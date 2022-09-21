Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1922)
After two pretty tough years, Frank Pyle, apple juice king, is having a big fruit crop this year. Last year his fruit was almost a total failure. This year he sold four tons of grapes and about 1,700 bushels of peaches. There has been almost a continuous procession of cars to Orchard Home farm for fruits of all kinds. Pyle has reason to be proud of the orchard he has been 17 years of developing.
~~~
Wednesday morning, about 9:30, Charles W. Teeter, brakeman for the Missouri Pacific, was slugged by John Sutton, a Missouri Pacific guard in the yards at Osawatomie. Teeter had just arrived in Osawatomie from Kansas City on his train. A train was leaving Osawatomie at the same time, and was on a parallel track. Sutton had chased some tramps from the train. Teeter was “bleeding the air” and was in a stooping position when seen by Sutton. Osawatomie people generally deplore the unfortunate circumstance. The trainmen have objected strongly to the armed guards along the right of way. The company insisted they were necessary to protect property from floaters. All in all the situation has been pretty good. The striking shopmen have been peaceable, so much so that five of the ten deputy sheriffs under Captain smith have been released. The men at Osawatomie have been conducting an orderly strike.
~~~
There are two prospects for two deep oil tests in Miami county. Osawatomie parties plan to put down a deep test within a couple of miles of Osawatomie. The test will probably be 2,500 feet. Other parties are seriously figuring on a deep test within three miles of Paola.
~~~
The Paola High school began a record year on Tuesday morning with an enrollment of 310 pupils and a faculty of 15. Total enrollment in the school is 803.
~~~
“Dreams sometimes come true,” said Miss Lottie Stockwell, principal of the South School building. The new south building in Paola is a wonderful one. The fact that probably no other town the size of Paola boasts of such a building is a delight. The building is two full stories with a basement that comes well above the grade. It faces north. In the basement is an auditorium-gymnasium which will seat 350 children. The contract to build the building was let to Charles Petty at $53,000.
~~~
Prospect of there being plenty of gas for Paola is better this week. A 300,000 gas well has been brought in on George Warr’s farm southwest of town. The Miami County Gas Co. Has a new half million-foot gasser on the Frank Pyle farm. Two or three more such wells will insure Paola and Osawatomie a sufficient supply of gas during the coming winter.
~~~
Friday a jury in Justice Wilson’s court acquitted Rudy Shaefer of the charge of violating the bone dry law. Testimony showed that Schaefer was simply hired to make an auto trip. On the trip the man who was taking a drive had the car stopped, got a sack and put it in the back part of the car, Schaefer not knowing what was in the sack and having no connection with it. Shortly afterwards undersheriff Addie Doan stopped the car and arrested Schaefer.
~~~
Mrs. S. R. Sinkey and children met with a serious accident, on Friday of last week when they drove into an open bridge, the car going nose down into the water. They were south of St. Joseph and it was just about dark when Mrs. Sinkey, who was driving, in coasting down a little grade, was horror stricken to see the dark perpendicular wall on the opposite bank and knew that there could be no bridge. She immediately slammed on both brakes and shut her eyes. In a moment they had gone over the edge and the car had fallen down onto the broken pieces of the old bridge which lay on the bottom and had landed in an upright position smashing the whole front of the car. Mrs. Sinkey and Donna, who were in the front seat, were of course not thrown out, but were badly bruised and shaken, but Junior who was asleep in the back seat was thrown free of the car and awoke to find himself in the water. Donna was unconscious at first but soon revived. They finally climbed out and back up to the road just in time to head off three cars which were headed toward the same place. These cars were stopped in time but the occupants received a real scare. They took Mrs. Sinkey and the children to the nearest house where a doctor was called. A telegram was sent to Mr. Sinkey but he did not receive it until Saturday afternoon. He immediately left by auto for Kansas City, but he drove so fast that his car became too hot and he was forced to leave it at Lenexa and go on the train. He did not get to the scene of the wreck until Sunday afternoon. A caterpiller truck was hitched to the car and it was pulled out and repaired so that they could drive it home. They arrived home late Monday night. Mrs. Sinkey says that there was a detour sign up on the corner but that it was only a shingle by the side of the road and at dusk she could not see it nor did the drivers of the three cars behind her.
