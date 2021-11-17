Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1921)
Maybe you do not realize it, but the Shrine ceremonial which is to be held in Paola Tuesday, Nov. 22, will be one of the biggest shows ever pulled off in the town. About 3,000 red capped Shriners will be here. A class of 200 will be initiated. There will be a big street parade with 3,000 in line and twice that many watching. The ceremonial will be held in the Radiator Building. Noble A. J. Sexton, of Fontana is already on the job with a force of men, getting the building in shape. Every one of the more than 5,000 members of Abdallah temple will receive invitations to be in Paola. In addition, members of the Shrine at Pittsburg, Kansas City, and Springfield have been invited and the visiting Shrines are expected to bring along their bands and patrols. Because Paola is located so near the boundaries of four Shrine temples a record crown is expected here.
~~~
J. S. McQueary, residing at Osawatomie, had two horse collars disappear from his barn on the evening of Oct. 14 and a bull dog belonging to another man disappeared the same evening. The collars and the dog have been located in Eureka, in the possession of parties who were employed in the vicinity of Osawatomie.
~~~
The first memorial to be dedicated to the soldiers and sailors of the World War of Miami county, was dedicated by the rainbow club at Antioch, on Sunday afternoon, October 23. There, at the crossroads store, the good people of Antioch vicinity assembled and expressed their gratitude in a perpetual monument, to the heroes of the World war, in loving memory of their service and sacrifice. Directly across the road north and west from the Antioch store, this memorial stone stands about four and one-half feet in height and is approximately five feet in breadth. It is surrounded by a neat and durable metal fence twelve feet square and a steel flag staff is erected within the enclosure.
~~~
Tuesday morning William Morris and O. D. McCarty, with Morris’s two children, riding motorcycles with side cars, and one of the motorcycles also have a large trailer, stopped in Paola for supplies. They are on their way from Salem, Mass. to Los Angeles, Calif. They had been on the road two weeks. Their speedometers from Salem to Paola registered 1986 miles.
~~~
Reuben Kent, stepson of Mrs. George Kent, of Spring Hill, has retired from the regular army after serving more than 21 years. He will receive a pension of $51.50 the rest of his life.
~~~
Louisburg has a new band. It was organized only a short time ago and after having rehearsed only three times the band gave a concert in the city band stand Sunday afternoon. It is said that it was an exceedingly creditable performance and the audience included nearly the whole town and a considerable number from the surrounding community. So much enthusiasm is being displayed in regard to the band that if all the members continue it will be necessary to enlarge the band stand in order to get them all in. John McGuirk is the director and under his efficient leadership the band will be a successful enterprise.
~~~
At Osawatomie a number of men were caught while rolling dice in Little Mexico. Each was fined $20 and costs.
75 years ago (1946)
Announcement has been made of the first major addition to the Paola Truck and Tractor Co. with the establishment of a refrigeration sales and service department. Kenneth Smith who has had several years’ schooling and experience in refrigeration, will head the department. He formerly was at Baldwin and was employed as a refrigerator expert at the U. S. Naval Air station and the Hercules Powder plant during the war. He comes here from Girard and would like to find a house for his family of five. W. J. Adriance, head of the Paola Truck and tractor Co., says that McCormick-Deering home freezer units and household refrigerators will be available soon. Adriance says that Smith is thoroughly capable of servicing all makes of refrigerators, both domestic and commercial.
~~~
Kenneth Larimore, manager of the Paola-Osawatomie municipal airport, has been notified by the Veterans Affairs committee that his school has been approved as an educational institution for veterans training under the provisions of Public Law 346. The approval was granted for the primary flight courses.
~~~
Miami County has a new law firm, a partnership between Robert I. Nicholson and Robert H. Miller. It will be known as Nicholson and Miller, attorneys, and will be located over the Nicholson Corner Drug Store at the southeast corner of the square. Another office will be maintained at 536 Main Street, Osawatomie, in addition to the Paola office.
~~~
A new refrigeration service firm has opened in the basement of the Paola Tire Shop across from county jail. The new firm will be known as the Windisch Refrigeration Service. It is owned by C. J. Windisch and Karl (Pete) Masters will be his assistant. Windisch has been in the refrigeration service field since World War I and most of that time has had a shop in Louisburg.
50 Years Ago (1971)
David Wilson, Osawatomie, was elected president of Miami County Farm Bureau at its annual dinner and business meeting. He replaced Loren Davidson. Other officers elected were Norman Kettler, La Cygne, vice-president; Paul Guetterman, Bucyrus, board member. All other officers were re-elected.
~~~
Annexation and zoning of the new site of Shields Chevrolet-Buick as requested by the owner, John Shields, was approved by the City Planning Commission and recommended by the members to the city council for approval by ordinance, at the regular commission meeting Monday. The tract is located on North Pearl Street.
~~~
Displaying the explosive offense that earned them a victory over the Bonner Springs Braves, the Osawatomie Trojans humbled the Lansing Lions, 35 to 0 in Pioneer League play last Friday night. With a comfortable 28 to 0 lead at the half, coach Bill Freeman substituted freely in the second half. Scoring for the Trojans were Bill Lewis with two t.d.’s on runs of 16 and 30 yards, Gary Weis, 14 yard run, David Platt with a 65-yard punt return and Doug Pfaltzgraff on a 9-yead run. David Platt added all five extra-point kicks.
25 Years Ago (1996)
Carrothers Construction Co. of Paola was hired to construct Paola’s swimming pool. The city council accepted Carrothers’ base bid of $1,523,000 plus alternates that brought the total bid to $1,555,000. Three other companies bid the project, but Carrothers was the low bidder.
~~~
A recent auction of homes and other property owned by Osawatomie USD 367 brought in nearly three times the amount expected, Business Manager Jay Hastert said. Hastert said the auction generated an estimated $44,000, quite a bit more than the $15,000 expected. The sale was to assist the district in clearing three lots purchased as the site for a new elementary school.
~~~
John McKeever was named Missouri’s 1996 Grocer of the year recently. McKeever owns Country Mart Grocery in Louisburg, as well as many stores around the metropolitan area. The local grocery was called Buy rite Thriftway before the name was changed a year ago. McKeever is also a director of First National Bank of Louisburg, a position he has filled for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.