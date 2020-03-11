Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1920)
Perry Capper was in Kansas City yesterday and purchased a used one-ton Republic oil truck for use in distributing gasoline and kerosene for the Inter-State Mercantile Oil Company of Louisburg. The purchase of this truck, the third one, will enable the company to make prompt delivery and give better service. The Inter-State Merc. Oil co., will in the near future install two more 9,000 gallon supply tanks at its station west of the elevator, which will guarantee an abundance of both gasoline and kerosene on hand at all times.
~ ~ ~
Monday morning the State Bank of Beagle was robbed by three men, one of them large and two smaller. The robbers appeared at Beagle early in the morning, and a short distance from the bank waited near George James’ poultry house for the bank to open. When John J. Cox, cashier, opened the bank two of the robbers went into the bank and locked Mr. Cox in the safe. They took all the money in sight and drove north. The robbers secured $2,825.25. Sheriff Lamm and others went to Beagle and took up the trail of a car that had a peculiar steel button on the back tires. They followed the trail to Ottawa, but since the car was found near O’Brien Station they are of the opinion they were following the track the robbers made in driving to Beagle. The car was found abandoned near Indianapolis school house west of Osawatomie. One tire was down and the radiator leaked out all the water. The robbers were seen walking to O’Brien station, where they took the 11:35 Missouri Pacific passenger train. There is a standing reward of $5,000 by the bankers association for the capture of the bank robbers, dead or alive, and this may help some to capture the gang.
~ ~ ~
One night last week two strange boys robbed the hen roosts of Mrs. Anna Randal and James Murray, on west Wea Street. From Mrs. Randal they took four fat hens and from Mr. Murray two. They sold them to the Missouri Poultry and Egg Co. for $7.80. The chickens were identified and returned to the owners. Sheriff Lamm was notified and Mr. Snow, manager of the poultry company identified the boys in the waiting room of the Frisco Depot. They were searched and one had $10, a set of dice, automatic revolver and a bunch of keys of all kinds. The sheriff found them to be skilled liars. They were taken to jail and placed in one of the cells over the kitchen, reserved for women and insane prisoners. They managed to get a small wire, with which they picked the lock to their cell, but not being able to get out, they went to work on the brick at the side of the window casing and had a wheelbarrow full of brick out when they were discovered. One said he was released from reform school a year ago and the other is 13 years old and has twice been paroled in juvenile court in Junction City, Kansas.
75 Years Ago (1945)
Rice Cleaners has been sold by Mrs. Neil C. Rice to Paul Doty, her brother-in-law. Mr. Doty will continue his work at Metzler’s until April 1. Mr. Doty has lived in Paola 34 years and for the last 8 years has been associated with the Metzler Furniture and Undertaking Company.
~ ~ ~
Larry’s Electric Shop will move to the W. C. Weir Building, on the west side of the square. This building has been rented for several years by an ice cream company. Clyde Weir said the ice cream company asked that the lease be cancelled because of the difficulty of getting sugar and other stuff for the manufacture of ice cream.
~ ~ ~
Railroad passenger service at Paola has been improved. Frisco 105, Kansas City-Florida Special, southbound, will now stop at Paola to let off revenue passengers from Kansas City, also to pick up passengers for Springfield and beyond. The new service will enable Paola patrons to leave Kansas City at 5:20 p.m. and reach Paola at 6:17 p.m. The 9:30 northbound Katy now takes passengers for Kansas City and beyond.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Doug Emery, president of the Paola Optimist club appointed Raymond Lee as chairman of this year’s vehicle and bicycle safety check to be held in April.
~ ~ ~
The second part of the East Central District Vo-Ag farm mechanics contest was held at the Paola vocational agriculture building last week. There were three areas in the contest — farm power and machinery, soil conservation, and welding. High individuals from Poala were Jim Meinig who placed first in soil conservation and Gary Brewer who placed second in welding. Other Paola students participating in the contest were Bill Mueller, Louis Chilson, David Klawonn, Tom Fanning, Rex Brewer, David Brewer, Larry Kettler, Tom Oram and Mark Shay.
~ ~ ~
Another expansion is under way at the Thomas Trailer Court, southwest of Paola. Thirty units are now installed there and space for ten more is being added. A businessman remarked the other day that the mobile home business is THE big business of today as costs of construction continue to increase.
~ ~ ~
The number of women around the square who are appearing in the new, synthetic, stretch wigs continue to increase.
~ ~ ~
Work will start soon on repairing the dam on the Marais des Cygnes river that backs up water for the Osawatomie water plant. Wea Construction of Paola will do the work. Cost of the project is estimated to be $61,000. A total of $69,300 in federal funds is available for the repair. The dam was damaged by the flood of last July 14.
25 Years Ago (1995)
The Paola High School Panthers’ 52-49 victory against Effingham High School in the finals of the Class 4A state basketball tournament in Salina added the school to the short list of high school programs in Kansas to win state championships in football and basketball the same school year.
~ ~ ~
The Louisburg chapter of the International Lions Clubs is outlining a new mission even as it prepares to join a new district in July. Come July 1, the Louisburg Lions Club, which was chartered in 1947, will be folded into District 7, which is based in Overland Park. Among other projects recently embraced by the Louisburg Lions is fund-raising to help defray the cost of a sight- and hearing-screening bus that would tour Kansas and bring those essential tests to rural Kansas residents on a regular basis. The bus would allow for screening of glaucoma, basic vision, hearing, diabetes and blood pressure.
~ ~ ~
Craig S. Powell, city attorney of Osawatomie for more than 14 years, was fired by City Manager Larry Buchanan Friday afternoon. The manager refused to say why. “It was a personnel matter and I don’t have any comment,” Buchanan said Monday.
~ ~ ~
Plans were being made Wednesday morning to circulate petitions in Osawatomie to abandon the city manager form of government. Clifford C. Stephens was spokesman for the group backing the change in the local government. He was being accompanied by Lloyd Goodeyon, a candidate for the council from Ward IV. He is a former councilman. The city operated under a three-member commission form for many years. It changed to the council-manager form in the 1960’s.
