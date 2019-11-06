Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1919)
Mr. and Mrs. E. G. Williams returned home last Sunday from McCracken, Kansas, where he has been working with N. E. Pinneo, threshing. William says there are many acres of wheat yet to be threshed, but it is too wet to thresh it. Mr. Pinneo will remain in Western Kansas until the threshing is over.
~ ~ ~
The entire stock of hardware and implements of the L. H. & I. Co. has been placed on sale. The stock is in fine condition being one of the most modern and up-to-date stores in Eastern Kansas. The company is composed of local Louisburg men and several of whom desired their money for other investments, so in order to close out the business quick, the $20,000 stock has been placed on sale at reduced prices
~ ~ ~
The oil is on the track and the gang is here ready to commence work on oiling the Short Line, but bad weather has delayed the game. The oil was shipped in last week and the machinery brought down ready to begin spreading the fluid Wednesday, but it rained all night and Wednesday the roads were in the worst condition they have been in since spring. The oiling of six miles, three miles each way from the center of Louisburg, will start as soon as the weather permits.
~ ~ ~
Three weeks ago President Wilson’s special train went through Wellsville, and Monday night the King and the Queen of Belgium went over the Santa Fe through Wellsville in a special. The assembled citizens were not able to obtain even a glimpse of “Royalty” Monday night any more than they were able to see “Democracy” when the president’s train went through. On Monday night a pilot preceded the special and the section men were required to make the trip over the track just before the King’s train reached the block. The men were paid seventy-five cents an hour for their three hour’s overtime.
~ ~ ~
We the undersigned grocers of Paola agree to close our places of business at 6 o’clock p. m. each day of the week except Saturdays, and at 9 o’clock on that day. Boxworth & Highley, O’Donnell & Mitchell, O. F. McLaughlin, Young Grocery, Cash and Carry Grocery, Paola Cash Grocery, Adolph Wishropp.
~ ~ ~
Go to Lowe for a MAYTAG POWER washing machine. Lowe sells both electric and power. These machines are the best for the money.
~ ~ ~
Nobody home in Paola! That’s what the farmers think who are compelled to travel south Silver street to get into town. It is sure rough riding, particularly just this side of the bridge. A farmer who drove in over that battle scarred highway Monday hollered to us as he passed, “Give them another one on that infernal road. They need it.” We don’t want to “give it” to anybody, but that road must be fixed at once if Paola cares anything about the safety, comfort and trade of people south of town who must come that way.
~ ~ ~
The Paola Gas Co. is doing an extensive amount of work in removing and relaying their lines on the streets that are being paved. On south Silver street the 6-inch high pressure line, which brings gas into town, has been taken up from the street, the joints electrically welded and relaid inside the parking. This makes a solid line, entirely leak proof. Skilled mechanics are in charge of the work and a large force of men is kept busy.
75 Years Ago (1944)
Corn shucking contest will be held Monday, Nov. 6 on the F. M. Schroder farm, four miles southeast of Paola. If the weather is bad it will be held Thursday. Bryan Vallier, who won third place last year, will attempt to bring the world’s record to Kansas. The world record of 238 bu. Is held by Iowa.
~ ~ ~
Johnnie Evans of Pleasanton has purchased the barber shop owned by the late S. E. Croan, and opened for business Wednesday. Mr. Evans has been a barber for 22 years and comes highly recommended.
~ ~ ~
Front of the Lowe Implement Co. on west Wea Street is being replaced with red brick to match the second story. The drive in entrance will be enlarged to take care of large implements and the entrance door will be set at an angle. L. W. Lowe has now practically completed the remodeling of the large building he bought several months ago.
50 Years Ago (1969)
The Louisburg Area Chamber of Commerce President Ralph Keuser addressed the membership at the annual dinner meeting Thursday at the Blair House. Membership chairman Dean Kohlenberg announced that the membership drive resulted in 44 full members and five associate members. Three new board members were elected. The newly elected members are W. H. Ennis, Bank of Louisburg; Sam Summers, Summers Drugs; and Joe Towne, The Louisburg Herald.
~ ~ ~
A loan of $450,000 to Rural Water District No. 3, Miami County, was closed today, November 3, according to Ben V. Millard, chairman of the district’s board of directors. The loan was approved by the state director of the Farmer Home Administration for Kansas. The district will construct 78 miles of water line and two water reservoirs. The system will provide an adequate water supply to 253 farm and rural families and businesses in southwest Miami County and northwest Linn County. Water supply in this area has always been poor. It is expected many homes will be modernized and numerous new homes constructed. The district will purchase water from the city of Osawatomie.
~ ~ ~
A new business in Paola is the Gillette Tire Shop which opened today in the Baehr building, formerly occupied by The Steak House. Don C. Dillon, operator announces that his grand opening will be held later.
~ ~ ~
The Paola Theatre opens the winter season here on Friday with showing at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Initial show will be “Dr. Doolittle.”
~ ~ ~
Lynn Dickey, the pride of Osawatomie and the talk of the Big Eight, has close ties to Paola. Lynn, who is breaking about every record for Big Eight quarterbacks with the Kansas State Wildcats, is the son of Carl Dickey who quarterbacked Paola back in 1934-35-36. Carl Dickey married an Osawatomie girl, got a job with Missouri Pacific Railroad and moved to Osawatomie where Lynn attended school and led the Osawatomie Trojans to their only undefeated season.
25 Years Ago (1994)
More than 300 square feet of space is being added to the north end of Casey’s II store at Sixth Street and Parker Avenue in Osawatomie. The store was built in the middle 1980s. Manager Cheri Hall said more space was needed at the store.
~ ~ ~
Groundbreaking for the new hospital in Miami County east of Paola had been scheduled for Tuesday by officials of Olathe Medical Center. But the ceremony wasn’t held. A spokeswoman for the center said the ceremony had been called off and she didn’t have a new date for the ceremony.
~ ~ ~
Bill and Rita Baxter were honored Saturday at the annual awards banquet of Mound Builders 4-H Club at the Odd Fellows Hall in Beagle. A plaque was presented to the Baxters for the many years they have served as club leaders. They have been club leaders since October 1985. Mound Builders President Scott McCrea presented a plaque to the couple.
~ ~ ~
The big intersection project at the south edge of Olathe should be open by the middle of the month. A new bridge on 151st Street will span I-35 and U. S. Highway 169. The project has been under construction for more than a year.
~ ~ ~
A full time administrator is needed by the city of Louisburg, according to Mayor John Buckingham. The mayor, who took office in April, says a manager is needed to lead and coordinate activities and expenditures of the city staff.
~ ~ ~
Charles Jentzsch, on Pressonville Road grew a 70-pound watermelon from seeds he brought back from South Carolina when he visited there in April.
~ ~ ~
Authorization for the financing of the Hickory Street project was approved Tuesday by the Paola City Council. The project includes replacing sewer and storm water draining structures from the intersection of Hickory and Peoria streets south on Hickory to Shawnee Street, west on Shawnee Street to Maple Street, south on Maple to Osage Street, then through Wallace park to the sewer main leading to the sewage lagoons.
