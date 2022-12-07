LA CYGNE – The Prairie View boys and girls wrestling teams are ready to send some student-athletes to state again this season.
Whitley Cox-Haliburton is back from the girls team that placed fourth in the state. Cox-Haliburton, a junior, will compete at heavyweight.
The Prairie View boys placed fifth in the Frontenac regional a year ago, qualifying five wrestlers for state.
Seniors Wayde Cox-Haliburton, Dayton Kline and Garret Cullor are back to lead the Buffalos. Cox-Haliburton competes at heavyweight. He is out with an injury suffered in the final football game of the season. Cox-Haliburton is hoping to be back by regionals.
Kline wrestles at 215 pounds. Cullor will compete at 150 or 165 pounds.
Thirty-two student-athletes are out for the Prairie View boys and girls wrestling program.
Other letter-winners back for the girls are senior Taryn Mills, 130 pounds, and junior Kimmy Eastwood, 135 pounds.
The Prairie View boys also return Coltuan Bartlett, 132 or 138 pounds, and Trevor Brooks, 190 pounds.
Newcomers to keep an eye on the girls team are freshman Maddi McCool, 105 pounds, and junior Tristian Young, 110 pounds.
Boys to watch for this season are junior heavyweight Jon Goodwin and freshman Jay Muse, 120 pounds.
Goodwin will be wrestling at the varsity level to start the season, with Cox-Haliburton out until regionals.
“Goodwin has a great opportunity to show off his explosiveness and strength,” Prairie View assistant coach Joe Cullor said.
Prairie View is going to be fielding a young team this season, Cullor said.
“The team does not have a lot of wrestling knowledge yet but is willing to put in the work,” he said. “We started with two-a-days, focusing on technique in the morning and following up after school with conditioning and a weight room workout. The kids are improving their skill, stamina, and strength daily.”
Gavin Cullor, Joe’s son, is coaching the girls team.
“Our girls team has some great competitive knowledge in its coaching staff with first-year girls head coach Gavin Cullor,” he said. “Gavin comes into the room as a previous multiple high school boys state champion for the Buffalos.”
Assistant coach Kitana (Diediker) Parscale was a multi-year varsity wrestler for the Osawatomie Trojans. She was a pioneer in the sport, medaling at a tough Bobcat Classic in the boys division.
Walter Vandeventer is entering his 29th season with the Prairie View wrestling program. Assistant coaches are Jeff Byerley and Joe Cullor. Byerley is in his 20th season. Cullor starts his eighth season.
“The keys to our success this season are come to practice every day with a hunger to improve and have the courage to fail, while honing our new techniques in competitions.”
