Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1922)
Sheriff George Lamm and county Attorney Roy Lowe received information some time ago that a still was being operated in an old house in Richland township, 13 miles northwest of Paola. The officers had made a quiet investigation and Sunday Sheriff Lamm, Deputy Adda Doan, County Attorney Lowe, Dr. L. A. Van Pelt and J. L. Lowe surrounded the house at noon. In the ceiling the searching party found two copper stills, one of 20 and one of 25 barrels capacity, with half-inch and inch copper coils, seven barrels of mash ready for distilling, five empty barrels and a lot of jugs and bottles. The officers had visited the place on Thursday night and found the barrels and mash but the stills were not there at that time. It is supposed that the stills had been brought down from Kansas City Saturday night to run the mash Sunday.
~~~
John Fury, residing with his family on West Wea street and well known about Paola, disappeared Wednesday of last week and his family and friends are greatly alarmed about him. Wednesday forenoon he cut wood in a clearing in the bend of Bull Creek west of the city cemetery above the twin railroad bridges and went home to dinner. After dinner he went back and since then has not been heard of. Searchers found a place where it appeared someone slipped down a steep bank and through the ice which had since frozen over. About 40 men gathered there and four shots of dynamite were set off, two shots there and two shots about 300 yards up the creek. This broke up the ice and the creek was dragged, but nothing found. Further search will be made.
~~~
The Greasy Bend Oil Co. on the Jacob Hoffman lease six miles west of Paola ran their first two tanks of crude last Tuesday. They intend drilling additional wells in the spring.
~~~
Sanford Sinkey, Paola’s pioneer automobile dealer, has secured the agency for the Durant automobile. This car is proving very popular in the east and is creating much enthusiasm wherever it is being introduced. In a trial run in the Mission Hill district, its performance was marvelous, negotiating the steep places without shift of gear.
75 years ago (1947)
Osawatomie is swamped with pipeline workers. About 300 employed by two construction concerns, have landed here. Whitaker Construction Co. is building an 18-inch looping line to take the place of two 6-inch lines from Iola to the Dickerson farm, northeast of Osawatomie. A small booster station on the Dickerson farm is being moved from the flood area. Oklahoma Construction Co. is building a new line from Centerville to Cleveland, Mo., for Stanolind Pipe Line Co. This parallels the old Sinclair-Cudahy line, now owned by Stanolind, across the southeast corner of the county. Working headquarters were set up in Osawatomie as quarters couldn’t be obtained in La Cygne, which is nearer the pipeline.
~~~
“John Deere Day” will be observed at the H. T. Smith implement establishment in Drexel with free lunch at noon. Mr. Smith started this annual vent when he had a big business in a small spot at New Lancaster and had continued it in his larger business in Drexel.
~~~
Charles N. Willis, who has just retired as district foreman of the Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line company, is the “daddy” of the shale gas development in Miami county. He is officially credited as being with the company since Feb. 1, 1928. Before Shippey, Madden & Parrish moved in to develop the shale gas industry, they sent Mr. Willis ahead. He worked for the partnership and continued when the Missouri-Kansas Pipe Line Co. was organized. This later became the Panhandle Eastern. Shippey, Madison and Parrish came here on a “shoestring” but with a sound idea and vigor. For a time their office was in the Jackson Hotel or in their car. It’s a far cry from the modest start to the billion-dollar pipe line company. Charles Willis was with the organization from the very start.
~~~
At the annual meeting of the Missouri Pacific Rod and gun club, held in the office of E. H. Hawkins at Osawatomie, these officers were elected: H. J. Wade, Osawatomie, president; C. E. Steele, Paola, vice-president; E. H. Hawkins, secretary-treasurer.
~~~
Frank Newsome, army veteran with three and a half years’ service, is the new assistant instructor at the Paola-Osawatomie airport. He spent 18 months overseas in the Pacific theater and flew C-47 and C-46 airplanes. Melvin M. Minden started his training this week at the airport.
~~~
A regular locomotive whistle has been fitted to the boiler at the Paola Butter Co. Bud Ellis is considering putting it out through the roof and announcing “begin work” and “quit work” time.
~~~
The Breckenridge store in Paola is undergoing extensive remodeling to accommodate a large new stock of goods. The shoe department will be arranged at the rear of the store.
~~~
Jim Clemens’ small cocker pup, named “Fighter” made things interesting the other day by chewing up a $10 bill.
~~~
It is expected that about 6,000 acres will be sown to flax this year in Miami County. This is about double the amount planted last year. Last year the market price was $3.30 a bushel. The new government support price is $5.50 and the present market value is $7.50 a bushel. Last year the average county yield was 6.1 bushels to an acre, however many farmers had yields of 12 to 13 bushels per acre. As there is an acute demand for linseed oil, Joe Buckman thinks that the flax price will stay up for some time. He says that it takes approximately 100 pounds of flax to make 35 pounds of linseed oil.
~~~
Monday evening the Lions club at Lane, sponsored by the Paola Lions club, had charter night and 47 Paola people attended. About 175 Lions members from surrounding clubs attended the meeting. Monday night the Paola club will sponsor the charter night of the Louisburg Lions club. The following week the charter night of the Gardner club will be held. The Paola club has organized three clubs in less than six months, a record for the state.
50 Years Ago (1972)
Thursday a delegation of 20 taxpayers appeared before the Board of Commissioners to urge the completion of the Osawatomie to Drexel Corner road. Last year the road from Osawatomie to Block was blacktopped and now the group wants the blacktop extended from Block to Drexel Corner.
~~~
Incidentally, the newspaper office has the first computer in Paola, even though all it does is set type.
~~~
In the past two weeks, Miami County lost two of its oldest landmarks when two old houses were razed. Both of them were located in the Antioch community. One was a two-story, native stone house, known as the old McIntosh house. I was located one mile north and west of the Antioch Store. It was built in 1872 by a stone mason and featured elaborate carvings in the outside stonework. The other was the Bedwell house, a large two and one-half stone dwelling, one mile south and a quarter mile west of the store. The Bedwell house was completed in 2865 by Anderson Bedwell after two years of quarrying rock for its construction. For the next 97 years, three generations of Bedwells lived in the home.
~~~
Triangle Builders, Inc., employees add the metal sides to the new American Legion home adjacent to Little Russell Field on Delaware Street in Paola. The building is 60 feet wide and 120 feet long. It will house the meeting room, a clubroom, auditorium and kitchen for Legions members and the Legions Auxiliary.
25 Years Ago (1997)
A yield of 186.74 bushels of corn per acre won Gary Gerken third place in the Class A non-irrigated division of the 1996 National Corn Growers Association corn yield contest in Kansas. Gerken’s son, Rusty, also had a high-yielding field of corn in the contest, as did his brother, Kelly Gerken. The Gerken brothers farm in conjunction with their father, Leland Gerken, who has been selling Pioneer brand seed many years in Miami County.
~~~
Charlie and LeAnne Smith of Paola have bought a commercial building on the west side of Paola’s square from Dick and Jack Kaiser of Paola. The Kiser family has owned the building since the 1940s, and it housed their furniture store for decades.
~~~
Bids totaling more than $6.4 million were accepted Thursday for the construction of a new elementary school in Osawatomie USD 367. The total project was priced at $6,464,800 said Jay Hastert, business manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.