Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1922)
George Barton, local Ford agent, got in a car load of new Fords Tuesday. He has received inquiries from the Ford people about placing Lincoln cars in the Paola vicinity. Since Henry Ford took over the Lincoln plant interest in that car has perked up.
~~~
The Carpernter-Lesh Oil station which will be built on the corner now occupied by the Smith hotel, will be a beauty. The hotel will be moved to another location and the new oil station will face southeasterly toward Wea street. It will be one of the most complete in the state and will be of brick. J. B. Carpenter will have his office in the building and will look after the distribution of Lesh oil products in Miami County. At one side will be a draining pit so that cars can be drained of oil and gas and the waste can run direct into the sewer.
~~~
According to the La Cygne Journal there is a rumor that two detectives in the employ of the state law enforcement league spent two weeks in Parker. It is said the detectives collected evidence against a large number of people.
~~~
The new dam across the Marais des Cygnes River at Osawatomie has been finished. It gives nine feet of water at the power plant and the water is backed up nearly three miles.
~~~
The Osawatomie State Bank, which closed Feb. 21 after the disappearance of C. J. Matthews, cashier, opened again. M. F. Carter, former cashier of the bank is the new cashier. Much of the credit for the reopening of the bank is due Miss Ada Remington who gave the greatest encouragement to those who were trying to untangle the mess. L. B. Meek, president, did all kinds of hard work, as did the other directors.
75 years ago (1947)
Of the several automobile dealers in Paola, Joe Heger has been in business the longest. He started selling Buicks from his garage in 1937.
~~~
Three lots just north of the Braemoor coat factory have been purchased by Bill Peuser from Ray Achey. Present plans call for the erection of a modern garage building on the site.
~~~
Tuesday 9,700 pounds of butter were wrapped at the Paola Butter Co. It wasn’t a record day, but that’s considerable butter. At the present rate of consumption it was enough to last all the families of Miami County a month. Paola butter is shipped to all sections of the country. It is rated as one of the best butters on the market and is in demand in all cities.
~~~
Paola constable Elmer Richter is in jail to serve a sentence of a year. Action to discontinue his services as constable has started. Elmer was fined $100 for driving a motor car while intoxicated, and $25 for being drunk. Saturday night Sheriff Jim Ingle and Undersheriff Kenneth Cook went to Osawatomie to look for Elmer, as they had heard he was intoxicated and headed that way. They found him in a café near the Missouri Pacific shops. Elmer and his companion, Mr. Guinn, who had gone to Osawatomie in a borrowed car, responded to the invitation to leave the café. Outside Elmer pulled his pistol from its holster and informed Sheriff Ingle: “You cannot arrest me as I am a constable and this man is in my charge.” Sheriff Ingle talked to Elmer and the pistol was returned to its holster. Almost immediately Elmer was flashing the pistol again. Finally he and Guinn got in the car. As Sheriff Ingle started to drive the car away, they jumped out and ran. The sheriff brought the car to Paola and returned to Osawatomie for Elmer. In the meantime Elmer and Guinn had gone to the Osawatomie police station where Elmer demanded a warrant for Sheriff Ingle for “stealing a car”. The two were put in jail.
50 Years Ago (1972)
The office, Chief of Engineers, has announced that the final environmental statement of Hillsdale Lake on Big Bull Creek, was forwarded to the Council on environmental quality. Col. W. R. Needham, Kansas City District Engineer, described the proposed project as a rolled earth fill dam with multilevel outlet works located on Big Bull Creek about 2.5 miles west of Hillsdale. The impoundment would create a lake 6 miles long with a surface area of 4.580 acres.
~~~
J and J Metal Products company furnished nearly 500 feet of 90-inch diameter corrugated drainage pipe to be used under the parking lot at the Johnson county courthouse annex in Mission. J and J Metal Products is one of the few companies in Kansas equipped to manufacture such large diameter pipe.
~~~
Southridge Manor, a new adult care center at Louisburg opened Feb. 27. The manor is located at Twelfth and Broadway in south Louisburg.
~~~
Stephen F. Miller and his wife, Mary, have purchased the Messer Drug Store at the northeast corner of the square from Claude Messer and his wife, Dorothy. The sale is effective March 1 1972.
~~~
Plans are moving ahead on the third section of US169 highway location from Deadman’s Curve south to the junction of US169 and K7. The project begins approximately 3,000 feet southwest of the present K7 junction and extends northeasterly on the east side of Osawatomie which is 7.153 miles to Deadman’s curve. Spurs connecting the Osawatomie State hospital and the city of Osawatomie to this controlled access facility will be constructed.
~~~
Shields Chevrolet-Buick has moved into its new sales and service building on North Pearl street. The service area and offices are housed in the main structure which is 150x140 feet. The showroom to the front is 32x70 feet. Triangle Builders, Inc., constructed the building for John Shields, who had been operating at 210 N Silver St.
25 Years Ago (1997)
After years of waiting and thousands of dollars spent for remodeling, Del Dunmire is closing an antiques store in Paola and selling the two buildings it occupies. Debbie’s Antiques & Things opened about a year ago in the space on Paola’s Park square formerly occupied by Fickle Furniture.
~~~
Powell Observatory will be open to the public this weekend for viewing Comet Hale-Bopp. It will be the first of three weekends the observatory, located in Lewis-Young Park north of Louisburg, will open its doors for a special viewing of the comet. It is a one-in-a-lifetime event. Comet Hale-Bopp hasn’t been seen on earth since the Bronze Age, about 2200 B.C. It won’t be back for another 2,400 years.
~~~
Poncho’s Restaurant south of Paola is for sale. The building is for sale as a restaurant or as a commercial building for any use, said Paola real estate agent Larry Lybarger. Owner Fern Fort said that she plans to continue running the restaurant until the building is sold. Fort said she is in no particular hurry to sell the building.
~~~
Excavators working on the building site for the new Miami County administrative center are digging up little pieces of history, like a car engine. Paolan Ross Reed went to the site to look at the engine. He previously owned part of the land where the new county building will be. The car engine he saw is about all the evidence left of a spectacular fire that occurred Sept. 2, 1964. Though the businesses that occupied the block bounded by Pearl, Shawnee, Agate and Miami streets are now gone, many remember the lumberyard fire. The Miami County Lumber Co., owned by F.B. Schroeder, and Security Garage, which housed seven vehicles, were destroyed.
