Manhattan.
25 years ago (1998)
Tri-Ko Inc. Is launching a fund-raising drive to prepare for another expansion. Construction of an 8,000-square-foot building is planned to help alleviate overcrowding. It will be built on a lot adjourning the current Tri-Ko site on the east. Since 1989, the number of people served by Tri-Ko has grown from 43 to 143.
~~~
More than $12 million in federal money designated for adding two lanes to U.S. 169 in Miami County is contained within a federal transportation bill now on President Bill Clinton’s desk. The Federal highway bill includes money to bring four lanes to K-68, no veto expected. Money was earmarked in the federal bill for the expansion of U.S. 169 from Spring Hill to K-68.
~~~
If you’ve gone to the Miami County Courthouse since May 20 to get a driver’s license, pay taxes or apply for a job, you already know you went to the wrong place. Most business functions of the county are now located in the new Miami County Administration Building.
~~~
A Paola businessman wants to restore the aging, empty Jackson Hotel to 1920s grandeur and make it a retirement apartment center. Harry Hellyer, owner of the Victorian Lady bed and breakfast in Paola, came to the Miami County Commission on Monday to ask for support for a $500,000 community development block grant.
