Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1922)
One of the high school teachers at Paola whose home is in Oak Grove, MO., very nearly missed being at school Monday morning. In coming down from Kansas City Sunday night on a late train, she remarked to the conductor that she was very sleepy and was afraid she would miss Paola, but he promised to awaken her here. After a space of time most of which was spent in drowsyland, the train stopped. She hurriedly rubbed her eyes, grabbed her bags and got off. Going at once to a taxi, waiting, she climbed in and handed the driver a five dollar bill asking him to get change for it in the depot. No sooner was he gone than the conductor rushed up to the taxi, grabbed her bags and told her that this wasn’t Paola but Olathe and to hurry to get back on before the train started. She informed him that he must hold the train until she got her $5 back. Miss Hawes arrived in Paola wide-awake about 30 minutes later.
~~~
James Patterson shipped three of his elephants Sunday to Wichita where they are this week for a Shriners parade. Mr. Patterson intended to load the elephants Sunday morning, but one of them got stubborn and could not be made to go into the car. Sunday evening the same elephant would not follow the other two into the car and after several hours’ work McKinley Laneer, a young man who had worked some with the elephants got her to go into the car.
~~~
Five checker players of Paola and five of Pleasanton have agreed to play a series of games of checkers. The first series was played at Pleasanton Sunday that resulted in Pleasanton winning by a close score. The Paola players are Joseph Grother Wayne Jackson, A. I. Collins, Elmer Haughey and J. S. Shremsbury. The Pleasanton shovers of the buttons are Merrill Leasure, W. Porter, Wilson Carson, Duke Crosby and R. S. Teuebner. Each player plays 20 games with his opponent makes 100 games in all played and the winner of each game in credited with one point. The Pleasanton players scored 51 points and Paola 49. Mr. Grother of Paola scored the largest number of points of any of the players making 32 out of a possible 40. The next game will be played in Paola in about two weeks.
75 years ago (1947)
A bottle was hidden during the dance last Saturday night. When the owner went to it and took a good swig, it was discovered that there had been two bottles with the same label in the hiding place and one was filled with paint thinner. The effects the next day were considerable.
~~~
Sale of the only farm in Miami County that is a square section, 640 acres, has been made by the Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Nancy E. (Mrs. A. N.) Smith of Paola. The farm is the old Peter Carmean farm in Richland township, east of Pressonville, and has been regarded as one of the outstanding farms of the county. Roads are on all sides. Records show that in 1920 this section was purchased for $51,500. In 1921 it was sold to Mr. Roth for $64,000 and later the insurance company came into possession of the land.
~~~
E. L. Fagan will be the new manager of the Russell’s 5c to $1 store. Ray Russell, head of the Paola store, announced he was going to take life easy for a while.
~~~
Orrin Quincy has been appointed a law enforcement inspector with the Kansas Port of Entry Department. During the last was Quincy served in the army four years.
~~~
Michael F. Churchill, 48, chief of police at Osawatomie, was murdered at about 10:30 o’clock Monday morning, Feb. 3. George Miller and his wife Katie had been having differences. Mrs. Miller swore out a complaint. Monday morning Chief Churchill went to the Miller home in the southwest part of Osawatomie but he house was locked and Miller could not be found. Churchill, followed by Mrs. Miller approached a small shed at the rear of the lot. When about three feet from the door two shots from a double-barreled 12-gauge shotgun were fired through a small hole in the door into Churchill’s chest. The officer walked about 25 feet toward the house and slumped down dead. Miller was arrested a few blocks away. A coroner’s jury, empaneled by Dr. William Brown, coroner, gave a verdict that Churchill was murdered by George Miller, who is under arrest. The jury was composed of Ernest Heidecker, W. H. Atkinson, Fred Wicke, A. W. Youngberg, George Goudie and D. W. Hagadorn. Michael F. Churchill was born in Ireland, 1898. He came to this country in 1916. and served in World War I. His wife was Miss May Stroud of Osawatomie. There is one son, Joseph, who is a student at Rockhurst College in Kansas City.
50 Years Ago (1972)
A joint meeting of the Paola and Osawatomie Chambers of Commerce was held Tuesday noon at the Paola Country Club. Major item of discussion was joint cooperation between the cities in the future organized development of an industrial park complex at the Paola-Osawatomie airport.
~~~
Miami County’s four soil conservation winners for 1972 were: Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kitchen, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Barnett, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Allen and Mr. and Mrs. B. J. Degrande and son, Carl.
~~~
Breckenridge’s Store in Louisburg is observing its 50th anniversary. It was founded in 1922 by W. T. Breckenridge. At his death, in 1933, his son, Howard Breckenridge, became manager. The store is now owned by Jim Breckenridge, son of Howard Breckenridge.
~~~
Construction of the new campus of the Johnson County Community College is estimated to be 71 per cent complete. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the facilities will be ready on schedule, August 1.
~~~
D. W. Hagadorn, Osawatomie, has retired after a 44-year career with the First Federal Savings and Loan Assn., Osawatomie. He had been a member of the board of directors. Hagadorn served as executive officer of the firm from 1927 until 1959. Webster Hawkins was re-elected for a three-year term as director. The position held by Hagadorn has not been filled.
25 Years Ago (1997)
The idea for Louisburg to hire a city administrator or manager has surfaced again. Mayor John Buckingham asked the city council at its regular meeting to appoint a committee to look into the possibility and make recommendations. Buckingham first suggested the idea of hiring a city administrator in October, 1994. The council took no action on the matter at that time.
~~~
State Sen. Robert Tyson was among 17 Kansas legislators recognized recently for their participation in a tobacco-free pledge campaign during the 1966 elections. The joint project of the Tobacco Free Kansas Coalition and the Kansas league of Women voters was initiated in August. All legislative candidates were asked to sign a pledge to decline tobacco industry campaign donations, including contributions, favors or gifts from the tobacco industry and its lobbyist.
~~~
Albert McKoon of rural Osawatomie wants Miami County to replace the aging Carrie Bridge over the Marias des Cygnes River west of Osawatomie. The bridge has been declared a historic structure, said Jay Newton, Miami County administrator, which means it cannot be torn down and replaced. McKoon, who farms land on both sides of the river, asked that the new bridge be built next to the Carrie Bridge. Currently he has to take his farm equipment through Osawatomie to get to the other side which can take more than an hour.
~~~
Paola Wal-Mart manager Mike Hursey and assistant manager Karen Blank received a plaque in recognition as the regional store of the year. It is the second consecutive year the Paola Wal-Mart store has received the honor.
~~~
When the Coach Light clothing store in Osawatomie sells the last of its men’s wear, it will phase out men’s clothing. Store owner Joyce Schrader said she wants to concentrate her business on women’s clothing. The Coach Light has been in business for 27 years, and most of that time it sold only women’s clothing. It started selling men’s wear eight years ago when Jim Breckenridge closed his Osawatomie store.
~~~
A new year, a new building and new fishing lures give the Predator Baits manufacturing company a new look. Mike Kerby, owner of Predator Baits is enthusiastic about the new spinner and buzz baits that will be available soon. Kerby started his lure manufacturing business in his Spring Hill home, then moved to Paola, and now to a new 50 by 100 ft. building northeast of Tri-Ko, Inc. in Osawatomie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.