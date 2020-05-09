Miami County Time Capsule

125 Years Ago (1895)
F. M. Chandler and family moved yesterday to Lane, where Mr. Chandler takes charge as cashier of the State Bank recently established there.
~~~
Sixty-five pupils were successful in passing the examination for county graduation and 12 failed.
About 25 members of the Paola Lodge No. 11, I.O.O.F., went down to Beagle Tuesday night to exemplify the work for the Beagle boys.
100 Years Ago (1920)
When the M. K. & T. discontinued the passenger trains on Sedalia-Paola branch line through Louisburg, it appears as the general manager handed our people in Louisburg a big lemon. No consideration whatever was given Louisburg, the heaviest shipping point along the line. The people of Louisburg ought to make an endeavor to get a motor star route out of Kansas City as soon as a 365-day road between the two points is completed. The post office department lets a number of such routes each year and there is no reason why it could not be secured.
~~~
Saturday evening about 5 o’clock, a south-bound M. K. & T. freight train was wrecked one mile south of Spring Hill. Twenty-three cars were derailed and a number of them were piled on top of each other. Most of the cars were loaded with automobiles, tractors, merchandise, and emigrant outfits. One car carried cement. There were some empty oil tanks, too. Seven M. K. & T. and Frisco passenger trains and several freight trains were detoured over the Missouri Pacific from Kansas City to Paola during the night. Two young men of Olathe were on a flat car that was loaded with tractors and one was killed. The other was injured and said they were beating their way to Paola, to go out with the Patterson carnival show.
~~~
J. C. Tibbetts, who has been connected with The Osawatomie Graphic, has leased the Spring Hill New Era. Mr. Tibbetts is thoroughly conversant with the newspaper business and is a practical printer and machine operator. He is a young man of good character and a hustler, and will give the people of Spring Hill a live paper.
75 Years Ago (1945)
At a meeting of the Paola high school alumni Monday night it was decided not to hold the alumni reception for the seniors this year. Members decided that the war conditions and the fact that so many of the alumni are in the armed forces it would not be fitting to have an alumni party until after the war.
~~~
Miami Post No. 156, American Legion, has purchased the building of the William K. Porter estate on East Peoria Street, across from the Commercial Hotel. $4,000 was paid for the building. The Legion and its Auxiliary will use both ground and second floors for a permanent home.
~~~
Tom Crawford is back in the motor car business in Paola, where he belongs. He is county dealer for Fordson tractors. A new building for his Paola agency for Ford motor cars and tractors will be constructed on the side of the old hotel building on West Peoria, on the north side of the street.
~~~
An airplane from the Olathe Naval air base crashed over by Charlie Barrett’s near Pressonville.
Two different circuses were scheduled for Paola nine days apart. One advertised: Why wait and be sorry, the big one is here May 7, Hugo Brothers Circus. The other advertised: WAIT for the Big one. Why pay your money for a small show? It costs no more to see Austin Bros. 3-Ring Railroad Circus in Paola May 16.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Eight outstanding 4-H’ers have been selected from over 450 members of the 13 clubs in Miami County to attend Round-up at Kansas State University June 1-5. Members selected are Gary Walters and Christine Carter, Willow Branch; Kathy Debrick and Dean Gerken, Twin Valley; Karl Dakin, Franklin; Rita Butel, Progressive; Theresa Kueser, Willful Workers; and Paul Haley, Victory.
~~~
Merlin Reed, native of Paola, opened Merlin Reed Cars., selling used cars at 814 South Silver St.
Magistrate Judge and Mrs. Robert H. Miller left for Washington, D. C., where he attended the first Federal Magistrates’ seminar at the Federal Judicial Center. This is a new program and it started last year in only five states, Kansas, California, New Jersey, the District of Columbia and Florida.
~~~
Dean Honeycut, police judge at Osawatomie has retired. He was appointed to the office in 1963, and was previously police chief at Osawatomie. Peter Couture, who works as a legal counselor for the Missouri Pacific Railroad, has taken over as police judge.
~~~
Sale of Meek’s Drug Store at Osawatomie to W. A. Sinclair, owner of Sinclair Rexall Drug has been announced. Meek’s Drug Store will remain open.
25 Years Ago (1995)
Three men met as friends and became business partners. Mike Ingersoll of Paola, Jim Grabber of Wellsville, and Dan Todd of Olathe decided about a year ago to stop talking about owning their own machine ship and decided to open one. It took months to get the old machine shop building at 108 N. Gold St. in Paola ready for use. The brick building was built in 1936 by Ingersoll’s grandfather and used by him as a machine shop.
~~~
Two years after Rudy Obermeier was severely injured in an automobile accident, he is reopening his business, Jewelry designs. The store reopened Monday at 103 N. Silver in Paola.
~~~
More than $300,000 has been spent on improvements to the 18-hole golf course, pro shop and club house at the Club of the Country in an effort to make it more appealing to members. And the work is not yet completed. The club, formerly called Rabbit Creek Golf Club, is located on 215 rolling acres south of Louisburg. It was purchased by Jerry Simmons, a developer, from Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Co. last year. It is a championship-quality golf course. One of our aims is to have PGA events here said Jim Breckinridge, president and general manager of The Club of the Country.
~~~
The nationwide investigation of the Oklahoma City bombing has brushed Miami County at least once in recent days. Rod Silver, owner of Midwest Fertilizer of Paola said FBI agents have contacted him with questions regarding recent sales of ammonium nitrate, the chemical used to create the bomb causing the April 19 blast. He said he assumed the interview was part of the investigation’s routine.
~~~
After playing golf for more than a half century, a Paola man recently had the first hole-in-one of his career at the Paola Country Club. Lester Hauldren made the shot on the third hole of the course. “It took me 50 years to get that hole-in-one,” Hauldren said. “That’s the first hole-in-one I ever had.”
~~~
Three locomotives and six train cars derailed Monday near Parker when one train struck a stopped train from behind. Two employees of Union Pacific suffered minor injuries in the accident after jumping from one of the moving locomotives before the collision. Damage to the engines, cars and track was estimated at $750,000.The accident occurred about 7 p.m. Monday as one train stopped at a signal and the second train missed a signal and could not stop in time. The second train was moving at 17 mph at the time of the accident.
