Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1919)
The Van Trump Ranch, Rantoul, Kan. will be sold at auction Monday, October 27, 1919. The ranch contains 930 acres of good wheat, corn, alfalfa, hay and grass land. The sale is being made to close the estate of the late R. W. Van Trump.
~ ~ ~
The new Reo Six, a five-passenger touring car, the gold standard of values, is available now at Sheehan Motor company, 201 South Gold Street, Paola, Kansas.
~ ~ ~
W. O. Dano, publisher of the Osawatomie Graphic, took a day off from his busy duties Friday and came over to visit his Paola newspaper brethren. Mr. Dano is a thorough newspaper man and is giving our neighboring city a real newspaper, one of the best on the border.
~ ~ ~
A post office inspector was in Osawatomie recently, conferring with Postmaster Dunlap relative to establishing a city carrier system, which bids fair to be accomplished in the city soon. Osawatomie’s population and volume of business warrant this move.
~ ~ ~
Bids will be received at the office of the county clerk of Miami County until Nov. 17, 1919 for the construction of the Wea Bridge, Wea Township, steel construction, 90 ft. span, 16 ft. roadway, concrete abutments and floor.
75 Years Ago (1944)
Mrs. Belle Churchill, who has owned and operated the Country Club Café in Louisburg successfully since 1939 sold out to Mr. Frank Thompson. Mr. Thompson, who operates a café in Kansas City, owns the farm known as the Aiken place, east of Louisburg. Lewis Witherspoon is the manager of the Country Club Café.
~ ~ ~
Report is that due to the shortage of cigarets some of the women smokers have turned to chewing tobacco. They are becoming adept and can spit at and hit a crack several feet away.
~ ~ ~
Saturday cigaret famine struck Paola with most stores out of cigarets and not on schedule for new stocks until next week.
~ ~ ~
Sunday morning the army took over the Bradley buses hauling Hurcules Powder employes to and from their work at De Soto. To accommodate people riding the buses between Osawatomie and Olathe for business purposes, those who work at Braemoor, the Missouri Pacific shops and other places, R. E. Bradley has added to his regular schedule. Loads going to and from De Soto have increased from day to day this week until 600 fares are expected to be handled by the end of the week.
~ ~ ~
Paola has a new factory. Harry Sircus, who brought the Braemoor factory to Paola has organized “Teen Modes” to manufacture children and teenage coats and suits for girls. “Teen-Modes” is the name of the product. The new factory will be on the third floor of the Baehr building and it started operating this week. It will employ 30, mostly women machine operators, at the start.
~ ~ ~
Teen-Town, recreational club for young people, was officially opened Friday night with a dance in the clubroom in the A. F. McLachlin building on east Peoria Street, Paola.
50 Years Ago (1969)
Donald and Eleanor Manly are now operating the Vickers Service Station at 401 S. Silver. Charles Courtney, who had operated that station the past ten months, had to give it up because of his health. The station is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
~ ~ ~
Recognition of the Taylor Forge expansion has been set for December 10, according to Leon Paine, chairman of the event sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. Gov. Robert Docking has accepted an invitation and will be here. Completion of the 145-foot by 655-foot building is expected by that date. The huge metal building has 40-foot sidewalls and 48 feet at the gable end.
~ ~ ~
Mary Jane Purvis, county treasurer, has received a check from the state in the amount of $23,799.53 which is the county’s share of the special 2-cent gasoline tax that went into effect July 1, 1969. The payment is for the first three months the tax was in effect. The money has been apportioned as follows: county road and bridge fund, $14,279.72; Paola city $4436.23; Osawa-tomie city $3950.72; Louis-burg city $980.54; and Fon-tana city $152.32.
25 Years Ago (1994)
The same contractor that built Olathe Medical Center has been named to build the new hospital in Paola. J. E. Dunn Construction Co. has been named general contractor. Groundbreaking is set for Nov. 1. A ceremony is planned for the occasion.
~ ~ ~
An agreement has been reached by the City of Garnett and the Kansas Department of Transportation to restore the abandoned Santa Fe Railway Depot. It would be used as a rest stop on the Prairie Spirit Rail Trail. Cost of the project is estimated at $67,000 with city economic funds paying 20 per cent of that.
~ ~ ~
Construction on U.S. Highway 169 in the Spring Hill area is nearly complete. Turn lanes and signal lights are being installed to improve the safety of entering and leaving the highway.
~ ~ ~
A major traffic corridor is planned in Johnson County for the next century. The second phase of the project would run past Gardner to U.S. Highway 169 near Spring Hill. From there it would run east to the Missouri line.
~ ~ ~
Sale of the abandoned former Louisburg High School building has been approved by the board of education. Mr. and Mrs. Bill Harris, Stilwell, bought the 66-year-old structure for the asking price of $20,000. They may, in time, convert the building to office space.
~ ~ ~
Backers of a Burger King restaurant project and other improvement in Louisburg will go ahead with the project even though the city failed to get a $500,000 community development block grant. Roger Coltrin, one of the owners of the land on the northeast corner of U.S. Highway 69 and Kansas Highway 68, told the city council a sewer line, lift station and water lines would be installed.
~ ~ ~
Seventy-five years ago, the pinnacle of the high school football season would be Thursday night when the Tom-Tom game between Paola and Osawatomie kicks off. The game was the end of the line for both sides. The only difference is the game would not be held at the end of October but on Thanksgiving Day. The game was played on the holiday from 1920 right into the 1950s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.