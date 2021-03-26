Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1921)
Louisburg’s business street is not lighted properly. There should be a white way and a few all night lights along Broadway. With the city owning the system, it would be a small mater in cost to install a white way in the three main business blocks of Broadway. Every store window in town should leave a light on at night. It helps the appearance of the town to keep the store fronts and the streets well lighted.
~~~
The spreading of road oil on “The Short Line” through Wea Township was completed last week when the piece from Lovett farm north to the Johnson County Line was finished. Enough oil was left over to give the road oiled last year one coat from Lovett farm to town. The people of Louisburg are highly elated with the good roads to Kansas City, and it will not be long before most the freight to Louisburg will be shipped overland.
~~~
Claude Smith of Louisburg has been carrying his left arm in a sling, because of a gun explosion which shot off his forefinger. It happened on his way home in the delivery wagon when reached under the seat for the gun, which was loaded, and it exploded.
75 years ago (1946)
Harry O. Cavinee, commissioner of the third district, is the new chairman of the Miami County Commissioners. He succeeds Charles G. Kelly.
~~~
The first four new 1946 Fords delivered by the Tom Crawford Motor Co. went to veterans. New car owners are Karl Shawver, Jr.; Drew McLaughlin, Jr.; John Whitaker and Herbert Smith of Osawatomie. Another shipment of cars is expected this month.
~~~
John Shaw, who fought with the infantry in Europe and who formerly taught in the Paola Junior High School, has received his discharge from the army and is here with his family to take his old post again, but he is unable to find an apartment or a house. R. W. Rambo, Superintendent of Schools, would be very happy, indeed, if someone who has living quarters available will contact him so this veteran can keep the position that he held prior to serving his country.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Jim Breckenridge assumed ownership of Breckenridge’s Louisburg clothing business as his father, Howard Breckenridge announced his retirement. Jim represents the third generation of Breckenridges to engage in business in this community. The family has operated a clothing business in Louisburg since 1922. In 1931, Howard took over from his father. In 1946 the family opened a store in Paola and have operated a store in Drexel, Mo., since 1957. Jim became owner of the Drexel Store Jan. 1, 1970.
~~~
C. E. (Bert) Keltner, retiring commissioner from the first district, was honored by a covered dish dinner Monday following swearing-in ceremonies for county officials. Keltner served as county commissioner for 12 years, being elected to three four-year terms, one of the longest terms in county history.
~~~
Sheriff Leslie Barrett announced the appointment of Warren Yackle, new undersheriff for Miami County. Yackle has been with the sheriff’s department since last January. He is a life long resident of Miami County.
25 Years Ago (1996)
William R. Butler announced he will run for the 3rd District county commission seat. Third District Commissioner Sherman W. “Wes” Cole announced on Tuesday that he would not seek re-election for the Miami County commission.
~~~
Arsonists caused the fire that ravaged the Adair Cabin and John Brown Museum last month, according to investigators with the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office. The log cabin’s original site was northwest of Osawatomie. It was dismantled in 1912 and rebuilt in John Brown memorial Park in the city of Osawatomie. A stone building was constructed around the cabin to protect it in 1928.
~~~
Paola Auto Wash is open at 1125 E. Kaskaskia St. in Paola. The car wash has one automatic bay and five self-service bays. The car wash is owned by Larry Macha and his son Robert of Iola, Kan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.