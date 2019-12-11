Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1919)
A pump has been put in the old cistern at the northeast corner of the square, which was dug about 1874 for fire protection. The pump is constantly in motion these days since water has been shut off at the water works. Just how long the water has been in the old cistern nobody knows, but it tastes about as refreshing as it did 40 years ago.
~~~
Herbert Jones, who had been a resident of the county a great many years, after going to Kansas City last summer was married there, but sighing for his old stamping ground in Miami County, he took French leave and came back without his bride. She had a warrant issued, charging him with desertion, and Chief Phelan of Kansas City notified Sheriff Lamm to arrest him. The sheriff found him at the home of a relative in Richland twp. and is holding him in the county jail for the Kansas City officers.
~~~
An auto truck loaded with coal from one of the mines near La Cygne drove up to Paola Friday and was left here until Monday afternoon, on account of bad roads. It must have been tough wheeling from here to Kansas City as the roads were frozen as rough as an I. W. W. Convention in a loyal American community. Two other Kansas City trucks loaded with La Cygne coal were left stranded about twelve miles southeast of Paola Friday. Each truck contained about three tons of coal at $4.50 a ton at the mine. With the cost of transportation, that will be some high priced coal by the time it reaches Kansas City.
~~~
The sale of Hereford cows and heifers consigned by Dr. J. D. Walthall of Paola, Frank Peterson of Parker, Peter Grant and Sons of Beagle, and M. A. Kelly of Bucyrus, at the sale pavilion in Paola Tuesday was a success, although the extreme cold weather and difficulties of passenger transportation by railroad kept many buyers away, including a buyer from the British Government. Forty-five head were sold at an average price of $140. The Grant cattle brought an average of $158.
~~~
The opera house in Paola will be well heated for the big musical comedy tonight. It will be a splendid big attraction, so don’t remain away on account of the cold weather.
~~~
Frank Elliott, George Berryman and others who have drilled for oil on the James Patterson farms at the west edge of Paola say there is enough fresh water under the Patterson farm to supply all of Paola, and that it can be secured at a comparatively shallow depth. James Patterson, who owns the farm, was in this office Monday, and confirmed the same belief. He says when the water was drilled into it could be distinctly heard running in a stream at the bottom of the well. He says it is sheet water, and that if Paola does not investigate this source of supply, the town will miss its greatest opportunity to secure a permanent supply of better water than it can ever get otherwise, and at a small cost.
~~~
Last week a car load of coal was received by the Paola Lumber and Coal Co., the first that had been in Paola for several weeks. It was a 50-ton car and was distributed about town as far as it went. 95 persons were accommodated. Considerable wood was brought in and the hitch rack around the square resembled old times to see the wagon loads, but the wood haulers had more gall than the old time wood haulers, who had plenty then. Some loads sold at reasonable prices, but some asked for $12 for a ordinary wagon box full.
~~~
J. Frank Smith and a Mr. Davis of Kansas City will be in Louisburg nest week to talk on hard surfaced roads. Mr. Davis is representing a concern that has a patent of a hard surfaced road known as autofelt, the expense of which is about $10,000 per mile and can be built at the rate of one mile every ten days. The material used is asphalt and common dirt, and it is claimed this kind of hard road wears better, is cheaper to maintain, and gives better satisfaction than the average rock road.
~~~
Homer Williams of Seldon, KS was in Louisburg visiting his father. Homer moved to Seldon three years ago and had a good crop of wheat this past season. He had 460 acres of wheat and was able to save most of it. Not as much wheat is being sown in Western Kansas this fall as last year owing to the scarcity of help and the wet weather, delaying fall plowing. Also many farmers are quitting the wheat growing owing to the inability of the railroads to handle the shipments.
75 Years Ago (1944)
Don Lloyd, patrolman for this district, is happy over the fact that his wife and children are moving to Paola. Patrolman Lloyd, formerly of Hillsdale, was a state patrolman of district No. 14 out of Independence until he was transferred to this district at the time Fred Coon was sent to the Lawrence district.
~~~
Hazardous highway conditions have prevailed in this section of the state as a result of a heavy layer of snow that fell Saturday. About 8 inches of snow was recorded, however, no serious accidents have been reported. Most motorists are using chains.
~~~
Other Kansas towns are being included in a proposed congressional appropriations bill for airports, to be built after the war. Maybe it would be worth while to start a telling drive to have a Paola-Osawatomie airport included. A site between the two towns, probably near the Katy viaduct, would be ideal. It would be as close to either town as other suitable airport sites and would be on a paved national highway.
