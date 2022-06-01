Miami County Time Capsule

125 Years Ago (1897)
The deal between the County Commissioners and M. A. Schroeder for ground for the new court house was completed Tuesday, the Commissioners paying Mr. Schroeder $4,100 for his five lots where his lumber yard now stands. The same night the city council met and vacated the road running east and west between the lumber yard and court house, that part of Blocks 35 and 36 on Miami St, and donated same to the county. This makes, counting the three lots now used for a public road, a total of eight additional lots and they have cost the county $4,100. Mr. Schroeder bought the half block just east of his present location and pays all the expense of moving, etc. It is supposed the new court house will be located in the center of the 13 lots now owned by the county. It will now be unnecessary to tear down the old building while the new one is being erected.
100 Years Ago (1922)
Thursday the Miami County Golf club officers decided to lease the C. E. Phillips pasture, north of Paola on Pearl street. The club is to have 60 acres, or more if needed, of the 80-acre pasture on the east side of the road. Rental price will be $7 an acre and the club will have option to purchase 60 or more acres at the price of $150 per acre. An expert from Kansas City will be secured to lay out the golf course.
~~~
Tom Oyster said I have my wireless instrument about completed and ready to tune in. I expect to be able to get the news from Washington, New York, and points on the Pacific coast. There is no reason that I can see why a machine such as I am working on will not be just as good as any made. It is constructed on the same principle as the government instruments.
~~~
C. E. Steele recently made some substantial improvements to his barber ship under the Miami County National bank. The interior has been repainted and redecorated, new equipment installed and many other features added. According to Charlie, “he now has the best barber shop between Spring Hill and Fontana.”
~~~
The area is to have a new highway — the Kansas City and Oklahoma. It runs from Mineral Wells, Texas, to Kansas City, thru Oklahoma City, Chanute, Garnett, Osawatomie, Paola and Olathe. It is only five miles longer than the shortest railroad route between Kansas City and Oklahoma City.
75 years ago (1947)
S. D. Whitaker has sold a half interest in the Whitaker Seed & Feed Store to his brother, Harry H. Whitaker. Dale Whitaker has been in the seed and feed business in Paola since 1914, with the exception of five years he had the harness and tire store he bought from J. B. Cowell. His brother, G. Frank Whitaker, now a banker at Whittier, Calif., was associated with him from 1916 to 1923. Since 1916 the store has been in the brick building on South Pearl street which Dale Whitaker owns. Two month ago the tire department was sold to J. B. Bailey. Harry Whitaker is known all over the county. For nearly 30 years he was with the Miami County National bank, being vice president when he left the bank a year ago. For several years he was part owner of the Paola Lumber & Coal Co. and last year bought the former Humphrey drug store, which was sold in the fall to Paul Peterson and Melvin Stockwell.
~~~
Ursuline will open a 4-year Junior college beginning with the fall term in September, 1947. The four-year junior college comprises four grades, 11, 12, 13, 14, administered as a single unit and run entirely on a collegiate basis. The four-year junior college will be known as the Ursuline College of Paola and the lower unit, grades 7, 8, 9 and 10 will be Ursuline Academy.
~~~
Dr. Forrest (Phog) C. Allen of the University of Kansas will be the speaker at the commencement exercises for Bucyrus Rural high school Tuesday, May 13, 1947, in the school auditorium. There are four graduates. John H. Roman is the principle at Bucyrus.
50 Years Ago (1972)
The new doughnut shop on South Silver is a beehive of activity during the morning hours. Many buy for a coffee break later in the morning.
~~~
Osawatomie board of education members have agreed to issue $90,000 in general obligation bonds, use $26,000 in funds received from administering the educational program at the Osawatomie State Hospital and use about $24,000 from the capital outlay fund to complete the auditorium in the two-year old high school.
~~~
Bob Phillips, former Paola city clerk, has purchased The Classic Shop, a men’s clothing store in Osawatomie. Grover Thompson, who had owned the business since 1962, has retired. Phillips has lived in Paola since concluding his Navy service in 1957 and served as deputy sheriff until 1961 when he joined the police department. Since resigning as city clerk in 1971, Phillips had been a representative of the Gateway Sporting goods company.
~~~
More and more people are making use of the neat and tidy roadside park on US169 between Osawatomie and Paola. Numerous picnics are held there.
~~~
City commissioners at Osawatomie awarded a contract to remove at least 90 dead trees in the city to Earl Davis and Norman Johnston, who submitted a low bid of $3,960 for the project. The average price per tree is $44. Last year it was approximately $30.
~~~
Professional wrestling comes to Paola Tuesday night when the Paola Jaycees feature a three-event card at the Middle school gym. Danny Little Bear will take on Yassu Fuji in the main event. Victor, a 640-pound bear, will wrestle Nick Adams in a feature attraction. Members of the audience will be invited to take on the bear after the feature attraction.
~~~
The city of Osawatomie has been notified by state and federal authorities that the city dump, east of the city, must be closed after June 1.
~~~
Workmen are nearing completion of the 32x64-foot metal building for the Minden Body Shop at the south edge of Paola along US169 highway. Sprigg Construction company is erecting the building which is expected to be occupied June 1. Doug Minden is the owner. His business is presently located at 102 W. Miami St.
~~~
Members of the Paola Fraternal Order of Eagles will move soon to their new 60x80-foot building under construction on a site just west of US169 highway at the south edge of Paola. Sprigg Construction company is erecting the structure.
25 Years Ago (1997)
A recent public television talk show has spurred rumors that a Daytona, Fla., company is looking at Miami County as a potential site for a major Midwest NASCAR racetrack. John Story, an International Speedway Corp. official, said he had seen the talk show and would neither confirm nor deny that Miami County sites are in the running for a track. “Every available piece of land in the greater Kansas City area will be a possibility,” Story said.
~~~
Lloyd “Bud” Goodeyon, councilman, presented a plaque to Charles “Chic” Heckart for his service as mayor of Osawatomie. Heckart received plaque April 10 as he turned the mayoral post over to Anna Lee Billam.
~~~
Ground is expected to be broken in May on a new grocery store in Louisburg. Plans for the 38,500-square-foot Country Mart Grocery have been in place since last year. The new building will be located on a site at the Amity Pointe development near the intersection of U.S. 69 and K-68 highways. Construction of the new grocery store has been a long time in coming, said John McKeever, whose family run business owns seven stores in the Kansas City area.
~~~
Work is beginning on the new county administration center. The new county office building will be across Pearl Street from the present Miami County Courthouse. County administrative functions will move from the courthouse to the new building. District court and law enforcement will fill the old courthouse.
