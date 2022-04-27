Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1922)
Changes in the routing of the Jefferson Highway through Kansas, reducing by 47 miles the distance across the state, were officially ratified at the state convention of the association in Pittsburg March 23. The route southwest from Kansas City through Olathe, Paola, Osawatomie and Mound City to Fort Scott was eliminated and the new routing directly south from Kansas City through Louisburg, Pleasanton, Prescott, and Fulton into Ft. Scott substituted.
~~~
Because of the double tracking it will be necessary for the Frisco to acquire more land along the right of way between Paola and Spring Hill. The company bought 35 acres from Mr. Brullman. Albert Smith, north of Hillsdale was paid $800 for a small tract. The railroad company will build an overhead bridge and cut out a grade crossing at this point. The company is figuring on purchasing 35 acres from W. H. Lyons, and use the land to supply dirt for grading.
~~~
Quite a lot of complaint has been made recently by citizens residing east and south of Paola relative to the bridge across Wea creek near the Catholic cemetery, at the east limits of Paola. Work on the new structure is at a standstill and its present condition is such that it is almost impossible to get across. One farmer was compelled to detour four miles with a load in order to get to town. Work should be pushed as rapidly as possible on the bridge before the spring rush, so that farmers can get to town for supplies.
~~~
The taxpayers of Washington school district voted bonds for $3,500 to build a new school house. The new building will replace the one destroyed by fire early in the winter. Insurance on the old building was $1,000. This gives $4,500 to work with. The new building will be a modern one, with furnace.
~~~
Friday night Joe Grother won the checker championship of Miami and Linn counties from R. F. Tubener, of Pleasanton, in a contest played in Paola. Mr. Grother won five of eight games played and one of the remaining three was a draw. In a match game at Pleasanton a week ago Mr. Grother won four games, Mr. Tubener two and the other two were draws. The next big contest will be between Mr. Grother and W. H. Root, of Iola, champion of Allen County.
75 years ago (1947)
Selective service law expired at midnight March 31. Last meeting of the local selective service board was held Friday. There will be no more registration of 18-year-old young men.
~~~
Kroger Store will be open in the new quarters, the Ahrens building on the south side of the square Tuesday. The storeroom, the largest in Paola, has been entirely remodeled. New fixtures have been added. There are counters for three checkers and, of course, the store is a self-service one. It compares with the groceries and markets in large cities.
~~~
Jim McKain has announced that he has leased the Jewell Building on the north side of the square, formerly occupied by the Kroger store and in May Jim’s Electric will be open in the new location. The building formerly occupied by Jim’s electric Shop will be the new home of the Sanberg Radio Shop.
~~~
Miss Lois Jackson, re-employed to teach Circle Grove District 15, at $240 a month for nine months, is the highest paid rural teacher in the county. Incidentally, Circle grove, southeast of Louisburg, is the richest district in the county. The Panhandle Eastern station is in this district and its assessment makes a big one for the district.
~~~
Louisburg Herald is sold by White. Adna D. White has sold his Louisburg Herald to Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Reynolds of Kansas City, who takes possession after Mr. White issues his paper on April 24. Mr. and Mrs. Reynolds graduated from the Kincaid high school. Mr. Reynolds worked as a linotype operator in Lawrence four years and on the Kansas City Journal three years. For 18 years he has been employed in a linotype composition office in Kansas City.
50 Years Ago (1972)
J. Lyman Rhea, owner of the Rhea Oil Co., was elected as a director of the Paola Chamber of commerce to fill the unexpired term of Robert Sommerfeld who resigned.
~~~
Melvin and Sara Jo Stockwell invite everyone to their Grand opening. There will be prizes and refreshments at their new store, 1001 North Pearl, In Paola.
~~~
My two-day stay in the hospital last month came to $266.75. However, I don’t regard it as too high for I had about as many tests as can be crammed into such a short period. Drew McLaughlin, Jr.
~~~
Fire caused extensive damage to the 25-year-old Pla-Mart ballroom adjacent to Wallace Park Saturday afternoon. Widely known as the largest ballroom in Eastern Kansas, it was a mecca for youths dances through out the years. At one particular dance several years ago there were 1,000 paid admissions. “After that,” said Elmer Hagemeyer, who was operating the dance at that time, “we limited admissions to 600 or 700.”
~~~
E. J. (Sony) Sisk, popular agent in the Miami County Extension program, has resigned his position here to accept the position of county Extension director in Saline County.
25 Years Ago (1997)
Paola’s mayor and two city council members were sworn into office following the April 1 election. Councilwoman Artie Stuteville from Ward 1 and Councilman Earl Ventura from Ward 3 were sworn in during the council meeting. Mayor Floyd Grimes was sworn into office earlier.
~~~
Plans for the restoration of the Adair Cabin and John Brown Museum in Osawatomie are expected to begin in coming weeks, but state officials do not expect the historic site to reopen fully until the summer of 1998. The museum and cabin were all but destroyed in a December 1995 fire that was ruled arson not long after it was extinguished. More than $207,000 has been set aside for the historic site’s renovation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.