Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1921)
Someone broke into the home of J. A. Courtois at the Paola waterworks Monday night and turned the contents upside down and took a purse with $25.00 which Mr. Courtois had hidden. Mrs. Courtois and the children are away visiting and Mr. Courtois did not go to work until after midnight. The next morning Mr. Mitchell, who works at the plant, brought in a pocket book and asked whose it was. Mr. Courtois recognized it as his and went over to the house to find everything topsy turvy. He says that there is a regular “hang out” for bums at a point along the tracks between the waterworks and Hobart corner and that there is nearly always someone or usually several to be found there in the evening, beside a fire built of railroad ties and he suspects some of them to have been prowling around.
~~~
Because of the smallpox epidemic in Kansas City people are keeping away from that town, excepting when necessity demands a trip there. This year’s epidemic of smallpox has been of the old-fashioned type. If it doesn’t kill, it leaves the victim badly marked.
~~~
A group of members of the Paola Business Women’s club took an early morning hike out to John Brown’s Lookout one morning this week.
~~~
The No. 2 gasser at the Osawatomie State Hospital was a duster. They have moved the machine to the southeast part of the hospital grounds and are drilling No. 3.
~~~
About 75 shop employees at Osawatomie were laid off because the Missouri Pacific is following usual end of the year retrenchment policy.
~~~
Del Howell has resigned as marshal at Osawatomie and Mayor Studer has appointed Wallace Whitney in his place.
~~~
Another Miami county pioneer passed on when Mrs. Barbara Jane Youmans of Osawatomie died at her home on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Mrs. Youmans came to this country in 1855 from Indiana and lived until the time of her marriage at Stanton, her father having started the town of Stanton. She is survived by a brother, W. W. Standiford of Osawatomie.
~~~
Enough backers have been secured to make the Paola cheese factory go. It will provide a better market for those who have whole milk to sell. Mr. Gallagher, the cheese maker, says his experience in Wisconsin had led him to believe that better cheese than Wisconsin makes can be made in Miami County.
~~~
About 100 guests enjoyed a special Christmas dinner at the Jackson Hotel Sunday, Dec. 25. The large dining room was prettily decorated with Christmas bells suspended from red and green streamers and a profusion of natural flowers. The menu was superb and the service excellent. The Jackson is rapidly acquiring the reputation as one of the best hotels in eastern Kansas and the very large patronage it enjoys is proof that the public appreciated good service. Mrs. Jackson will serve another special dinner new year’s day.
75 years ago (1946)
Joyriders, who are being sought by Sheriff Jim Ingle, “borrowed” two cars Saturday night. The car of Harold Obermeier of Osawatomie was taken from in front of the dance hall in Paola. It was found soon afterwards near Flakes’s tavern in the east part of town. Bert Flake’s car was taken from in front of the tavern. About an hour later it was found in a ditch west of the Methodist Church, with the motor running. Sheriff Ingle figures both cars were “borrowed” by the same parties, who drove to the tavern in one car and there took the other.
~~~
Ralph Diehm went into the bus station in Paola recently after a hard day’s work and the place was packed. It was some little time until the bus was due but not a chair was in sight. No doubt thinking of some of the tricks he picked up in the Army he made a mad dash for the door as if a bus were coming. Outside, he stopped and the rush was on. Then he stole back in nonchalantly and took his pick of many chairs.
~~~
One of the nicest Christmas gifts reported was the gift of a new black Ford convertible to Mr. and Mrs. Jim Clemens from Mrs. Clemens’ father and mother, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Balocca.
~~~
Contractors have had an open fall for construction work on US169 between Osawatomie and Garnett. Work of putting in culverts and small bridges continues and may not be completed until spring. Afterwards there will be ditching and grading. Then will come rocking for temporary surfacing. It is expected that traffic will be resumed over the highway late in spring or early in the summer. US169 is on the books for early paving. When the stretch between Osawatomie and Garnett is paved US169 will be hard surfaced clear across the United States.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Ten customers of the Gas Service Company, which have the small commercial/industrial interruptible contracts, have been notified by the company of a possible natural gas shortage. Customers include the Paola and Osawatomie school systems, Taylor Forge and others. There are ten customers in the Paola, Osawatomie, Greeley area which have the small commercial/industrial interruptible contract and are subject to curtail.
~~~
W. E. Calvin, Standard Oil Co., Osawatomie, was the low bidder to furnish Miami County series 3 lube oil and military 21-04-b lube oil and was awarded the contract.
~~~
Those who have been complaining about the approach to new SU169 north off of K-68 are reminded that later on most traffic will join new US169 at the Paola interchange east of Paola and at Deadman’s corner south of Paola when the first part of US169 south is opened next year.
~~~
Robert A. Hart has succeeded John Rynerson as postmaster at La Cygne. Rhynerson had been acting postmaster the past four years. Hart had been foreman of delivery and collections at the Shawnee Mission post office since May.
~~~
Surfacing for 6.8 miles on the relocation of US169 highway and the Paola spur in Miami County are included in contracts approved by the Kansas State Highway Commission.
25 Years Ago (1996)
A Wichita firm was low bidder on the new Miami County administration center. Miami County commissioners, meeting as the Miami County Public Building Commission awarded the construction contract to National Contractors which submitted the low bid of $3,378,747. Miami County Administrator Jay Newton said a groundbreaking ceremony will be scheduled for Jan. 13.
~~~
The U.S. Army corps of Engineers want natural Christmas trees to use a fish habitat in Hillsdale Lake. All tinsel and plastic must be removed from the trees. Trees will be accepted until Jan. 18.
~~~
Do not disturb the eagles. The scenario will go like this: One of three specified Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks employees will go to the bridge construction site near Boicourt and look for bald eagles every morning. If none are spotted, progress on the bridge continues, but, if he sees one within 2,500 feet of the bridge site, work is called off for the day. These are the terms of the agreement reached between the wildlife and parks department, the Kansas Department of Transportation, and BRB Contractors Incorporated.
