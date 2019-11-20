Miami County Time Capsule

145 Years Ago (1874)
G. L. Hankins will go to Louisburg today for the purpose of organizing a lodge of Odd Fellows in that village to be known as Louisburg Lodge No. 121.
~ ~ ~
Among the health rules taught in our schools is to teach the pupils to know better than to rise in the morning while the air is damp with dew, fog, etc., causing malarious diseases.
100 Years Ago (1919)
The Herald office force is indebted to Harvey Starry for a gallon of fine home grown persimmons which Harvey took the pains to bring the force this week. The persimmons were fine large ones and were of excellent flavor. In fact, they were the best we ever ate. Thanks, Harvey, the favor is appreciated.
~ ~ ~
The pie supper at the Moore school house last Friday night, brought in $78.75. A couple of short plays were given by the pupils which were given in an excellent manner and pleased the crowd. The attendance was good with people attending from neighboring towns. Pie suppers are proving very popular this winter, and the town people attend.
~ ~ ~
Louisburg is up against a stiff proposition for electric light service as Dr. J. V. Ferrel, owner of the local light plant, has served notice upon the city council his intentions to shut down the operations of the plant in short time. The responsibility of operation and other business is the cause. Louisburg has either of two opportunities to secure service. In either case the people must vote bonds. The city can take over the entire plant and operate it producing the current, or service can be secured by transmission line, but the city must build the line to either Harrisonville and connect on the Green Power Co. line or build to Spring Hill and connect with the line out of Olathe. Louisburg made a big mistake when the present plant was installed. The current should have been secured from some larger plant where the juice could be produced cheaper.
~ ~ ~
Osawatomie is putting on a high grade musical course, the first number of which will be given this Friday evening at the high school auditorium. Harold Procter, the eminent Irish tenor and supporting artists, Miss Mav Rees, violinists and Miss Pauline Wettstein, pianist are on the program. There is nothing finer before the public than these artists. Season tickets are only $2.50.
~ ~ ~
The opening sale in the new sale pavilion in Paola on Thursday, Nov. 18, was a decided success and was well attended by breeders from a distance. The crowd in attendance was estimated to be about 900 to 1000.
~ ~ ~
Tuesday night the Missouri Poultry and Egg Co. shipped a car load of dressed turkeys for the poultry house in Paola to New York City by express. At the present high cost of turkeys and about 4 cents per pound added for express and the various dealers’ profits on top on that, by the time the waiter serves the Kansas turkey with the requisites Thanksgiving day, will be a heavy load on the New Yorkers’ stomach.
~ ~ ~
James Patterson’s carnival shows pulled into winter quarters in Paola Sunday morning and there will be the usual activities during the winter at his show farm, keeping the animals in training and refitting and rearranging the paraphernalia for another season. The last stand was at Greenwood, Mississippi. The group of trained elephants was sent to Chicago where they are being exhibited in vaudeville. Mr. Patterson reports a very profitable season.
~ ~ ~
If the farmer who is now burning straw piles could be induced with his neighbors to use their bunch grass and trash along the fence rows for their fire works, they could be doing the farmers a very valuable service. Everyone knows the chinch bug and what it can do, and no farmer needs to be told they were thick this fall. 98 percent of these little pests can be found in bunch grass, pastures, along fence rows and road sides. Years of careful work has proven that burning these places in November and December will result in the death of 985 of every thousand of these bugs.
~ ~ ~
Friday morning about day break a train load of Shriners from Springfield, Mo., went north on the Frisco for St. Joseph, Mo., where a conclave was held. The train was loaded with a jolly crowd of Americans who have several days off and were improving every minute doing things to please themselves and the other fellow. They had with them some kind of a devil squeak business that made a noise like something between a horse laugh and a drove of sick jack asses, which was operated by air connected with the hose on the air brakes of the train. As they approached Paola the thing was turned loose and awoke everyone in town who was alive. The thing sounded much like our fire alarm at the electric light plant, and the firemen, knowing the scarcity of water and wanting to be Johnny on the spot, made the run and were at the depot before the train pulled out. R. Ritchie Robertson’s famous band of Springfield was with the party. J C. Fetterman, the Frisco agent of Paola, accompanied the party to St. Joseph and kept them still until they got out of the county.
~ ~ ~
The H. & H. oil refinery at Osawatomie has commenced operations. Their crude is being shipped in from a field in Texas. While there is an abundance to supple the refinery in the Miami-co. field, it is being turned in to the Prairie Oil Co.’s pipe lines. The H. & H. new tank truck come over to Paola Tuesday with a load of oil and gasoline. They will make the trip about three times a week.
