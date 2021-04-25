Miami County Time Capsule

125 Years Ago (1896)
Mr. and Mrs. John Rigney started the first of the week for Oklahoma, going with their two babies in a wagon. John has a farm at Newkirk, not far south of the Kansas line. They have been visiting their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Rigney and Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Wise since last fall.
100 Years Ago (1921)
The Baehr Bros. have definitely decided to erect a new building at the south west corner of the square. They will commence tearing down the old structure April 1. The new building will be 54 X 48 feet and it is now planned to have it three stories high with a basement. The Liberty State bank will occupy the corner. Strong’s restaurant will have one of the basement rooms. The second and third floor will be made up entirely of office rooms.
~~~
County commissioner W. P. Shafer met with an accident one day last week. He drove from his farm to Osawatomie in his car and when he drove into a garage the car did not stop as soon as he expected and he got out of the and caught hold of a wheel as he had frequently done to stop it. He was too close to the side of the building and instead of stopping, the machine crushed him up against the side of the wall and broke his left arm below elbow.
~~~
Sunday evening E. J. Haughey’s Reo bus was badly damaged by fire. The fire department was called to extinguish the blaze. George Cummins, an employee of Mr. Haughey was working on the car in the barn on north Pearl St. He had lighted lantern. Suddenly the car was in flames. George ran out of the barn and then kept on going. Sam Harris, another employee, pushed the burning car out of the barn, where several cars were stored, and then called the fire department. George Cummings didn’t return to the barn after the fire. He called and said he had quit his job.
~~~
There has been much concern because some of the big maple trees in the court house yard have been cut down. It takes years to get trees which will provide plenty of shade. For that reason a serviceable tree should never be removed. However, Sheriff Lamm says it was necessary to cut out the maples at the court house in order to give the elm trees a chance to grow and spread.
~~~
Wednesday night there was a special meeting of the Paola board of education to consider plans to replace the South school building. An architect from Ottawa met with the board. At the city election the question of the bond will be settled. It looks like it will take a bond issue of $50,000 to provide the needed building.
~~~
We hereby notify all consumers of ice that we have disposed of the retail ice business in Paola. On and after March 1, 1921, P. E. Reynerson will deliver all retail ice. We request all parties holding coupon ice books to the Paola Crystal ice company to return said books and receive credit for unused coupons. Mr. Reynerson is from Osawatomie and is a man old in the ice business, having retailed ice in Osawatomie for five years. With the help of the housewives of Paola we think Mr. Reynerson will give good and reliable service. Thanking the city for past courtesy, we remain the Baehr Brothers.
75 years ago (1946)
Mrs. P. J. Burns of Bournemouth, England, has joined her husband in Osawatomie. A member of the WRENS, she met Mr. Burns at an officers’ dance in Plymouth, England, when he was stationed there as a captain in a cavalry outfit. They were married July 19, 1944, at Plymouth. Mrs. Burns’ father is a captain in the Royal Navy. Mr. Burns returned to his former job as a fireman for the Missouri Pacific.
~~~
Sterling Carpenter, War Veteran, who will reopen his jewelry store of the southwest corner of the square soon, has installed a large clock that protrudes over the street and can be seen for some distance. One observer says that it is the first outside clock Paola has had since Miami County National bank discarded the large one when the bank was remodeled in 1926.
~~~
H. J. Nordeen has purchased a partnership in the Whitaker Drug store recently bought by H. H. Whitaker from the W. Humphrey estate. Mr. Nordeen has lately been employed at the Olathe naval air station and before that operated the Jackson hotel.
~~~
Stephen A. Shelton has purchased the W. O. Shriver’s plumbing and heating equipment and will establish a plumbing and heating shop at his home, 405 E. Wea. Mr. Shelton formerly worked at the Sunflower Ordnance Works and several years ago operated the Steve Shelton café.
~~~
Dr. Marvin Johnston of Louisburg is the new veterinarian at Paola, having taken over the practice of Dr. W. G. Trostle. Dr. Johnson is a graduate from the veterinary school of Kansas State College and is a son-in-law of Dr. E. L. Dicke of Louisburg.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Rex Kiser, Paola, and William W. Eddy, Osawatomie, were re-elected to four-year terms as directors of first Federal Savings and Loan Association of Osawatomie. Eddy was chosen as chairman of the board. Other officers elected are: Chester C. Pennock, president; Frank Platt, senior vice-president and secretary; Galen E. Graham, vice president and treasurer; and Mary C. Ricketts, assistant secretary.
~~~
The Santa Fe station at Richmond which has been open for 68 years will be closed on a trial basis for the next year. Business will be conducted at Garnett during that time.
~~~
Snow tires and chains were the order of the day as motorists found the going tricky following the heaviest snowstorm in recent years. Carried by a stiff north wind, the snow drifted up to 2 feet locally and measured 7 inches on the ground.
~~~
Latest fad among the younger set, and some adults, is the “executive” toy, klackers. Demand has exceeded the local supply and youngsters are turning to the ones Mrs. Clyde Hadsall makes as a hobby. The toy consists of two plastic balls connected with a cord.
25 Years Ago (1996)
Brad Burgoon has created a new graphics company named Grizzly Graphics in Olathe. The company specializes in full service logo-designed packages that includes letterhead, stationery, envelopes and other products. Grizzly Graphics also offers original ”Visu-Wall” murals and artwork. Burgoon invented “Visu-Wall” a three dimensional art piece that is created on separate surfaces and then hung on a prepared wall. Burgoon is the son of Gary and Sharon Burgoon of Osawatomie and is a 1983 graduate of Osawatomie High School.
~~~
About $160,000 in state funds will be needed to physically restore Adair Cabin and its surrounding stone pavilion, state history officials said. The money would cover repairs to the Osawatomie historic site, which burned in a Dec. 21 fire. More money would be needed to restore exhibits in the cabin and bring it up to a museum-quality display as it was before the blaze.
~~~
A design for an outdoor municipal swimming pool and a proposal to finance its constructions will be presented Tuesday to the Paola City Council. The proposal is for an outdoor swimming pool to be built in Wallace park near the site of the old swimming pool at a cost of about $2 million. Construction costs would be financed by a half-cent city sales tax that would be collected for 10 years.
