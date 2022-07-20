Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1922)
Persons desiring the sprinkling privilege should notify the Paola water office and a meter will be installed as soon as practicable thereafter. The watering of gardens without a meter is hereby strictly prohibited. By order of the Board of Water Commissioners.
~~~
A fight to change the routing of the Jefferson highway in eastern Kansas has developed in all the counties along the eastern tier, despite the fact that the state highway commission has approved both tentative routes and made federal aid for improvements available to both routes. When the new state highway system was planned, the Kansas City-Fort Scott Short Line road along the eastern boundary of the state was selected for the primary state highway system because it is the most direct route to the Ozarks from Kansas City and is a heavy traffic carrier. Immediately afterward, thinking no federal aid would be granted to the Jefferson Highway which connects the county seats of the eastern counties, a movement was started to change the routing of Jefferson Highway over the Short Line Road. Then the state highway commission made both the Jefferson Highway and the Short Line Road a state road and subject to receive federal aid for hard surfacing and other improvements. Since that time the two factions have merrily fought along digging up sign posts and moving them first from one route and then to another. The county seat route of the Jefferson highway is the only state road connecting the county seats of Johnson, Miami and Linn counties and is a picturesque route.
~~~
Chris McGrath has observed for some time a bare spot of ground about 20 feet around on the farm owned by him and his brother Robert McGrath, one mile east of town. There was no vegetation on the ground. He took a post hole digger and dug down about a foot and smelled gas. He then dug down about three feet and there was quite a flow of gas. He touched a match and it burned up to five feet. He left it burning and intends to have it cased in. In the early settlement of Kansas, the old Baptist Mission building was located near where the shallow gas is escaping.
~~~
Many Paola fishermen govern their fishing activities by the antics displayed by the gold fish in the pond in the center of the city square. If the fish are greatly agitated and hard at work feeding the fishermen run for their fishing tackle and the creek, but if the fish are sluggish they refuse to embark on any fishing excursions.
~~~
A great many think there is enough gravel in the hill just south of Charlie Prothe’s to gravel the road from that hill thru Block to Paola. Possibly a plan for gravel roads, which demand federal aid, can be worked out. Gravel roads are better than oiled roads. The trouble with oiled roads is that they get full of holes and as a result are rougher than dirt roads. And, talking about roads, there is no road better than a well dragged dirt road.
~~~
The Lane Manufacturing Co was organized by M. A. Lane, who has a valuable patent. The company makes a clutch to attach to the rear hub of automobiles. The rear wheels of a car are jacked up, the clutch attached and the motor of the car will furnish power. The company also makes a feed grinder, a corn sheller and other machinery which will run from the power of the auto when the Lane clutch is attached. This invention has created such a demand that the factory is behind on orders and is rapidly expanding.
75 years ago (1947)
Mr. Walter Jones and his son, Paul, have moved to their new IHC building and are ready to serve the Louisburg community with a complete line of IHC products. The new IHC prototype building is a modern, fireproof structure with a 65-foot frontage on US Highway 69.
~~~
The Marais des Cygnes district for Scouting will hold its July meeting in Booster Hall at Osawatomie. Mr. Frank Bostick of Louisburg is leadership training chairman and Mr. Glenn Peck of Osawatomie is the district chairman.
~~~
“I move that the fire and light committee be authorized and instructed to immediately proceed with the necessary negotiations and arrangements for obtaining the services of a competent engineer or engineering firm for the purpose of preparing and furnishing the governing body with a report setting forth their findings covering the possibility and desirability for the construction and operation of an electric generating plant and distribution system to be municipally owned and operated by the city of Paola, and for the preparing and furnishing of maps, plans, specifications and an estimate of the cost of an adequate electrical generation plant and distribution system. The actual employment and the terms and conditions thereof of said engineering or engineering firm to be subject to the approval of the majority of the council”. This motion was made at the city council meeting by Councilman Maynard Elliott and was seconded by Councilman J. S. Todd. All of the councilmen voted for the motion. Other members present were Mayor Loren C. Ellis, Councilmen Ed Reese, William Price, R. I. Nicholson, Melvin Hicks, Lyman Rhea and Tom Buchman.
~~~
Charlie Hughes of Osawatomie is the first Miami County person to come forward with the claim that he saw one of the mysterious disks that have caused speculation all over the country. Mr. Hughes says he and Bob Bell were near the Missouri Pacific general offices in Osawatomie at 4 o’clock the afternoon of July 3. Suddenly there came to their vision a silver object floating along in the sky. Mr. Hughes says it looked like a large, round platter, that it didn’t seem to travel fast and he could not estimate the height.
50 Years Ago (1972)
Lynn Martin announced that he would seek re-election to the office of County Attorney of Miami County. He is currently serving his second term in that office.
~~~
Another in a series of monthly concerts by members of the Osawatomie chapter of the Kansas Old-time Fiddlers, Pickers and Singers Assn. will be held at the Osawatomie City Auditorium.
25 Years Ago (1997)
Three Paola business people were honored Monday by the Paola Chamber of Commerce during its annual membership meeting. Harold Sevy of W. H. Debrick Co. was honored with the business of the year award. The second award presented was the Paola Spirit award given to Ken Smith of G.K. Smith and Sons Inc. The third award presented — the chamber service award — has been renamed the Dale Mitchell Chamber Service Award to honor a longtime active chamber member who died this year. This award was presented to Mary Asher of Asher Pharmacy.
~~~
Sarah Eileen Eppler of Lenexa and Philip Drew McLaughlin of Paola were married Thursday, June 19, 1997 on the west coast of Scotland. The small wedding ceremony was in the banquet room of Eilean Donon Castle, a 12th century Highland clan stronghold protected by a tidal moat near Dornie, Scotland.
