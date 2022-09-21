Prepare your garden for winter's onslaught Metro Creative Sep 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fall and winter still provide opportunities to spend time in the garden. At this point in the year, gardeners can prepare landscapes for the next season. Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Individuals who don’t live near the equator or in another warm climate know that winter will rear its chilly head this year.Cold temperatures and snowy conditions may be excellent for skiing and sledding, but gardeners recognize these conditions are not ideal for their plants.The inevitable slowing of activity in the garden during fall marks a time to shift attention from constant plant care to preparing the landscape for next season.It may be tempting to simply let Mother Nature take over, but a little pre-winter TLC can ensure gardens make it through winter unscathed.Remove spent plantsDecomposing organic material is the basis for compost and other fertilizers. However, vegetable plants that are left to sit can lead to decay in the garden.Decaying plants can serve as hosts for pest populations and diseases.Rotting vegetables also can drop unwanted seeds into the soil, which eventually can strip nutrients that normally would go to next year’s crops.Ornamental plants and perennials can be cut back in fall. Cut down stalks and remove leaves.Plant a cover cropThe gardening resource This Is My Garden recommends planting a cover crop to set the stage for a successful spring.A cover crop protects the soil and can return nutrients to it.When the soil is bare during winter, weed seeds can easily blow in and lie in wait, ultimately becoming a problem during the ensuing year.Cover crops can include clover or field peas, which will increase the levels of available nitrogen.Amend the soilFall is a perfect time to add soil amendments, such as manure and compost. These fertilizers will add nutrients and break down gradually, enriching the soil over the winter.Replenish mulchGardeners may have added mulch around shrubs and other areas of the landscape early in the season because it is attractive.But mulch also does much to reduce water loss and protect the soil from erosion. It may inhibit weed growth as well.Replacing mulch when the mercury drops can insulate the soil, which helps to regulate soil temperature.A thick layer of mulch around root vegetables left in the garden can offer protection against hard frosts.Divide bulbsDivide plant bulbs and plant them where you want flowers like daffodils and tulips to grow in the spring.Prune dormant plantsWait until plants are dormant to prune them and adjust their shape.Most shrubs and trees should be pruned in late winter, right before new growth.Move potted plantsBring delicate plants into a sheltered area, such as a greenhouse or indoor garage, so they can continue to thrive during the winter.Fall and winter still provide opportunities to spend time in the garden. At this point in the year, gardeners can prepare landscapes for the next season. News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBody identified as missing person Garrett RussellThis Is the Wealthiest School District in KansasJudge denies request to modify bond for former state hospital employeeInvestigation underway after body found in Linn CountySchool is back in session in SomersetFive more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 27Classmates reunite at Somerset SchoolhousePaola graduate helps lead Air Force to Armed Services Softball Tournament titleBeth Rene ThompsonPaola renews modified new housing incentive program Images Videos CommentedPaola amends water agreement with RWD No. 1 (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 1:15 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Return of Elgton Jenkins vs. Bears 1:10 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Jones vs. Bears 2:09 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Victory over Chicago Bears 1:05 James Jones Believes Sammy Watkins Will Become Aaron Rodgers Number One Target – Up & Adams 3:24 Bucs Defense Might Be Too Much For Packers In Week 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.