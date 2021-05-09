Miami County Time Capsule

150 Years Ago (1871)
A large amount of tobacco will be planted in Miami County the coming spring. Enough seed has been distributed to plant eleven hundred acres.
125 Years Ago (1896)
Frank J. Koehler has succeeded his father, Jacob Koehler, in the manufacture of soda pop. His place will be known as the Paola Carbonating Works.
~~~
D. A. Bumgarner has opened a feed store in the room vacated by Fowler and Adams.
~~~
Ursuline academy is about completed and furnished and by April 1 a three months’ term of school will commence. Mother Jerome with three of her assistants, Sister Lawrence, Sister Mary Thomas, and Sister Angelo, have arrived.
100 Years Ago (1921)
Unsuccessful attempts to rob both the Parker banks about 2 o’clock Thursday morning, March 10. Both banks were entered and crow bars were used on the safes. Telephone cables were cut. The robbers were scared away by unknown cause.
~~~
James T. Menefee has sold his plumbing and electric shop on East Wea street to Roy Doerr, who will continue the business at the same location. Mr. Menefee will move to Brunswick, Mo., where he has accepted management of a large brick and tile plant. He will continue his tire and vulcanizing business here which will be in charge of Fred Swearingen. Menefee has built up a splendid business since locating in Paola but received such a flattering offer from the Brunswick concern that he could not in justice to himself refuse.
~~~
At a meeting of the stockholders of the State Bank of Rantoul it was decided to reopen the bank in the Seymore Building. It was thought that the robbers did not get more than $2000. The depositor’s ledger and other records were completely destroyed by the fire that wrecked the building after the safe was blown.
~~~
City Marshall Howell of Osawatomie and Mr. McKenzie, a special agent for the Missouri pacific railroad, brought 3 young men over from Osawatomie to the county jail Monday afternoon. It is claimed they had broken into a caboose in the Missouri pacific yards near the depot in Osawatomie and stole a number of items belonging to railroad men. The officers captured them at Adair switch. They will have their preliminary hearing before justice of the peace Shawver this Friday.
75 years ago (1946)
Howard Breault, Paola Theatre manager, and R. W. Ferguson, manager of the Osawa Theatre attended a meeting of H. J. Griffith Theatre managers in Kansas City this weekend.
~~~
The new 1946 Dodge is now on display at the Thomas-Guy motor Co., next the Paola Theatre. Thomas-Guy also have a new Plymouth in their showroom.
~~~
With electric current in the offing there will be more than ordinary interest by farmers in a meeting to be held in the Paola high school Tuesday. The subject being “Wiring the Farmstead.” The Farm Bureau is sponsoring the meeting.
~~~
Tuesday night a meeting to explain D.D.T. will be held in the basement of the Miami County national bank. Whether D.D.T. is a miracle killer, whether it will control flies and other questions concerning farmers and stock raisers will be gone into. Pictures will show the correct use of D.D.T.
~~~
Henry Welch, recently discharged as a captain in the United Sates Army, has been granted a J. I. Case implement Co. franchise and will open an implement agency in a new building to be erected by the Rev. E. V. Ruskin on north Silver St. The agency will be known as the Welch Implement Company.
~~~
Wallace Park in Paola will be the scene of the America legion Post No. 156 Easter Egg Hunt for the first time since the United States went to war.
~~~
Washburn Hatchery is now h exclusive Purina dealer in Paola. Three years ago Bob Washburn, who had been salesman for Purina mills, went into the hatchery business on East Peoria street. His hatchery business increased and a few months ago he moved into new quarters he had purchased at Pearl and Piankishaw streets. Mr. Washburn has added new and larger equipment and has a model and modern hatchery.
~~~
The state highway commission ha advertised for bids for improvement of US169 from junction with K7 south of Osawatomie to the Franklin county line. It is the intention of the highway commission to page this portion of US169 at an early date. Detour from Osawatomie west to Princeton, over John Brown highway, and then south on US59 been completed and is ready for traffic. The state highway commission has also called for bids for 26.266 miles of resurfacing K68 across Miami County from the Franklin County line to the Missouri line.
~~~
R. I. Nicholson is conducting an active campaign for the new white way system the will be before the voters on April 2. Nicholson has no interest in the proposal except that he thinks it is high time Paola came out of the dark ages.
50 Years Ago (1971)
A gas war continued the first part of the week. Huge savings on gasoline have been made. The price of regular at major stations dropped from 36.9 cents per gallon to 25.9 cents per gallon. Independent stations were selling gasoline about 2 cents under major prices.
~~~
Charles A. Alexander, 102, was honored as the oldest Legionnaire in Kansas at the 52nd birthday celebration of the American Legion, Miami Post No. 156, Friday night at the Kansas City Power and Light company auditorium. When members of Miami Post 156 went to Charley’s farm home, a quarter mile east of Paola on Centennial Road to make sure the honored guest would attend the meeting, they found him cutting wood. “I ain’t got time to stop and talk,” Charley is quoted as saying. “I’ve got to get this wood cut and delivered before dark.” He was cutting wood in fireplace lengths and loading it on his pickup truck, which he still drives. Shortly before the turn of the century, Charley broke and trained horses for Teddy Roosevelt. One of his prized possessions is a photograph and citation from Roosevelt in recognition of his work.
~~~
Paola city councilmen at their monthly meeting heard the request of John Shields regarding the annexation of four acres of ground on North Pearl (US169 Highway), just north of the Miami County Lumber Co., on which he has an option to purchase from Mr. and Mrs. Claude Messer. Shields has plans to build on the location and move his Chevrolet-Buick agency there.
25 Years Ago (1996)
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled Friday morning in Paola. Officials from First Kansas federal Savings are planning the ceremony to kick off their Baptiste Commons project northwest of the intersection of Baptiste Drive and Angela Street. The tract has been divided into lots for office and retail development. The savings association will retain the southeast lot as a possible location of a branch office. First Kansas, based in Osawatomie, has a branch office on the Square in Paola.
~~~
Debbie’s Antiques & Things opened last week on the south side of Paola’s Park Square in the former Fickel furniture building. The antiques store is owned by Del and Debbie Dunmire of Harrisonville, Mo., and managed by Bill Chadd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.