75 Years Ago (1944)
John F. Sponable, county chairman for the Sixth War Loan drive, stated Tuesday that the solicitation for sales were in accordance with his expectation. The county organization: John W. Sponable, Paola is chairman. Eldon Brown of Osawatomie is vice-chairman. Other members of the advisory board are James h. Bunce and W. V. Perdue, Louisburg; Alden O. Weber, Osawatomie; j. Brick Bailey, Garrett Winkler, Wade McDowell, L. M. Schwartz, W. H. Lewis, Paola. Harvey Goertz and Ed Starry are co-chairmen for the rural area. City Chairmen are Dr. H. P. Waite, Louisburg; J. S. McQuery, Osawatomie, and Ralph Schmitt, Paola.
~ ~ ~
The shortage of cigarettes experienced throughout the country reflects the bad distribution due to war time conditions and the fact that the armed forces are now smoking a fourth of the production, but no rationing of the product is contemplated, OPA says. Black market operations and hoarding are believed to be the factors contributing to the spotty distribution and civilian shortages.
~ ~ ~
Dr. H. P. Waite and Prof. Frank Bostick will accompany several Louisburg boy scouts on an outing to Camp Nash, near Bonner Springs, this week. Those making the trip are Mike McElheny, James Thomas, Billie Joe Windisch, and Jimmie Smith.
~ ~ ~
Leslie V. Purdom, manager of the Paola theatre the past 15 months, will leave Monday for mission, Tex. He will be employed there as manager of the mission theatre, one of the r. N. smith theatres. New manager of the Paola theatre will be Max Thomas, who has been assistant manager of the H. J. Griffith theatre at Manhattan.
50 Years Ago (1969)
The Nov. 20, 1969 edition of the Louisburg Herald marked the first time the Herald was published by the offset printing method. This was a radical change from using molten lead to compose type with a linotype machine and print directly to paper. The new method composed type on paper or photo paper and pages were put together by pasting type copy on a form and photographing it for printing on offset presses.
~ ~ ~
Planning funds of $275,000 were approved by the senate Appropriations Committee Nov. 10 for Hillsdale Reservoir. The Corps of engineers’ request had previously been approved by the House.
~ ~ ~
Paola city councilmen at their November 12 meeting adopted an ordinance creating a Port Authority for the operation of the Paola-Osawatomie airport. Similar action was taken by officials of the city of Osawatomie at their meeting Monday night.
No eating place in Paola will be serving Thanksgiving dinner next week as Roberta’s Dining Room and Windy Acres, both will be closed that day.
The Paola Pla Mart will hold a special Thanksgiving eve dance on Wednesday, November 26.
~ ~ ~
President Doug Emery of the Optimist club announced today that open house at the new Paola Youth Center will be Saturday from 7 to 9. Following the open house a dance for the teenagers will be from 9 to 11:30 with music from a live band or jukebox. The Center is located at 909 S. Silver in the building owned by Vern Hanson and Gene Knecht.
25 Years Ago (1994)
For the second time in the last decade, the Paola High School Panthers are the state football champions The Class 4A state championship game on Saturday marked the third time Paola has played for the title in 10 years. Paola rose to the top of the 64-team classification this season with a 28-8 win against the Scott City High School Beavers, capturing the school’s second state title. Paola won its first state title in 1984 with a 28-21 overtime victory against Kapaun-Mount Carmel High school. The Panthers were state runners-up in 1987 when they lost to Abilene High School by a score of 22-13.
~ ~ ~
A German restaurant and antique store is now open in Paola. When Hannes and Ulrike Poetter first discovered Paola seven or eight years ago they thought it was a small town with a lot of character. Poetters Antiques opened in early September in the building that used to house Another Thyme. Chris Walcott of Leawood is leasing the restaurant building and operates Kraut House in the building that used to house The Bakery of Three Hawks.
~ ~ ~
Cooper Realty will be holding open house Friday in its new office on the southeast corner of Sixth and Main Streets, Osawatomie. The firm, owned by Ronald and Pauline Pool, has just completed its move there from a location at 549 Main St. Heart ‘N Hand Crafts will also be holding a grand opening in the same building. That operation is owned by Pauline Cresse.
~ ~ ~
Anderson County Cooperative has made an offer to purchase assets and rolling stock of the Linn County Farmers Co-op Association. The Anderson unit operates offices at Greeley, Garnett, Harris and Kincaid as well a automated fueling facilities at Westphalia and Colony. The Linn Co-op had facilities at LaCygne and Mound City.
