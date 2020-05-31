PAOLA — Paola Public Works Director Kirk Rees has targeted portions of two streets in town for complete reconstruction.
Earlier this year, Paola City Council members approved a contract with BG Consultants in the amount of $30,000 to conduct survey and design work for the reconstruction of West Miami Street from West to Mulberry streets and East Kaskaskia Street from Oak to Hickory streets.
BG has already been working with the city on Baptiste Drive projects, Rees said.
The streets are scheduled for complete reconstruction because Rees said they are beyond repair with no base and no curbs or gutters.
“There have been too many Band-Aids,” he said.
The Kaskaskia Street portion is currently a brick street, but those will be removed during the reconstruction, which has been the city’s approach recently in regards to failing brick streets.
“They’ve outlived their usefulness,” Rees said. “They were built for Model Ts, and they can’t handle these trash trucks.”
BG’s target date to provide final deliverables is June 15, according to the agreement with the city.
