Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1920)
On the John Sheehan farm, six miles south of Paola, Juseen and Co. drilled a well to a depth of about 830 feet. The well is on the bank of the Marais des Cygnes River, east of the twin bridges, south of the Oldham farm. At a depth of 126 feet they struck some good gas and at a depth of about 325 feet they struck surprising strong gas sand and a short distance below the gas sand they went through three and one-half feet of coal. Tuesday, Ed Finn, the official plugger, went there and, with the drillers drove in three plugs, and on top of the plugs tamped in dirt and gravel to within a few feet of the top of the casing, where they drove in a final plug. They reported they had the well in good condition, but Wednesday morning when they went to the well they found the gas had broken out through a crevice in the rock and it was now boiling the water up about 300 feet down the river, coming up through the river bed. They are considering drilling out the dirt they tamped in and putting in a packer.
~~~
A number of local fans met at Charlie Steele’s barber shop Tuesday evening and organized a base ball team, to be known as the Paola White Sox. The officers are Charles Boone, president; J. F. Everett, secretary-treasurer and Lou Koehler, manager. Ground for a park has been secured from Bert Russell at the east end of Peoria Street. The grounds will be enclosed and a grandstand and bleachers will be built.
~~~
The state charter board has granted a charter to the Liberty State Bank of Paola. This new institution is capitalized at $35,000. The incorporators are Harry Snook, Frank M. Fisher, Jesse B. Lindemood, Dr. Clifford Van Pelt, Dr. Charles Ruff, and Judge George D. McDaniel. Paola is already the home of three other banking institutions.
~~~
H. W. Tewes, residing five miles southeast of Paola, has a collection of Indian arrows and a tomahawk. There are 125 of the arrows, all white and blue flint. He found them all on his farm about 10 years ago and saved them. His farm was an old Indian head-right. Just where the arrows came from is a mystery as there is no blue or white flint rock in that vicinity.
~~~
After being shut off from water since the dry weather last summer, the Missouri Pacific railroad is again filling their engines from the Paola city water works.
~~~
Dr. Hatfield, owner of the Olathe Power and Light Plant, with several representatives from the Kansas City Light and Power Company were in Louisburg getting information on building a line from Olathe to Louisburg, supplying this city with 24 hour electric service.
~~~
A number of natives are pasturing bossy in the yard or city streets of Louisburg this spring owing to the scarcity of pasture. While a city ordinance prohibits using the streets as a pasture, however the city has no marshal to enforce the law; then too, when bossy is properly watched and kept off the garden and lawns we see no reason for complaint against this practice. A cow in the street looks better than weeds any old time.
75 Years Ago (1945)
Louisburg people received the news of Germany’s unconditional surrender with quiet relief and without boisterous celebrations. Louisburgers heard President Truman’s official announcement over the radio at 8 o’clock Tuesday that the European War had ended with unconditional surrender. Monday people became confused when the chief representative of the A. P. “jumped the gun” with an unofficial story from headquarters of Germany’s surrender. People wondered if it was true and waited for word from the president. Many citizens gathered at the high school for an hour of worship and thanksgiving.
~~~
About 50 sportsmen of Miami County met Monday night at the court house in Paola and organized the Miami County Sportsman Association. This club will co-operate with the County Raccoon Hunters Club. The purpose of the organization is to improve the game situation in the county. Bob Mills, county clerk, will act as president of the club.
~~~
Shortly after Harry S. Truman accepted the oath a President of the United States, Chas. G. Kelly of Louisburg wrote a letter of congratulations to his former classmate of the Kansas City School of Law. Both attended class at night for two years and formed a close friendship. He expected no response from the busiest man in the world, however he received a letter from the White House. Mr. Truman’s reply was personal and related warm thanks.
~~~
Brownout order was taken off Tuesday night. So was the midnight curfew. From now on store windows and advertising electric lighting will be in order.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Carl F. Gump, superintendent of the Unified School District 368, submitted his resignation to the board of education Tuesday evening. Gump joined the Paola school system n 1946 as a business teacher. He became principal in 1948 and served in that position until he was named superintendent of School District No. 21 in 1958. He became superintendent of schools of USD No. 368 in 1965 when it was formed.
~~~
Dave Slyter was elected the new president of the Paola Jaycees at their meeting last week. Other officers are Larry Welch, vice-president; Lonnie Sellers, secretary; and Jimmy Browning, treasurer.
~~~
The building formerly occupied by Sutherland’s Super Market is being leased by USD 368 for use as Adult Education Center.
~~~
Northern Excavating Co. has been employed to build an athletic practice field directly north of the new Osawatomie High School building.
25 Years Ago (1995)
The owners of Asher Pharmacy in Paola have bought a pharmacy in Mound City. Steve Auten and Mike Burns bought Sugar Valley Pharmacy last month. The two men met while attending pharmacy school at the University of Kansas. Auten also owns Auten Pharmacy in Osawatomie, and Burns owns Burns Pharmacy in Garnett.
~~~
The Victory Baptist Church has bought the building that once housed Trojan Lanes in Osawatomie. The church is now located at 14th Street and John Brown Highway.
