Miami County Sheriff’s Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
CAR-ANIMAL ACCIDENTS
Kathy Lee Rudder, 63, of Fontana was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry east on West 391st Street east of Osawatomie Road at 7:50 p.m. Oct. 16 when the vehicle struck a deer. Rudder was not injured.
Faheem Lion Ali Bandle-Sayed, 39, of Linn Valley was driving a 2009 Ford Focus south on U.S. Highway 69 north of West 247th Street at 10:45 p.m. Oct. 16 when the vehicle struck a deer. Bandle-Sayed and his passenger were not injured.
Wes Charles Davis, 37, of Fort Scott was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado north on Highway 69 north of West 391st Street at 4:50 a.m. Oct. 17 when the vehicle struck a deer.
Matthew Eldon Boyd, 37, of Louisburg was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 south on Highway 69 south of Kansas Highway 68 at 8:39 p.m. Oct. 17 when the vehicle struck a deer. Boyd and his passengers were not injured.
Michael Andrew Bresee, 33, of Fontana was driving a 2017 Chevrolet south on Hedge Lane north of West 383rd Street at 11:45 p.m. Oct. 17 when the vehicle struck a deer. Bresee was not injured.
Sean Michael Robbins, 28, of Linn Valley was driving a 2005 Saturn south on Hospital Drive south of West 327th Street at 3 a.m. Oct. 18 when the vehicle attempted to avoid hitting a deer and left the road to the right and struck a ditch near a culvert. Robbins was not injured.
Hannah Renee Jones, 18, of La Cygne was driving a 1999 Cadillac north on Hedge Lane north of West 383rd Street at 6:07 a.m. Oct. 18 when the vehicle struck two deer. Jones was not injured.
Brad Michael Snodgrass, 42, of Paola was driving a 2010 Chevrolet south on Old Kansas City Road south of West 289th Terrace at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 19 when the vehicle struck a deer. Snodgrass and his passenger were not injured.
Cory Richard Reesor, 40, of Rantoul was driving a 2008 Chevrolet south on Plum Creek Road south of West 343rd Street at 12:48 p.m. Oct. 19 when the vehicle struck a deer. Reesor was not injured.
Sarah Elizabeth Morrison, 29, of Lawrence was driving a 2018 Volkswagen west on Kansas Highway 68 east of Cold Water Road at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 when the vehicle struck a deer. Morrison and her passengers were not injured.
Ederson Lucas Reva, 27, of La Cygne was driving a 2013 Chrysler south on Highway 69 south of Highway 68 at 7:12 p.m. Oct. 19 when the vehicle struck a deer. Reva was not injured.
Owen Manning Bennett, 15, of Spring Hill was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima east on West 223rd Street west of Silverheel Road at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 21 when the vehicle struck a deer. Bennett was not injured.
Melissa Lynn Ryckert of Paola was driving a 2017 Buick north on Pressonville Road south of West 295th Street at 7:45 a.m. Oct. 21 when the vehicle struck a deer. Ryckert was not injured.
Lana Marie Maltbie, 24, of La Cygne was driving a 2013 Chevrolet east on West 391st Street west of Hedge Lane at 7:19 p.m. Oct. 21 when the vehicle struck a deer. Maltbie was not injured.
Roy Dean Routon, 58, of Greenwood, Mo., was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala north on Highway 69 north of Baptiste Drive at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 when the vehicle struck a deer. Routon was not injured.
Laurie J. Johnson, 44, of Paola was driving a 2019 Ford north on Hedge Lane north of West 319th Street at 8 a.m. Oct. 22 when the vehicle struck a deer. Johnson was not injured.
Samantha Dawn Allen, 29, of Cherryville, Kan., was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 north on Highway 69 south of West 223rd Street at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 22 when the vehicle struck a deer. Allen was not injured.
Malik Lee Lawrence, 19, of Overland Park was driving a 2007 Infiniti south on Highway 69 north of West 247th Street at 11:45 p.m. Oct. 22 when the vehicle struck a deer. Lawrence was not injured.
Elnathan, M. Cunningham, 45, of Greeley was driving a 2005 Toyota Tundra north on U.S. Highway 169 north of Crescent Hill Road at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 23 when the vehicle struck a deer. Cunningham was not injured.
ACCIDENTS
Christopher Jason Smith, 18, of Parker was driving a 1986 GMC Sierra north on Beaver Creek Road and Highway 68 at 4:25 p.m. Oct. 18 when the vehicle came to a stop before Smith decided he was too far forward and backed up causing him to strike a 2002 Ford Focus driven by Dakota James Orlando, 24, of Linn Valley. Neither driver was injured.
Karla Marie Lewis, 49, of Mound City was driving a 2002 four-door vehicle south on Highway 69 north of West 399th Street at 11:10 p.m. Oct. 19 when the vehicle caught fire. Lewis was not injured.
Nena Austero Gigstead, 33, of Golden, Colo., was driving a 2005 Toyota east on Highway 68 west of Osawatomie Road at 11:02 a.m. Oct. 20 when the vehicle left the road and drove into the ditch. Gigstead was not injured.
Roberta Marie Hargis, 77, of Overland Park was driving a 2018 Nissan north on Victory Road north of West 223rd Street at 8:40 p.m. Oct. 21 when she realized she made a wrong turn and attempted to back up into a private driveway to turn around, but missed the driveway and backed up into the ditch. Hargis was not injured.
BOOKED INTO JAIL
Erin Kay Wilson, 36, was booked into Miami County Jail on Oct. 18 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
Pete Yeager, 61, was booked into jail Oct. 19 on a warrant arrest, alleged drugs; possession of a controlled substance.
Tracy Joe Cauthon, 49, was booked into jail Oct. 19 on a warrant arrest.
Javon Latrell Morgan-Duncan, 28, was booked into jail Oct. 20 on a warrant arrest.
Ricky Alex Matthew Wall, 22, was booked into jail Oct. 20 for alleged traffic: driving while license suspended or revoked.
Robert Joseph Mastalsz, 22, was booked into jail Oct. 21 for alleged drugs; possession of marijuana/hallucinogens, possession of paraphernalia.
Danny Lee Bagg, 49, was booked into jail Oct. 23 on a warrant arrest.
Benny J Diaz, 56, was booked into jail Oct. 23 for alleged assault.
Derrick Lynn Gaines, 51, was booked into jail Oct. 23 for allegedly driving under the influence.
Veronica Patricia Johnson, 29, was booked into jail Oct. 23 on a warrant arrest.
Diane Elizabeth Jones, 61, was booked into jail Oct. 23 for alleged domestic battery; knowingly causing physical contact with family, household, person with dating relationship.
Draven Lynn McDowell, 20, was booked into jail Oct. 23 for alleged interference with law enforcement; knowing reporting false information and intending to influence, impede or obstruct law enforcement officer duty.
James Garrett Johnson, 24, was booked into jail Oct. 24 on a warrant arrest, aggravated violation of offender registration act; failure to register for 181 days.
Corey Michael Leigh, 37, was booked into jail Oct. 24 for alleged offender registration; 1st conviction.
Toby Nephratini Singateh, 34, was booked into jail Oct. 24 on a warrant arrest.
David Curtis Williams, 24, was booked into jail Oct. 24 on a warrant arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.