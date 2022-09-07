Senior wide receiver Mason Dobbins, junior defensive back Hunter Heinrich, senior defensive back Jase Hovey, senior back Riley Van Eaton and senior lineman Mack Newell strike a pose during the Louisburg Wildcat’s first practice in pads on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
LOUISBURG — There are some new, but familiar faces on the sidelines for the Louisburg Wildcat football program this season.
Drew Harding, a Louisburg graduate and former Wildcat player, is in his first season as head coach.
Among those assisting Harding this season is former head coach Gary Griffin. Coach Griffin is back after retiring in 2017 with 32 years of service in the district.
The Louisburg Wildcats return eight starters on offense and seven on defense.
Seniors back on offense are lineman Brayton Brueggen, lineman Will Hutsell, tight end Isaiah Whitley and wide receiver Mason Dobbins.
Dobbins was a first-team Tri-County Spotlight selection at wide receiver. Declan Battle was a second-team selection at quarterback.
Junior offensive starters returning are lineman Scott Thorton, wide receiver and defensive back Caden Caplinger and junior quarterback Declan Battle.
Sophomore Ashton Moore is back at running back.
Seniors ready to lead the Wildcat defense are lineman Jackson Rooney, linebacker Nathan Vincent, linebacker Layne Ryals and defensive back Jase Hovey.
Ryals was a first-team defensive selection as multipurpose. He was a second-team special teams selection at punter. Hovey earned first-team honors at defensive back. Vincent was a second-team defensive selection at linebacker.
Junior starting defenders back are lineman Jackson Howard, lineman Wyatt Holland and defensive back Hunter Heinrich.
Sixty-seven players are out for the Louisburg football program this season.
