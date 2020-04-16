Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1920)
The Farmers’ Co-Operative Association recently added to their feed store, poultry house and cream station, a complete stock of groceries, farm implements and men’s work clothes. This big store, now under one roof, is an institution of considerable magnitude for a town of this size. The managers and sales people are live wires and their rapidly increasing business is evidence that the people are well pleased with the new venture in Paola.
A Paola concern which has made rapid strides toward success the past few years, is the Paola Bottling works. Beginning eight years ago with a small plant, which was just sufficient to supply the local demand, they today have forty-seven towns on their shipping list and have enlarged their equipment until it is one of the best in the State. They have recently installed an automatic bottling machine, the only one in eastern Kansas. Their splendid success, in a large measure, is due to the untiring effort of the vice-president and manager, Joe Balocca.
Mrs. Roy Flanders, residing southwest of Paola, visited several days last week with relatives in the vicinity at Hillsdale, leaving her husband in full charge of the home duties, with special instructions to take care of the incubators. On Mrs. Flanders return home her first inquiry was about the incubator, and he promptly informed her it was too much trouble to fill the lamps and look after the thing, and he took the eggs to bed with him. After Mrs. Flanders’ first worry she discovered 125 bright little chicks out of 150 eggs. She was well satisfied that he made a good hatch and has concluded to do away with the incubator, and let Mr. Flanders stay in bed all the time.
75 Years Ago (1945)
A thief and officers had a merry time over motor cars Tuesday. In the morning a man parked a 1941 LaSalle coupe across the street from the Bank of Louisburg. He went into the bank and stood around for a few minutes. About 11.30 he left and climbed into the car of Eddie Perdue, cashier of the bank, and drove away with the 1940 Chevrolet coupe. The Perdue car was later found in Paola. About 12:15 Dr. Clifford Van Pelt missed his 1941 Mercury which he had parked in front of his office. At 3:30 Tuesday afternoon the Van Pelt car with four passengers stopped for gas at Mound Valley. Dr. Van Pelt’s gas coupons were in the car and they came in handy for the thieves. At Mound Valley another car was stolen and the thieves used the two cars for a getaway. First impression of the officers was that the thieves were men who had escaped from the disciplinary barracks at Leavenworth.
Over 250 farmers in Miami County have signed the petitions asking that the State Committee arrange for public hearing and later a referendum on the proposal to form a soil conservation district in Miami County. At the present time 49 counties in Kansas have soil conservation districts. The soil conservation district is intended to assist with conservation services that will help farmers in 1945.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Miami County Commissioners signed an agreement with Killough and Clark for improvement of the so called “Block Road” from Williams corner south past the Block church, a distance of approximately four miles. Commissioners are looking at the budget in an attempt to get money enough to hard surface at least two miles of the Mill Street road east from Osawatomie this summer.
25 Years Ago (1995)
There has been a change in the membership of the Fontana City Council because two members declined to serve after being elected. Juanita Feigner files for one of the seats on the council. She tied for the fifth open seat with write-in candidate Kenny Neisz. Feigner and Neisz decided to settle the race with a coin toss. And the coin flip gave the seat to Feigner. This past week, Feigner declined her position on the council and Niesz took her place. Joanne Cawby was elected to the council with 14 write-in votes. She also declined to serve, so her seat was filled by James Moseley.
Architects unveiled plans for the new Miami County Public health building on Monday. Ed Kinney and Jim Pettijohn, architects, displayed drawings of the 5,780-square-foot building that will be located on Hospital Drive near the present Miami County Hospital.
