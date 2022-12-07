220302_mr_spt_girls_wrest_03

The Prairie View girls wrestling team poses for pictures at regionals. The Lady Buffalos qualified three for state. All three placed, leading Prairie View to fourth place in the team standings.

 Submitted Photo

LA CYGNE – The Prairie View boys and girls wrestling teams are ready to send some student-athletes to state again this season.

Whitley Cox-Haliburton is back from the girls team that placed fourth in the state. Cox-Haliburton, a junior, will compete at heavyweight.

