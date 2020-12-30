More Miami County residents voted in advance than cast ballots at polling sites in the 2020 presidential election Tuesday, Nov. 3, as some new and familiar faces emerged victorious — including a new commander in chief.
About 10,600 of the 18,066 ballots cast in Miami County were done so before Election Day, according to the official results posted after the Nov. 13 canvass.
County Clerk/Election Officer Janet White said more than 6,800 of the advance votes were cast in-person at the county’s advance voting site in the former sheriff’s office at 118 S. Pearl St. in Paola. And the county received more than 3,700 ballots by mail, which was a new record.
County voters cast 7,221 ballots at the polls Nov. 3.
The Nov. 13 canvass showed 18,066 votes were cast for a voter turnout of 72.95 percent. The county has 24,764 registered voters. The nearly 73 percent voter turnout topped the previous two presidential elections in 2016 and 2012 which recorded turnouts of about 69 percent in both elections.
The closet race in the general election was Louisburg USD 416’s $24 million bond proposal for facility improvements to existing infrastructure and renovations to district facilities. The measure passed by 92 votes after the unofficial general election results were posted Nov. 3.
Once the provisional ballots were tallied, the canvass showed the bond proposal passed by a 103-vote margin with 2,755 “yes” votes (50.95 percent) to 2,652 “no” votes (49.05 percent).
The day after the election, Miami County commissioners praised White, her staff and volunteer poll workers for their tremendous work on the 2020 presidential election.
White said it was exciting to see this kind of voter turnout.
“A presidential election is of course the most participated election, but record numbers voted in advance,” White said. “I’m proud of our team. We had a lot of less experienced workers come forward and work this election year. My staff in my office, there was only two of us that had worked a presidential election in Miami County. My newest employee hired in September 2020 had worked previously in a Clerk’s office but it was eight years ago.”
White said she was also proud of the way Miami County voters and poll workers responded to the challenge holding a presidential election during a pandemic.
“A normal presidential election is stressful and challenging but add to that the worries with COVID-19, it upped the challenge,” White said. “Everyone did their part to follow recommendations to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and make our polling locations friendly and safe for all voters.”
President Donald Trump easily won Kansas’ six electoral votes and received more than 68 percent of the vote in Miami County but ultimately lost the election to Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
President Trump and his supporters alleged widespread election fraud occurred in some swing states, but numerous lawsuits failed to gain traction.
Republican Roger Marshall defeated Democrat Barbara Bollier 711,069 votes (53 percent) to 552,952 votes (44 percent) to win a U.S. Senate seat. Marshall received about 65 percent of the votes cast in Miami County.
Miami County voters strongly supported Republican challenger Amanda Adkins to unseat U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids. But when all votes were counted across the 643 precincts in Kansas, Davids easily retained her seat.
Republican state Sens. Caryn Tyson of Parker and Molly Baumgardner of Louisburg both retained their seats by large margins, as did state Rep. Mark Samsel in the House District 5 race. Samantha Poetter, a Paola Republican, ran unopposed in the general election to fill the Kansas House District 6 seat vacated by longtime lawmaker Jene Vickrey.
Paola and Louisburg, combined, featured three contested city council races.
LeAnne Shields defeated incumbent Aaron Nickelson for the Ward 4 seat on the Paola City Council. Ward 2 Paola City Council member Trent Upshaw ran unopposed and was relected.
Kevin Vohs defeated incumbent Thorvald McKiearnan for the Ward 4 seat on the Louisburg City Council. Steve Town retained his at-large seat after defeating Shannen Patterson.
