Miami County Time Capsule

123 Years Ago (1897)
Beagle has two good general stores a windmill, two blacksmith shops, a barber shop, and about 200 population.
~ ~ ~ ~
Harry S. Crawford has been promoted and is now in charge of a car on the Kansas City and Joplin run on the Missouri Pacific with a salary of $1,000 a year and is headquartered in Kansas City.
~ ~ ~ ~
The Paola Methodist Church has a Christmas party in the Bell building for 200. Tete Lowe, who was Santa Claus was being lowered thru the sky light of the second story when the rope broke, and he fell 11 feet, receiving a sprained ankle and severe bruises.
~ ~ ~ ~
The weather has been extremely warm for several weeks and Wednesday it was uncomfortable warm. Windows and doors were open, men were in their shirt sleeves and house flies were plentiful.
100 Years Ago (1920)
The annual meeting of stock holders and election of officers of the Bank of Louisburg was held Friday in the directors’ room. There was no change in the officers who are: P. E. Weaver, President; Charles Elliott, first vice president; C. H. Morgan, second vice president; C. A. Glenn, cashier; and Hugh Lee, assistant cashier.
~ ~ ~ ~
The Farmers Mutual Telephone Co., Louisburg, which is a union of the Farmers Telephone Company and the Citizens’ Telephone Company, held its annual meeting in the council room Tuesday afternoon for the purpose of electing officers for the ensuing year. Mr. Paul Wren was elected president in place of A. E. Whitaker. Edgar Wortham was elected vice president; C. W. Carter, Secretary; H. P. Spielbusch, Treasurer; Clannie Carter was re-elected as electrician; and Mr. and Mrs. John Marcum were re-elected as central for the coming year.
75 Years Ago (1945)
Wonder how those who roar about rationing would like to put up with the mixed flour, meatless days, and nights without street lighting that were the portion during World War I?
~ ~ ~ ~
Now the magazines and daily papers are advertising pipes for women. With the cigarette shortage what it is, possibility of women puffing away on pipes is in the offing.
~ ~ ~ ~
Tire dealers say that for several weeks there have been no passenger car tires available for private citizens.
~ ~ ~ ~
New chairman of the board of county commissioners is Chas. G. Kelly, of the first district, who succeeds Harold N. Johnson. Harold O. Cavinee, commissioner for the third district is vice-chairman.
~ ~ ~ ~
Monday Miami County Commissioners fixed these rental charges: tractor $5 per hour, hedge pulling patrol $5, cat and grader $6, patrol terracing $5, pond building with rotary Fresno $4, pond building with wheel scraper $7.50, concrete mixer $3, air compressor $3. Charges include pay of county employes required to operate the machines.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Five business places in Osawatomie were burglarized early Sunday morning. The burglars obtained between $30 and $500 in cash, 4 guns, and 8 watches. Also taken was a car belonging to a customer and apparently used to haul away a safe. According to Sheriff Jerry Miller, the burglars broke into the Reserve armory, crawled through a window to the Safeway Store and broke a hole through the cinder blocks to gain entrance through the wall. The safe door was damaged at Safeway but was not opened. Taken from the store were eight watches valued at $150. Burglars apparently then crossed the street to Chet’s Standard Service at 6th and Brown Streets. There, the dial and hinges were knocked off the safe and locking rods punched out. Between $150 and $200 cash was taken from the safe. The burglars then went down the street to the Willard’s IGA Store where the front door was forced open to gain entrance. An attempt to break into the safe failed. No money was taken but four guns were missing. Pool’s 66 Service station across the street was then hit. The front door was forced open. A Customer’s car was taken. The safe was rolled out and loaded into the car. The safe and car were found 2 miles south and 2 miles west of Osawatomie. The safe had been opened and approximately $200 in cash taken. Apparently nothing was taken from the Reserve Armory.
~ ~ ~ ~
Effective Jan. 8, the Credit Bureau of Paola will be under local ownership for the first time since it was established in May 1961. Mrs. Mary Ellen Thomas purchased the agency from Berlin-Wheeler, Inc. at Topeka. Mrs. Thomas has been manager for the past five years. The Bureau covers all of Miami County. Three years ago, Midland Credit of Ottawa merged with this office and in January 1968, the Miami County Credit Bureau of Osawatomie was purchased.
~ ~ ~ ~
The Carrothers Construction Co. has been honored for its outstanding safety record during 1969. The company was recognized by the Kansas Contractors Association for going through the entire year without a lost-time accident. M. E. Foote is president and treasurer; J. E. McIntire is Vice-president and secretary. The firm builds water treatment plants, sewage disposal plants and does all types of heavy construction.
25 Years Ago (1995)
A committee of citizen advisers soon will be appointed to help direct Osawatomie USD 367 board of education members in their plans for a new district school. Superintendent Bob Cook recommended the committee be formed as the school enters its next phase of planning for the future.
~ ~ ~ ~
The Miami County Commissioners elected Lawrence Guenther chairman and Wes Cole Vice-chairman of the 1995 commission. Robert J. “Bert” Peuser of Bucyrus was sworn as the new county commissioner representing the 1st District.
~ ~ ~ ~
Culminating a four-year effort, Louisburg Unified School District officials recently completed the sale of the district’s former high school. The new owner, B&L Investment Properties, is hoping to have the site rezoned to allow the building to be converted to office and restaurant space.
~ ~ ~ ~
Robert Tyson of Parker is the new chairman of the 2nd Congressional District Republican Committee. He was elected to a two-year term Saturday when the district committee met here. Tyson was the unanimous choice of the 117 delegates from 27 counties for the leadership post.
~ ~ ~ ~
Three more candidates have filed for Osawatomie city offices. Willis Dokos, 409 Ninth St., filed Thursday for mayor. He will be challenging incumbent Charles Heckart. Benjamin Maimer, 220 Main St., filed for re-election to the Ward I city council seat. He is being challenged by Patrick Hoskins. Merle D. Stone filed earlier for Ward II council seat held by Charles Freeman, who is not seeking re-election. The term of Ward III Councilman James Pritchard and Ward IV Councilwoman Frances Corner also expire this year. Neither of them has filed nor has anyone else filed for those seats yet.
