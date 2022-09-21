Miami County Time Capsule

Miami County Time Capsule is compiled by Paul Branson, Sr., utilizing newspaper archives that date back more than 150 years.

 Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1922)

After two pretty tough years, Frank Pyle, apple juice king, is having a big fruit crop this year. Last year his fruit was almost a total failure. This year he sold four tons of grapes and about 1,700 bushels of peaches. There has been almost a continuous procession of cars to Orchard Home farm for fruits of all kinds. Pyle has reason to be proud of the orchard he has been 17 years of developing.

