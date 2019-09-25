The pumpkin crop at Powell Pumpkin Patch weathered the frequent rainstorms this year in good shape, one of the owners said in mid-September as the Sept. 28 opening day drew near.
“The pumpkins are looking pretty good, despite all the rain,” Logan York said. “We had some minor flooding, but nothing got into the pumpkins.”
The farm has 55 acres of pumpkins this year, which is slightly down from last season, he said.
“It varies a little from year to year, depending on the rotation (of the fields),” York said.
York owns and operates Powell Pumpkin Patch with his wife, Katie, and his parents, Darrell and Regina York.
The Powell Pumpkin Patch also features a corn maze and offers gourds, squash and Indian corn. This year’s maze design pays tribute to the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing.
Powell Pumpkin Patch offers free parking and free admission to the pumpkin patch. A nature trail winds through the property and hayrides on the weekends, according to its website. There’s also a small play area for the kids.
The Powell Pumpkin Patch started in 1990 when the York family planted 35 acres on the farm. Even though the Powell family no longer owns the farm, the Yorks said they kept the Powell name to honor Marjorie Powell Allen.
The pumpkin patch will open for the season on Saturday, Sept. 28, and will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Halloween day. The patch is located at 25695 Spring Valley Road, west of Louisburg.
Logan York said the county took down the closed roads Monday, Sept. 16, as the Spring Valley Road bridge reopened just in time for the pumpkin-picking season and the additional traffic on the road at this time of year.
“I wasn’t sure if they were going to be done in time, so I was really glad to see it open,” York said. “The new bridge looks good. I’m glad they decided not to abandon the bridge and replaced it.”
The wider bridge also is no longer limited to three tons, which will enable the family to move farm equipment without having to take a long way around, York said.
For more information, visit the pumpkin patch’s website at www.powellpump kinpatch.com or on Facebook as Powell Pumpkin Patch.