~~~
Wednesday noon, without warning, a linotype operator who had started on the job with the Republican two days before failed to return from dinner. He hasn’t been at the office since. Not a line of type was set for six hours Wednesday, the day before the paper is usually printed. Howard Breckenridge of Louisburg answered the call of distress. He left his store and came to set type until midnight. Karl E. Cole came over from Osawatomie and worked most of the night getting the linotype composition up for the paper. That’s true helpfulness from the neighboring towns, and it is sure appreciated.
~~~
The Marais des Cygnes River is out of it banks. This is the first time it has gone on such a big rampage in December. U.S. 169 highway at the state hospital bridge was closed to traffic at 6 o’clock Wednesday evening. Thursday afternoon the river was up to the state hospital gate. Boats are carrying people from and to Osawatomie across the river south of the state hospital. State highway maintenance workers have been on duty day and night at the state hospital bridge. A state truck was used to pull stalled cars from the swirling water. Although a severe flood, the water of the river lacked six feet of reaching the high mark of November 1928.
~~~
People in town and country will approve the decision of the Paola city council to stop double parking in the business section. Too often cars at the curb are blocked by cars that have been double parked and locked. Frequently thoughtless drivers double park when there are plenty of parking spaces at curbs.
~~~
Squire D. D. Bryan Brought in some tobacco he raised in his Paola yard. It is all tobacco, but is truly powerful. Puts one in mind of the tobacco the late John Prothe raised. “Big John” used to reach into his pocket and give it to his friends. He got delight in watching them try to handle it after the first two or three whiffs.
50 Years Ago (1969)
Gov. Robert Docking will be the principal speaker at the special recognition ceremony of the million dollar Taylor Forge expansion project in Paola, Wednesday, December 10. To finance this expansion project, the largest revenue bond issue in the history of Paola was approved by the city council. The one million dollar bond issue was sold and construction began this spring on the 145-foot by 655-foot building. For the first time all of Taylor Forge’s workmen in Paola will be under one roof, sheltered from weather elements. The plant is equipped to roll and weld cylinders from ferrous steel plates up to 7 inches thick. These are then used to build high pressure vessels, some of which have been used in the space industry.
~~~
In May 1968, Paola’s National Guard Unit left for active duty. Today the men who are still on the rolls of the unit, Battery C, are home and a grateful home front populace is extending a warm handshake and heartfelt thanks for their service and for their return to assume their places in the community again. Battery C will be short 25 to 30 men and want to encourage enlistments to bring the unit back to full strength. It is a good thing to check into if the draft is looking down your neck.
25 Years Ago (1994)
W. C. “Dub” Hartley, former Paola businessman, was honored earlier this month for his work in supporting Lakemary Center of Paola. Hartley was one of Lakemary’s early supporters in Paola. He has served as chairman of the endowment association and as a director of both the endowment association and of Lakemary’s operating board of directors. Hartley served for years as president and chairman of the Miami County National Bank before selling it to its employees.
~~~
Members of the Osawatomie City Council will consider an increase in rates of electricity at their meeting Thursday night. The proposal is a part of the city’s plan when it issued bonds to erect the electric sub-station at Seventh Street and Pacific Avenue. An increase of 13 percent has been proposed.
~~~
Starting in January it will cost 32 cents to mail a letter. Until then, the price will remain at 29 cents.
~~~
The Lane city council gave unanimous approval to an ordinance that will allow the Lane Tavern to stay open and sell beer on Sundays, provided 30 per cent of the tavern’s receipts are from food. Janice Poage, co-owner of the tavern, told Mayor Vonda Rogers that it was not expected to be a problem.
~~~
Constance Wray, Louisburg, who has been active in Miami County Democratic party since 1988 is the new chairman. She succeeds William Gast, Paola, who held the post 14 years.
~~~
Jaqueline Saunders of Pleasanton is the Kansas High School rodeo queen. Miss Saunders is a junior at Pleasanton High School.
~~~
Wes and Judy Coffel drove a mule and buggy which carried the grand marshals for the Pleasanton Holiday Parade which celebrated the 125th birthday of Pleasanton. The Baker family, Willis and Fran Baker, their son Stu and his wife Robin and their son rode in the buggy. The family was asked to serve as grand marshals because Baker’s Thriftway of Pleasanton is also marking its 125th anniversary in business.