75 years ago (1947)
The engine on the Katy’s Texas Special, No. 24, turned over at the switch north of the Frisco depot at Paola Tuesday morning. The Katy used Frisco tracks between Paola and Kansas City. The northbound engine jumped the rails at the switch. When the engine bumped along over the ties Engineer McMains and his fireman had time to jump to safety. The engine landed on its left side but the tender didn’t follow it from the tracks.
~~~
A local man who works at the De Soto ordnance plant has over 207,000 miles on his 1932 Dodge Car and a goodly amount of that mileage represents daily trips to the plant during the last five years.
~~~
In the 1947 state census Miami county with 17,356 people ranks 29th among the counties. Paola with 3,801 population ranks 48th among the cities. Osawatomie with 4,462 ranks 37th.
~~~
The next big event in this vicinity will be the Drexel Jubilee, Wednesday and Thursday. The celebration was started 40 years ago and has always attracted large crowds. Each day there will be concerts by the Osawatomie high school band, two different groups of KMBC radio entertainers, baseball games, 4-H club exhibits, horse pulling contest. There will be a carnival company with more than 30 concessions.
~~~
Edward Ingraham, 48, was murdered at about 8:45 Tuesday night by three shots from a shotgun, the tragedy taking place in front of the Eddie Joffe grocery on West Peoria street. Joe Batcheller, 53, is in jail charged with the crime. Batcheller was waiting for the officers in front of his residence at the junk yard two doors east of the Joffe grocery. After he reached his home Batcheller had phoned the jail that he had shot a man and was awaiting arrest. Tuesday afternoon Batcheller went to Osawatomie to consult County Attorney Willis McQueary, asserting he had been robbed of $180 in $10 bills by Ingraham.
50 Years Ago (1972)
Mrs. Floyd (Gladys) Rand announces the sale of the inventory of the Rand Bait Shops in Paola and Louisburg to Miss Lani Mortenson. Miss Mortenson plans to open her new business, Lani’s Place, in the former Gambles Store building at the southwest corner of the square. She plans to continue the usual line of baits, fishing tackle, tropical fish and aquariums and sundry items. The Rands will continue operating the Apco station in Louisburg, and the Rand electric shop will utilize the building at 610 South Silver where the shop in Paola was operated.
~~~
An estimated 900 people attended the “Recognition Dedication” for the quarter million dollar Miami County Livestock Co., Inc., held at the facility Tuesday evening. Carl Gump, president of the Paola Chamber, presented a silver shovel plaque to Bob Bricker, manager and one of the three principal owners of the business. Joe Fenoughty, Osawatomie, Hank Walton, Olathe, John Ogle, Pomona and Jim Runyan, Kansas City, the other owners of the Miami County Livestock Co., Inc. were also in attendance.
25 Years Ago (1997)
Paola’s last traditional clothing department store is going out of business. Betty Grabill is retiring and closing Grabill’s Department Store, a fixture on the southeast corner of park Square for 50 years. Paul and Betty Grabill became part of Paola’s business community in 1947, when Paul became manager of the Breckenridge Department Store. The Grabill’s later bought the store and it became Grabill’s Department Store. Paul Grabill died in 1989, and Betty took over management of the store.
~~~
An agreement to lease-purchase 40 acres of land adjacent to the northeast end of the Paola USD 368 school complex was approved Tuesday by the district board of education. The land, owned by the Ben Attebery family, will cost the district $600,000 plus interest over the next decade. The land is located just northeast of Sunflower Elementary School at the intersection of 303rd Street and Hedge Lane. It is the prime location being considered for a future elementary school.
~~~
Word could come from Washington, D.C., as early as this week regarding an effort to land federal funding for the expansion of U.S. 169 highway to a four-lane highway in Miami County. Area officials have made strong lobbying efforts in past months for the four-land expansion. A recent statewide map of traffic counts showed U.S. 169 in Miami County was the most heavily traveled nonurban two-lane highway as of June 1996.
